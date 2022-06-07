fuboTV Channel List: What Channels are on fuboTV?

The platform fuboTV got its start in 2015 as an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service for soccer fans before expanding into other sports channels and eventually adding entertainment, news, and kids' channels. While fuboTV offers a robust lineup of channels, and fuboTV reviews are generally positive, its subscription base hasn't always compared to its competitors. The streamer fuboTV finished 2021 with more than 1.3 million subscribers, an increase of 106 percent over 2020.

What is fuboTV?

Of all the OTT streaming services, fuboTV may be the best for sports fans. It offers more than 125 channels in its basic Pro package.

The service fuboTV plans include its Pro package at $70/mo. and its Elite package, which comes with more than 180 channels, for $80/mo. The Elite package has a 1,000-hour DVR, viewing on up to 10 screens at the same time when you're home, and the inclusion of the fubo Extra package, which contains an additional 45 entertainment channels.

Those who subscribe to the Pro package can increase their DVR to 1,000 hours for an additional $17/mo. and the number of simultaneous viewing screens to 10 at home for an extra $10/mo.

Premium channels are available for an extra fee.

AMC Premiere: $5/mo.

Epix: $6/mo.

Showtime: $11/mo.

STARZ: $9/mo.

Showtime + Starz + Epix: $20/mo.

To further fine-tune your fuboTV experience, you can choose from the service's add-on bundles.

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone: $11/mo., 24 Channels

ESPNU, ESPNews, Fight Network, Game+, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12 national, Oregon, Mountain, Bay Area, Washington, Arizona, Los Angeles) Stadium (Stadium 1, 2, 3), Tennis Channel, TVG2, VSiN, and Zona Futbol

fubo Extra: $8/mo., 45 Channels

American Heroes, BBC World News, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, CNBC World, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fuse, FXM, Game Show, Ginx Esports, Great American Country, INSP, Law & Crime, Logo, MLB Network, MTV2, MTV Live, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, Newsy, NHL Network, Nick Music, Nick Toons, Pac-12 Network, People TV, Revolt, Science, Sony Network, Stadium (Stadium 1, 2, 3), Teen Nick, Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol

International Sports Plus: $7/mo., Eight Channels

Eleven Sports, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, GolTV English, GolTV Spanish, TyC Sports, and Zona Futbol

Adventure Plus: $5/mo., Six Channels

InsightTV, MavTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside TV, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network

International Packages

Latino Plus: $20/mo., 16 channels

RAI Italia: $9/mo., one channel

TV5Monde: $10/mo., one channel

Portuguese Plus: $15/mo., five channels

Entretenimiento Plus: $10/mo., nine channels

The streaming service fuboTV can be streamed on most common devices, including Android and Android TV (Google TV), Apple iOS and Apple iPadOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Samsung, and Xbox.

fuboTV Plans Compared

Pro Elite Monthly price $70/mo. $80/mo. Number of channels 120+ 180+ Access to on-demand titles? Yes Yes

fuboTV Channel List

For the fuboTV cost, you get so much. While about two-thirds of fuboTV's channels are in the entertainment and lifestyle category, just under half are in the sports space. Rounding out the all-encompassing fubo channel lineup are about 13 kids channels and 12 news channels. There may also be local channels depending on your location, but always check the provider site as channel listings are subject to change.

A&E

ABC

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Accuweather

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC World News

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS 4

beIN SPORTS 5

beIN SPORTS 6

beIN SPORTS 7

beIN SPORTS 8

beIN SPORTS en Espanol

BET

BET Her

BET Jams

BET Soul

Big Ten Network

Bravo

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CBSN

Cheddar

CMT

CNBC

CNBC World

Comedy Central

Comet

Cooking Channel

Cozi TV

Destination America

Discovery

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

DIY Network

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNews

ESPNU

Estrella TV

Food Network

Fox

Fox Business

Fox News

Freeform

FS1

FS2

Fubo Movie Network

Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network 2

Fuse

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

Galavision

Game Show Network

getTV

GINX Esports

Golf Channel

Great American Country

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History Channel

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Law & Crime Trial Network

Lifetime

LMN

Local Now

Logo

LX TV

MLB Network

MotorTrend

MSNBC

MTV

MTV 2

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTVU

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

NBA TV

NBC

NBC News Now

NBCSN

Newsmax

Newsy

NFL Network

NHL Network

Nick Jr.

Nick Music

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Olympic Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Pac-12 Network

Paramount

People TV

Pop TV

Revolt TV

Science Channel

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

Sony Movie Channel

Stadium

Stadium 1

Stadium 2

Stadium 3

Sundance TV

Syfy

Tastemade

TeenNick

Telemundo

Tennis Channel

The CW

The Weather Channel

TLC

Travel Channel

TUDN

TUDNXtra 1

TUDNXtra 10

TUDNXtra 11

TUDNXtra 2

TUDNXtra 3

TUDNXtra 4

TUDNXtra 5

TUDNXtra 6

TUDNXtra 7

TUDNXtra 8

TUDNXtra 9

TV Land

TVG

UniMas

Universal Kids

Universo

Univision

USA

VH1

Vice

WE

WGN

Zona Futbol

Sports Channels with fuboTV

The platform fuboTV is known as the package for sports lovers. Its Pro package currently includes around 40 sports channels, while the Elite package has just over 50. The fubo Extra package has 45 channels, including 11 sports channels. This package is included in the Elite plan at no charge, but is an extra $8/mo. for people with the Pro plan.

For even more sports coverage, the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on is available for an additional $11/mo. and comes with 24 additional sports channels.

Despite the all-encompassing sports channels, some sporting events will still be subject to blackout restrictions. This is due to leagues blacking out certain events based on the local media market.

While most regional networks are not available on fuboTV, the six Pac-12 Regional Networks are.

Local Channels with fuboTV

Local network affiliates are available in many markets across the country. fuboTV provides a chart indicating in which designated market area (DMA) you can watch your local channels. In markets where local networks aren't available, viewers can watch network programming on fuboTV's video on demand service or through TV Everywhere apps.

How Do fuboTV Channels Compare?

With more than 120 channels in the Pro package, fuboTV offers more channels than its competition, which includes Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Even though Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV cost the same ($65/mo.), Hulu + Live TV only offers 65 plus channels, while YouTube TV has 85 plus channels. Sling TV offers 33 channels in its basic package for $35/mo., while Philo has 64 channels for $20/mo. The fuboTV price for the value can't be beat.

For Entertainment Channels

With close to 80 channels in the entertainment/lifestyle category, fuboTV has almost everything a viewer could want. This includes popular channels like A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, FX, Hallmark, Lifetime, The CW, and USA. Popular channels missing from the fuboTV channel lineup are TBS and TNT. Movie lovers can add on Epix, Showtime, or Starz, but HBO and Cinemax are not available.

For Sports Fans

The streamer fuboTV is the place to go for diehard sports fans. It's easy to watch baseball, basketball, football, golf, tennis, and soccer. Fans who love international soccer. including the English Premier League, will also find plenty of channels to choose from. Additionally, the service has all of the college sports networks, including the Pac-12 regional networks. Fans of the fighting and outdoor sports will also find their programming on fuboTV.

For Newsworthy Channels

Aside from YouTube TV, which has 14 news channels, fuboTV has more news channels, with 12, than the other streaming services. This includes popular channels like BBC America, Cheddar, CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, and Newsy.

For Kids

The live TV streaming service fuboTV is also the home for kids and has more kids/family channels, at 13, than any of the other services. This includes favorites like Discovery Family, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nick Music, Nick Toons, Teen Nick, and Universal Kids. The main channel fuboTV is missing from its kids' lineup, which all of other services except Philo has, is the Cartoon Network.

Overall Value For Price

With 125 channels for $70/mo., fuboTV provides one of the best values. With the large variety of channels and programming and the 250-hour DVR that comes with the package, many viewers won't even need to select any of the add-on packages.

Does fuboTV's Channel List Beat the Rest?

The fuboTV channel list is one of the most comprehensive of all the streaming services compared, ensuring there will be plenty of options for every member of the family. The live TV platform fuboTV also frequently offers free trials and/or discounted rates to get viewers started on the service.