CBS Fall TV Shows 2023: The Complete Schedule

From Los Angeles to New York, CBS is canceling shows. Well, NCIS: Los Angeles to East New York, to be precise. Neither series will be on CBS's 2023 fall TV schedule, but plenty of familiar places and faces will be. The Equalizer, NCIS, Survivor, and Young Sheldon all remain on the schedule, as well as relative youngsters So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, and Ghosts.

The biggest change on the CBS fall TV schedule happens on Wednesdays, when the long-running reality shows Survivor and The Amazing Race expand to 90 minutes each, following the cancellation of last year's flop The Real Love Boat, which was the meat in CBS's reality sandwich Wednesdays. CSI: Las Vegas, previously a Thursday night show, now moves to Sundays, where it will make its premiere later this season due to NFL commitments.

Looking for something new? The CBS fall season features two new series: Elsbeth (Thursdays at 10/9c), a spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight centered on Carrie Preston's quirky lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni; and Matlock (Sundays at 8/7c), a new take on the classic series with Kathy Bates taking over the Matlock mantle as a lawyer in her 70s who returns to the workforce.

Premiering after the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, is Tracker, a drama starring This Is Us' Justin Hartley as a man who uses his tracking skills to help solve mysteries. The new Damon Wayans comedy Poppa's House, starring Wayans as a former talk show host trying to keep up with the times, will premiere at midseason.

Renewed CBS TV shows returning in the 2023-2024 season

48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, Young Sheldon

Canceled CBS TV shows that won't be back

NCIS: Los Angeles, The Real Love Boat, East New York, True Lies

Check out the full CBS fall schedule below. Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date. New shows are in ALL CAPS. All times listed are Eastern Time.

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

CBS fall TV 2023 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 6)

8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Season 5)

9 p.m.: NCIS (Season 21)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)

CBS fall TV 2023 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: FBI (Season 6)

9 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 3)

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)

CBS fall TV 2023 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Survivor (Season 45, new 90-minute edition)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Season 35, new 90-minute edition)

CBS fall TV 2023 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 7)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 3)

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 2)

10 p.m.: ELSBETH (Season 1)

CBS fall TV 2023 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 2)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14)

CBS fall TV 2023 Saturday night schedule

8 p.m.: Saturday Encores

9 p.m.: Saturday Encores

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

CBS fall TV 2023 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: MATLOCK (Season 1)

9 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 4)

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 3)

CBS 2023-2024 midseason TV premieres

Coming in 2024 will be the new Justin Hartley drama Tracker and the Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Poppa's House.