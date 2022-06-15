X

DIRECTV STREAM Channel List: Which Channels are on DIRECTV STREAM?

In this article, we'll go over DIRECTV STREAM and dive into the types of channels in its packages. It is one of the most comprehensive live streaming providers available.

Laurie Garrison
Couple watching TV

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

So, what is DIRECTV STREAM? It's an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that offers both live programming and video on demand. AT&T-owned, it is very similar to cable providers.

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages to choose from, with channels ranging from 65 to more than 140, and rates from $70/mo. to $150/mo. Each package comes with a cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Recorded shows are available in the cloud for up to nine months and you can record shows on up to three channels at the same time. You can customize your plan by adding on premium channels and international programming.

You can use the DIRECTV STREAM app on most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Samsung.

You can also try out the service at no charge with a five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Compared


 EntertainmentChoiceUltimatePremier
Monthly price $70/mo.$90/mo.$105/mo.$150/mo.
Number of channels 65+90+130+140+
Access to on-demand titles YesYesYesYes

DIRECTV STREAM Channel List

DIRECTV STREAM channels span the spectrum across the entertainment, family and kids, news and information, sports, and movie categories. 

The entire DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup by package includes:

DIRECTV STREAM Channels


 EntertainmentChoiceUltimatePremier
A&E XXXX
ACC Network
XXX
AccuWeather XXXX
ActionMax


X
AMC XXXX
American Heroes

XX
Animal Planet XXXX
Aspire

XX
Axs TV XXXX
BabyFirst XXXX
BBC America XXXX
BBC World News

XX
BET XXXX
BET Her

XX
Big Ten Network
XXX
Black News Channel XXXX
Bloomberg TV XXXX
Boomerang XXXX
Bravo XXXX
Cartoon Network XXXX
CBS Sports

XX
Cheddar News
XXX
Cinemax


X
Cleo TV XXXX
CMT XXXX
CNBC XXXX
CNBC World
XXX
CNN XXXX
CNN en Espanol XXXX
CNNi XXXX
Comedy Central XXXX
Comedy TV
XXX
Cooking Channel
XXX
C-Span XXXX
C-Span2 XXXX
Destination America

XX
Discovery XXXX
Discovery Family

XX
Discovery Life

XX
Disney XXXX
Disney Junior XXXX
Disney XD XXXX
E! XXXX
ESPN XXXX
ESPN2 XXXX
ESPNews
XXX
ESPNU
XXX
FM

XX
Food Network XXXX
Fox Business XXXX
Fox News XXXX
FS1 XXXX
FS2

XX
Fox Weather XXXX
Freeform XXXX
Fuse
XXX
FX XXXX
FX Movie

XX
FXX XXXX
FYI

XX
GAC Family
XXX
Galavision XXXX
Game Show
XXX
Golf Channel
XXX
Hallmark XXXX
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries X

X
HBO


X
HBO 2


X
HBO Family


X
HBO Latino


X
Heroes & Icons
XXX
HGTV XXXX
HLN XXXX
HSN XXXX
IFC XXXX
ID XXXX
Justice Central
XXX
Lifetime XXXX
LMN

XX
Logo

XX
Magnolia

XX
MLB Network
XXX
MotorTrend XXXX
MSNBC XXXX
MTV XXXX
MTV Classic

XX
MTV 2 XXXX
Nat Geo Wild

XX
National Geographic XXXX
NBA TV
XXX
Newsmax XXXX
NewsNation
XXX
NHL Network

XX
Nick Jr.
XXX
Nickelodeon XXXX
Nicktoons
XXX
Olympic Channel

XX
Ovation X
XX
OWN
XXX
Oxygen

XX
Paramount XXXX
PBS Kids XXXX
Pop TV
XXX
QVC XXXX
QVC 2 XXXX
Reelz XXXX
Revolt X
XX
RFD TV XXXX
Science
XXX
SEC Network
XXX
Shop LC XXXX
Shorts TV
XXX
Showtime


X
Showtime 2


X
Showtime Extreme


X
Smithsonian

XX
Sportsman

XX
Starz


X
Starz Encore Action

XX
Starz Encore Black

XX
Starz Encore Classic

XX
Starz Encore East

XX
Starz Encore Family

XX
Starz Encore Suspense

XX
Starz Encore West

XX
Starz Encore Westerns

XX
Starz Kids & Family


X
Sundance TV XXXX
SyFy XXXX
Tastemade
XXX
TBS XXXX
TCM XXXX
TeenNick XXXX
Tennis Channel
XXX
The History Channel XXXX
The Weather Channel
XXX
TLC XXXX
TNT XXXX
Travel Channel
XXX
Tru TV XXXX
TUDN


X
TV Land XXXX
TV One XXXX
TVG
XXX
UniMas
XXX
Universal Kids

XX
Universo

XX
Univision XXXX
Up TV
XXX
USA XXXX
VH1 XXXX
Vice XXXX
We TV XXXX

Sports Channels with DIRECTV STREAM

The number of sports channels you receive depends on the package you choose. If you select the Entertainment package, you only receive four sports channels -- ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and MotorTrend. 

However, fans will find plenty of sports channels in the Choice (14 channels), Ultimate (20 channels), and Premier (20 channels) packages. These three packages also include regional sports networks, so you can watch your favorite local sports teams. Depending on your location, this includes Altitude Sports, AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports, Longhorn Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN 2, MSG, MSG Plus, NBC Sports, NESN, Root Sports, SNY, Spectrum SportsNet, or YES Network.

Local Channels with DIRECTV STREAM

Depending on your location, you'll have access to your local channels. This could include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyTV, and PBS. To find out what channels are available in your area, simply enter your zip code.

How Do DIRECTV STREAM's Channels Compare?

There are several live TV streaming options available. A few of the most popular are fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. fuboTV's basic plan and Hulu + Live TV's single plan both match DIRECTV STREAM's $70/mo. for the Entertainment package, while Sling TV offers the most affordable plan at $35/mo.

However, depending on the DIRECTV STREAM package you choose, you could have more channels than these other options. fuboTV comes with more than 120 channels, Hulu + Live TV with more than 75 channels, and Sling TV with more than 30 channels.

For Entertainment Channels

More than half of the channels in DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package are in the entertainment category. This includes some of the most popular channels such as A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, Comedy Central, Lifetime, Paramount, TBS, TNT, USA, and more.

For Sports Fans

Although the Entertainment package doesn't offer many sports channels, sports fans have plenty of options with the channels in the other three packages, which also include the regional sports networks.

For Newsworthy Channels

DIRECTV STREAM has a wide selection of news channels, accounting for almost a quarter of the channels in the Entertainment package. Among these are CNBC, CNN, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, and more.

For Kids

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the top kids' channels in the Entertainment package, including the Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, and Teen Nick.

Overall Value

The pricing for DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package is right on par with fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. However, the price for DIRECTV STREAM's other three packages exceed the rates for its competition.

Does DIRECTV STREAM's Channel List Beat the Rest?

With the wide variety of channels available from DIRECTV STREAM's four packages, there are plenty of options for all customers, making it one of the most popular live streaming packages. And, it's one of the only services where sports fans can have access to regional sports networks, namely Bally Sports.

