ABC Fall TV Shows 2023: The Complete Schedule

Someone high up at Disney/ABC must think that the ongoing writers' strike is going to last a long time, because there's only one scripted series on ABC's 2023-2024 fall TV schedule — and it's repeats of old episodes of Abbott Elementary. Every other slot is taken up by reality shows, spanning the genre from dating competitions (The Bachelor franchise) to game shows (Celebrity Jeopardy! and others) to news programs (20/20) to whatever Steve Harvey is doing (Judge Steve Harvey).

All of ABC's other familiar programs, such as Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, are being held for a later date, and overloading the schedule with game shows allows ABC the flexibility to insert its scripted fare in the lineup when the timing is right, though that comes with the possibility of shorter seasons, if we get seasons at all.

There's only one new show on ABC's fall schedule, though technically it's also an old one. The Golden Bachelor is the highly anticipated (by me, at least) extension of The Bachelor that tries to find love for the senior crowd, and it will air way after their bedtime at 10/9c on Mondays. Also of note is the return of ABC News' What Would You Do?, which ran for over a dozen seasons from 2008-2020, and the return of Dancing with the Stars to linear TV after a one-season trial of exclusivity on Disney+.

In other news, ABC is calling 9-1-1, but it's not an emergency. The network is the new home to the first responder drama after it moves over from Fox, where it aired for six seasons, to ABC in an unusual move even for this wacky age of television we live in. But like other scripted shows, its timing is still unknown.

Renewed ABC TV shows returning

9-1-1 (from Fox), Abbott Elementary, American Idol, America's Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy, The Conners, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey's Anatomy, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Will Trent

Canceled ABC TV shows that won't be back

The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things

New ABC TV shows this season

The Golden Bachelor

See the full ABC fall schedule below. Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date. New shows are in ALL CAPS. All times listed in Eastern Time.

Steve Harvey, Judge Steve Harvey ABC/Erika Doss

ABC fall TV 2023 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 34)

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney (too many seasons to count; three hours)

ABC fall TV 2023 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; two hours)

10 p.m.: THE GOLDEN BACHELOR (Season 1)

ABC fall TV 2023 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 2)

9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9; two hours)

ABC fall TV 2023 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (Season 6)

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Repeat)

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Repeat)

10 p.m.: What Would You Do? (Season 16)

ABC fall TV 2023 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 4)

9 p.m.: Press Your Luck (Season 4)

10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 7)

ABC fall TV 2023 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 15)

9 p.m.: 20/20 (Season 46; two hours)

ABC fall TV 2023 Saturday night schedule

7:30 p.m.: College Football