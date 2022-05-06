Fubo TV Price, Plans, Channels, and More

FuboTV channels

As more people decide to cut the cord on traditional cable providers, live streaming services such as fuboTV have become more popular. In comparing service options and prices, the most pressing questions include "How much does a fuboTV subscription cost?" and "How many fuboTV plans are there to choose from?"

In this fuboTV review, we have answers to those questions and more, such as "How many fuboTV channels are there?" and "Is there a fuboTV free trial?" Read on to see if this service is right for you.

What Is fuboTV?

The streamer fuboTV is a live TV streaming service that works as an affordable alternative to traditional cable. It gives subscribers access to more than 115 channels in real time and has some on-demand programming and DVR capabilities.

All you have to do is subscribe to fuboTV and you'll have all of these features at your fingertips. You can also add packages to customize your entertainment experience, like extra sports channels, Showtime, AMC Premiere, Starz, and many more premium upgrades.

The service gives its subscribers access to a wide range of channels at any time of the day, on most streaming devices such as Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV (Google TV), and more. So, whether it's your smart TV or your Apple iPad or iPhone, you can access the same great content.

How Much Does fuboTV Cost?

How much is fuboTV? This service offers two plans that go from $70/mo. to $80/mo, plus a Spanish-language plan for $33/mo. There's also a series of add-ons so you can customize your package. These add-ons include premium channels that start at $5/mo., channel grouping add-ons that start at $3/mo. and service upgrades that begin at $6/mo.

What Plans Does fuboTV Offer?

The streamer fuboTV offers two main plans so subscribers can customize their service. English-speaking packages range from $70/mo. to $80/mo. and come with either 116 or 170 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR.

fuboTV Plans and Pricing

Pro Elite Latino Monthly price $70/mo. $80/mo. $33/mo. Free trial length Seven days Seven days No free trial No ads X X X DVR Space 1,000 hours 1,000 hours 250 hours Number of screens Unlimited (10 at home) Unlimited (10 at home) Two Live channels 116 170 40

fuboTV Pro

The fuboTV Pro plan is the basic option. This package offers 116 live channels for $70/mo. It also includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR -- so no need to worry if you can't make it home in time for your favorite weekly show. You can also stream on up to 10 devices at home and three on the go.

fuboTV Elite

The fuboTV Elite plan costs $80/mo. and is a great option for those who want more sports and news coverage. On top of the 116 channels in the Pro plan, Elite offers 43 fubo Extra sports and entertainment channels and 11 News Plus channels -- that comes out to 170 channels, Like the Pro plan, it includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the option to stream on up to 10 devices at home and three on the go.

fubo Latino

One particularly unique feature of fuboTV is its Latino package that specifically services viewers looking for a Spanish-speaking option. This plan is $33/mo. and comes with 40 live Spanish-speaking channels, as well as up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage space. You also have the ability to watch on up to two screens at a time with this package.

Note: The fuboTV Starter plan was discontinued on March 14, 2022.

fuboTV Deals and Promotions

The platform fuboTV's two English-speaking packages offer a seven-day free trial so you can test out the service. However, this offer is not available on the Latino plan.

In addition, the fuboTV Pro and fuboTV Elite plans are normally $93/mo. and $104/mo., respectively, but are being offered at a 24 percent and 23 percent discount at $70/mo. and $80/mo.

Top fuboTV Channels

The streaming service fuboTV comes equipped with many of the top channels you'd find with a traditional cable package. Both of fuboTV's main packages offer:

Top news channels, such as ABC News Live, CBS News, CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC News Now, and more.

Kids channels, such as Disney XD, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Universal Kids, and Animal Planet.

Other top channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, AMC, Hallmark, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, USA Network, and more.

fuboTV Sports Channels

As a streaming platform, fuboTV is particularly aimed at sports fans. It offers one of the best sports lineups around, with channels like:

ESPN

ESPN2

FS1

FS2

ACC Network

Big 10 Network

CBS Sports Network

NBC Sports 4K

NFL Network

SEC Network

Olympic Channel

beIN Sports

fubo Sports

Subscribers who find themselves wanting more from their standard fuboTV package always have the option to add on extra channels for a bundled price. The streaming service offers a Sports Plus with NFL RedZone package, for example, which includes an additional 25 sports channels for only $11/mo.

They also offer packages for other entertainment interests like international sports, premium channels like Showtime, and even more Spanish-speaking channels. For a detailed list of each channel add-on package, see our chart below.

What Add-ons for Premium Channels and Extras Does fuboTV Have?

Meanwhile, fuboTV offers excellent add-on packages for those who are seeking more premium entertainment out of their TV package. This is especially good news for those who love sports and are looking to expand their access to more sports channels, international sports, and more.

Add-on Price Adventure Plus $5/mo. AMC Premiere $5/mo. Entretenimiento Plus $10/mo. Epix $6/mo. fubo Extra $8/mo. International Sports Plus $7/mo. Latino Plus $20/mo. NBA League Pass $15/mo. News Plus $3/mo. Panaya $6/mo. Portuguese Plus $15/mo. RAI Italia $9/mo. Starz $9/mo. Showtime $11/mo. Showtime + Starz + Epix $20/mo. Sports Lite $10/mo. Sports Plus w/ NFL RedZone $11/mo. TV5MONDE $10/mo. Unlimited screens $10/mo. Cloud DVR 1,000 $17/mo. Family Share (three simultaneous streams) $6/mo.

Can You Watch Local Networks on fuboTV?

Depending on location, fuboTV gives viewers access to local channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and regional sports networks. Overall, fuboTV is a fairly comprehensive live TV channel package, and most viewers will find their offerings of local channels adequate for entertainment and news.

Our Final Take

Overall, fuboTV is one of the best streaming services available, especially for those looking for something similar to a traditional cable package. With fuboTV's various plans, viewers are certain to be satisfied with their wide range of channel offerings, DVR capabilities, and sports streaming packages.

If you're on the hunt for access to your favorite live TV channels and an expansive selection of add-ons, fuboTV is definitely worth a try. Plus, its seven-day free trial makes it easy to check out the platform and see if it's a good fit.