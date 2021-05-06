Pros Cons More channels than most other services (115+)

Up to 1,000 hours of cloud DVR

Multiple plan tiers and add-ons for a custom viewing experience Pricier than some competitors

Some local channels and regional sports networks missing

Add-ons can be costly

What is fuboTV?



Let's start with the basics: What is fuboTV? The platform, which bills itself as the "world's only sports-focused live TV streaming service," has quickly become one of today's top streaming services and a leading alternative to cable. Currently, fuboTV has more than 1.1 million subscribers and more than 115 channels of sports, news, lifestyle, and children's content, as well as a robust library of on-demand titles.

In the following fuboTV reviews, we'll dive into the important facts about this service, including pricing, channels, and features. We'll also cover commonly asked questions about the platform, such as, "How much is fuboTV?" and "Does fuboTV have a free trial?"

fuboTV compared to other TV streaming services



fuboTV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Sling TV Starting monthly price $70/mo. $70/mo. $65/mo. $35/mo. Free trial length Seven days None Up to 14 days None On-demand content? Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of channels 115+ 85+ 85+ 30+ DVR storage Up to 1,000 hours Unlimited Unlimited 50 hours Streaming quality Limited events in 4K; otherwise up to 1080p Full HD Up to 4K Ultra HD and 60fps HD Up to 4K (add-on required) 720p Standard HD

Overall, fuboTV is most similar to Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. The three platforms are similar in price, with each coming in between $65/mo. and $70/mo. However, fuboTV offers far more channels, including a wider selection of sports networks.

How Much Does fuboTV Cost?

There are three fuboTV packages to choose from: Pro, Elite, and Latino. Here's what you'll get with each option.

fuboTV Pro

At the basic level is the fuboTV Pro plan, which costs $70/mo. If you choose this option, you'll have 1,000 hours of DVR capacity to record all of your favorite shows and watch them at your own pace. The Pro package also comes with fuboTV's Unlimited Screens, which allows you to watch TV on up to 10 devices on your home connection (plus an extra three mobile devices on the go with Family Share).

fuboTV Elite

The fuboTV Elite plan is $80/mo. and offers all of the channels in the Pro plan plus the fubo Extra and News Plus add-ons -- for a grand total of 170 channels. It also includes access to over 130 events streaming in 4K.

fuboTV Latino

The streaming service fuboTV's Latino plan is a great pick for Spanish speakers or anyone who wants access to Spanish-language programming. It costs $33/mo. and includes 40 channels, such as ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and Univision. You'll also get 250 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on two screens at once.

Please note: The fuboTV Starter plan was discontinued as of March 14, 2022.

fuboTV Channels, Content, and Add-ons

Whether you're a sports fan, movie buff, or reality TV lover, you'll find plenty of options on fuboTV. With either the Pro or Elite plan, you'll get access to more than 115 channels of live and on-demand content -- with the ability to add on extra channels that match your interests.

For sports fanatics, fuboTV allows you to view your favorite professional and college teams on channels like beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FS1, Golf Channel, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, and TVG.

Prefer entertainment and lifestyle channels? You'll get everything you need with networks like Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Food Network, HGTV, MTV, TLC, VH1, and more. Alternatively, if you like watching movies, you'll be able to catch all of the latest flicks on AMC, FX, Hallmark Channel, IFC, Sundance TV, Syfy, and more.

Here are some highlights from the fuboTV live TV channel list:

ABC

ABC News Live

ACCN ESPN

AccuWeather

Animal Planet

AMC

BBC America

beIN Sports

BET

Big Ten Network

Bloomberg Television

Bravo

CBS

CBS News

Cheddar News

CMT

CNBC

Comet

Comedy Central

Curiosity

Discovery

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNEWS

Estrella TV

Food Network

Fox

Fox Business

Fox News

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Deportes

Fox Weather

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXX

Galavision

Get TV

Golf Channel

GustoTV

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

ID

IFC

Local Now

Motortrend

MSNBC

MTV

National Geographic

NBC

NBC LX

NBC News Now

NBC Regional Sports Networks

NBC Universo

NewsMaxTV

NewsNation

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Olympic Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Pac-12

Paramount Network

Pop TV

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

Sundance TV

Syfy

Tastemade

Telemundo

The Weather Channel

TLC

Travel Channel

TUDN

TVG

TV Land

UniMás

Universal Kids

Univision

USA

VH1

WE tv

The streamer fuboTV also boasts numerous add-on options, letting you personalize your TV experience. You can purchase any of the following add-ons on top of your base plan:

Sports Plus with NFL Red Zone : $11/mo. for 25 fuboTV sports channels, including MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more

fubo Extra : $8/mo. for more than 40 sports and entertainment channels, such as Cooking Channel, Nat Geo Wild, PeopleTV, and more

International Sports Plus : $7/mo. for 11 international sports networks, including Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, TyC Sports, and more

Adventure Plus : $5/mo. for six sports and outdoors networks, such as Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and more

News Plus : $3/mo. for 11 international news channels, including BBC World News, CNBC World, Bloomberg TV+, and more

NBA League Pass : $15/mo. to watch up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week

Sports Lite : $10/mo. for eight fuboTV sports networks, like ESPNU, NBA TV, SEC Network, and more

Latino Plus : $20/mo. for 16 Spanish-language channels, such as GOLTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Sony Ciné, and more

Rai Italia : $9/mo. for access to Italian-language channel Rai Italia

TV5MONDE : $10/mo. to watch French-language network TV5MONDE

Portuguese Plus : $15/mo. for five Portuguese-language channels, including RTP Açores RTP Internacional, and more

Entretenimiento Plus : $10/mo. for nine Spanish-language entertainment channels, such as Antena 3, NTN24, Telehit, and more

AMC Premiere, Epix, Pantaya, Showtime, and Starz each offer add-ons between $5/mo. and $11/mo.

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

fuboTV Compared

Wondering how fuboTV measures up to its competitors? Here's how the platform compares to two popular streaming services: YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

fuboTV vs. YouTube TV

In terms of price, the platform is most similar to YouTube TV. A fuboTV subscription costs $5/mo. more than YouTube TV, but fuboTV has more channels (more than 115) than its Google-owned competitor (more than 85). However, YouTube TV has a slight advantage with its unlimited DVR capacity, which edges out fuboTV's 1,000-hour limit.

Both services offer a well-rounded channel lineup (including local affiliate networks), but fuboTV offers more sports networks, while YouTube TV focuses more on entertainment. Finally, both companies provide a free trial, but YouTube TV's up to 14 days trial is more favorable than fuboTV's seven days trial.

fuboTV vs. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another service that shares some similarities with fuboTV. Both services start at $70/mo. and offer some similar channels. However, Hulu + Live TV also includes exclusive access to Hulu's extensive library of on-demand -- including the ever-popular Hulu Originals. This also now includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. But when it comes to available channels, fuboTV outperforms Hulu + Live TV with over 30 more networks in its base package.

Like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV has a good mix of channel types, covering news, sports, entertainment, and kid-friendly networks. However, fuboTV wins in terms of sports coverage. Hulu + Live TV does win out in terms of DVR with its unlimited storage.

fuboTV Features

On top of offering live and on-demand programming, fuboTV has a number of other features that make it worth the money. Here's what you'll get with your subscription.

DVR

No matter which fuboTV plan you choose, you'll get at least 250 hours of DVR space. If you opt for a higher-tier plan, like the Pro or Elite options, you'll get 1,000 hours. In this regard, fuboTV beats out Sling TV, which comes with 50 hours, but it doesn't quite match up to Hulu + Live TV's or YouTube TV's unlimited capacities.

Simultaneous Streams

If you're sharing your account with your family, it's essential to have simultaneous streaming capabilities -- which comes with all fuboTV plans except for the Latino plan. The Pro and Elite packages allow you to stream on three devices at once and up to 10 devices that are connected to your home network.

Sports

The streaming service fuboTV is often known as the must-have for sports fans. It has a deep catalog of sports channels, allowing you to watch college sports, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and international sports. If you want more, you can add one of fuboTV's many sports-oriented add-ons, like the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($11/mo.) or International Sports Plus ($7/mo.).

Offline Downloads

Unlike some of its competitors, fuboTV does not allow you to download content for offline viewing.

fuboTV Supported Devices

The platform fuboTV is supported on most devices, such as mobile phones (including Android and iOS), smart TVs (including Fire TV), and web browsers (including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla FireFox and Apple Safari). However, fuboTV is not currently supported on Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Amazon Fire TV

Android

Android TV (Google TV)

Apple TV

Web browsers: Mac and PC

Google Chromecast

Hisense

Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

LG TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio SmartCast TV

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Is fuboTV Worth It?

In the end, we think that the fuboTV price is worth it -- especially if you're a sports fan. But even if you aren't, the platform still has a huge selection of TV channels, including every genre of live and on-demand programming. It's also easy to tailor your plan to your interests. Beware, though, that buying multiple add-ons can get pricey.