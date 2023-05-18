The CW used to be the place to go for superhero shows, teen shows, and especially teen superhero shows, but The CW's 2023-2024 fall TV schedule doesn't look a thing like it did in those glory days. There's a huge overhaul going on at the network as it shifts away from what it was built on for more than a decade to a new programming model following its acquisition by Nexstar. Only two of the network's scripted original shows return from last season — Walker and All American — while six acquired scripted series join the schedule, flanked by a variety of reality shows.

Tuesdays bring comedy back to The CW with four sitcoms that aren't new, per se, but they are new to America. Three Canadian series move south: The '80s-set coming-of-age story Son of a Critch leads things off at 8/7c, followed by Run the Burbs, from Kim's Convenience's Andrew Phung, and Children Ruin Everything, a series about how children ruin everything, at 9/8c. At 9:30/8:30c, it's the British comedy Everyone Else Burns, a family comedy about a religious clan who think the world's about to end. Wednesdays showcase back-to-back dramas from Canada: Sullivan's Crossing, featuring the return of CW stars Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson, and The Spencer Sisters, starring Lea Thompson.

The CW also built some of its lineup from spare parts of other American networks. AMC's heavy drama 61st Street comes over with two seasons in the can, and the reality dating show FBoy Island, previously on HBO Max, gets Thursdays all to itself. Jared Padalecki's Walker returns for Season 4 at a later date.

If you're wondering where All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights are, The CW hasn't made a decision on those shows' futures yet. However, looking at the writing on the wall, I'd say their chances of returning are slim.

Renewed The CW TV shows returning

All American, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, America's Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion

Canceled The CW TV shows that won't be back

The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Stargirl, Walker: Independence, The Winchesters, Would I Lie to You?

The CW TV shows on the bubble

All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights

Check out the full CW fall schedule below. Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date. Shows new to The CW are in ALL CAPS. All times listed in Eastern Time.

Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole, 61st Street George Burns/AMC

The CW fall TV 2023 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: All American (Season 6)

9 p.m.: 61ST STREET (Season 1 - previously aired on AMC)

The CW fall TV 2023 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: SON OF A CRITCH (Season 1)

8:30 p.m.: RUN THE BURBS (Season 1)

9 p.m.: CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 1)

9:30 p.m.: EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Season 1)

The CW fall TV 2023 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (Season 1)

9 p.m.: THE SPENCER SISTERS (Season 1)

The CW fall TV 2023 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: FBOY ISLAND (Season 3, repeat)

9 p.m.: FBOY ISLAND (Season 3)

The CW fall TV 2023 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10)

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12)

The CW fall TV 2023 Saturday night schedule

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 13)

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 13, repeat)

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Season 4)

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Season 4, repeat)

The CW fall TV 2022 Sunday night schedule

8 p.m.: I Am Films

The CW 2023-24 midseason TV premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new episodes of Walker, which returns for its fourth season, and the premiere of the reality dating show FGirl Island, a spin-off of... FBoy Island.