Everything to Know About Watching Sports on fuboTV

fuboTV

In a world of on-demand titles and binge-watching, one of the few things that still demands the live viewing experience is sports. It doesn't matter what you're into -- football, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, racing, you name it. The experience is always best when you can catch it live. If you're cutting the cord but aren't willing to give up catching your favorite teams as they play, don't worry: The live streaming service fuboTV offers access to just about every sports channel.

The service fuboTV started back in 2015 as a way to offer live access to live soccer matches from the best leagues in the world, so you know they understand and care about sports. But it has grown significantly since then, moving on from soccer-centric to being a full streaming television service -- but they definitely haven't forgotten about their origins. Every fuboTV package offers considerable access to popular sports channels, and the service offers a number of add-ons that should give just about anyone the ability to watch their favorite squads any time they have a game.

The most popular American sports are covered here, with access to NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL specific channels. But fans of sports like golf, tennis, and of course soccer will also be able to find plenty of options to satisfy, too. If there is one challenge with fuboTV, it's figuring out which package or add-on is best for watching live sports, but we'll help you navigate that with this guide to everything you need to know about watching sports on fuboTV.

fuboTV Plans and Sports Channels Compared

The four main plans available are Pro, Elite, Ultimate, and fubo Latino. The Pro plan is $70/mo., and it comes with 129 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR recording, and you can stream on up to 10 screens at once.

The Elite plan is $80/mo. and features 189 channels, including all of the ones in the Pro plan and another 60 channels otherwise available through the fubo Extra and News Plus add-on packages. With the Elite plan, you'll also get 1000 hours of Cloud DVR, and you can stream on 10 screens simultaneously.

The Ultimate plan from fuboTV, the latest addition to its lineup, costs $100/mo. and brings the most robust channel selection of any plan. It offers 229 total channels -- including the offerings of the fubo Extra, News Plus, and Sports Plus add-on packages. Like the other channel packages, it offers 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at once.

The fubo Latino plan is $33/mo. and comes with 46 channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR recording, and you can stream on two screens at the same time.

fuboTV Channels Overview

Pro Elite Ultimate fubo Latino ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ X ACC Network $10/mo. $10/mo. ✔ $10/mo. ACC Network Extra X X X X BeIN Sports ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ BeIN Sports Español ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Big Ten Network ✔ ✔ ✔ X CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ X Eleven Sports $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ X ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ X ESPN Deportes $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. ✔ ESPNews $8/mo. ✔ ✔ $8/mo. ESPNU $8/mo. $8/mo. ✔ $8/mo. Fight Network $11/mo. $11/mo. ✔ $11/mo. Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ X Fox Deportes $7/mo. $7/mo. ✔ ✔ Fox Soccer Plus $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ X FS2 ✔ ✔ ✔ X fubo Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ X Galavision ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ GinX eSports TV $8/mo. $8/mo. $8/mo. $8/mo. Golf Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ X GOLTV English $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. GOLTV Spanish $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. ✔ MAVTV $5/mo. $5/mo. $5/mo. $5/mo. MLB Network $8/mo. ✔ ✔ $8/mo. MLB Strike Zone $11/mo. $11/mo. ✔ $11/mo. Motortrend ✔ ✔ ✔ X NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ X NBC Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ X NBA TV $8/mo. ✔ ✔ $8/mo. NFL RedZone $11/mo. $11/mo. ✔ $11/mo. NFL Network ✔ ✔ ✔ X NHL Network $8/mo. ✔ ✔ $8/mo. Olympic Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ X Outdoor Channel $5/mo. ✔ ✔ $5/mo. PAC12 Network (certain areas) $11/mo. ✔ ✔ $11/mo. SEC Network $8/mo. ✔ ✔ $8/mo. Sportsman Channel $5/mo. $5/mo. $5/mo. $5/mo. Stadium $11/mo. $11/mo. ✔ $11/mo. TBS X X X X Tennis Channel $8/mo. $8/mo. ✔ $8/mo. TNT X X X X TyC Sports $7/mo. $7/mo. $7/mo. ✔ TUDN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Zona Futbol $7/mo. $7/mo. ✔ ✔

*Some networks are available through multiple add-ons. The price for the least expensive add-on is listed above.

fuboTV Sports Add-ons

The platform is sports-centric, so you can get a few add-ons featuring different sports networks on fubo. If you follow a variety of sports, you might need more than one add-on to find all the networks you're looking for. Thankfully, most of them are less than $10/mo. Keep in mind that in the world of fubo sports, ESPN and ESPN2 are available even with some of the basic plans.

fuboTV Extra ($8/mo.)

The fubo Extra add-on comes with a ton of networks, including many non-sports ones like BBC World News, BET, Nicktoons, People TV, and more. But if you're looking for sports, the Extra add-on includes ACC Network (out-of-market), ESPNU, ESPNews, MLB Network, NBATV, NHL, Network, SEC Network (out-of-market), Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol.

Sports Lite ($10/mo.)

The Sports Lite package covers most of the biggest sports channels for $10/mo. This includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU and ESPNews.

Sports Plus ($11/mo.)

Sports Plus is the best add-on for watching live sports. With this bundle, NFL RedZone and live sports networks for pro baseball, basketball, hockey, and more are all available under one streaming service. And if you want every ESPN, fuboTV's Sports Plus is a good buy.

At $11/mo., Sports Plus is the most expensive of the add-ons. But you'll get ACC Network (out-of-market), ESPNU, ESPNews, Fight Network, Game+ Network, MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NBATV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Pac-12 (Regional), SEC Network (out-of-market), Stadium Plus (1,2,3), FanDuel Racing, Racing America, FuelTV, NXT LVL Sports, Fight Network, VSiN, SportsGrid, Zona Futbol, Stadium, and Tennis Channel.

International Sports Plus ($7/mo.)

International Sports Plus is essentially the fuboTV soccer add-on. This add-on features many of the hard-to-find networks airing the soccer matches in countries outside the U.S. There's also some rugby coverage available with this package. However, most of the FIFA games air on major networks in the U.S., so these specialty channels won't have many of them.

International Sports Plus includes ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, GolTV English, GolTV Spanish, TyC Sports, Real Madrid TV, and Zona Futbol.

Adventure Plus ($5/mo.)

Adventure Plus add-on is focused on networks that feature fishing, hunting, motorsports, and other outdoors and sports-related programming. It only comes with a few networks, but at $5/mo., Adventure Plus is one of the least expensive add-ons offered by fuboTV.

Adventure Plus includes Insight TV, Mav TV, Outdoor Channel, Outside TV, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network. If you love the outdoors, this add-on is definitely worth the low cost.

fuboTV Sports Streaming Pros

Wide variety -- fuboTV carries networks airing almost every pro sport you can think of. You can watch NFL Network and most of the ESPN networks, many of which are available in base plans without purchasing add-ons.

Cloud DVR -- No matter which base plan you sign up for, you'll have access to hours and hours of Cloud DVR. If you miss something or want to record a game to watch later, this feature is a must.

Streaming on your favorite device -- fuboTV is supported by most of the major streaming devices and smart TVs, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chrome, Android TV (Google TV), and more. You can also watch on Roku, Xbox, or your mobile device like Apple iPhone and Android smartphones.

fuboTV Sports Streaming Cons

Missing TBS and TNT networks -- fuboTV currently does not carry WarnerMedia Networks like TBS and TNT, both of which air pro sports games. This is something to keep in mind when planning out which streaming service you want to use.

Local networks only available in some markets -- Local networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC often air live sports, and depending on where you live, you may or may not be able to watch the games on these networks.

Limited RSN availability -- If you're looking for a specific RSN to watch your favorite team, fuboTV sports networks are somewhat limited. fuboTV, as well as other streaming services, like no longer support Fox RSNs or Bally Sports. Make sure to check out the list of available regional sports networks before you sign up for a plan.

Our Final Recommendation

The service fuboTV started out as a streaming option for sports fans, and the service is still a great option for watching live games. Despite the lack of a few important networks and limited access to regional sports networks, fuboTV is probably the best bet for most sports fans who are looking for a streaming service. Not sure if this one is right for you? It's always worth checking out a free trial before deciding.