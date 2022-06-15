DIRECTV STREAM Channel List: Which Channels are on DIRECTV STREAM?

Getty Images

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

So, what is DIRECTV STREAM? It's an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that offers both live programming and video on demand. AT&T-owned, it is very similar to cable providers.

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages to choose from, with channels ranging from 65 to more than 140, and rates from $70/mo. to $150/mo. Each package comes with a cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Recorded shows are available in the cloud for up to nine months and you can record shows on up to three channels at the same time. You can customize your plan by adding on premium channels and international programming.

You can use the DIRECTV STREAM app on most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Samsung.

You can also try out the service at no charge with a five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Compared

Entertainment Choice Ultimate Premier Monthly price $70/mo. $90/mo. $105/mo. $150/mo. Number of channels 65+ 90+ 130+ 140+ Access to on-demand titles Yes Yes Yes Yes

DIRECTV STREAM Channel List

DIRECTV STREAM channels span the spectrum across the entertainment, family and kids, news and information, sports, and movie categories.

The entire DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup by package includes:

DIRECTV STREAM Channels

Entertainment Choice Ultimate Premier A&E X X X X ACC Network

X X X AccuWeather X X X X ActionMax





X AMC X X X X American Heroes



X X Animal Planet X X X X Aspire



X X Axs TV X X X X BabyFirst X X X X BBC America X X X X BBC World News



X X BET X X X X BET Her



X X Big Ten Network

X X X Black News Channel X X X X Bloomberg TV X X X X Boomerang X X X X Bravo X X X X Cartoon Network X X X X CBS Sports



X X Cheddar News

X X X Cinemax





X Cleo TV X X X X CMT X X X X CNBC X X X X CNBC World

X X X CNN X X X X CNN en Espanol X X X X CNNi X X X X Comedy Central X X X X Comedy TV

X X X Cooking Channel

X X X C-Span X X X X C-Span2 X X X X Destination America



X X Discovery X X X X Discovery Family



X X Discovery Life



X X Disney X X X X Disney Junior X X X X Disney XD X X X X E! X X X X ESPN X X X X ESPN2 X X X X ESPNews

X X X ESPNU

X X X FM



X X Food Network X X X X Fox Business X X X X Fox News X X X X FS1 X X X X FS2



X X Fox Weather X X X X Freeform X X X X Fuse

X X X FX X X X X FX Movie



X X FXX X X X X FYI



X X GAC Family

X X X Galavision X X X X Game Show

X X X Golf Channel

X X X Hallmark X X X X Hallmark Movies & Mysteries X



X HBO





X HBO 2





X HBO Family





X HBO Latino





X Heroes & Icons

X X X HGTV X X X X HLN X X X X HSN X X X X IFC X X X X ID X X X X Justice Central

X X X Lifetime X X X X LMN



X X Logo



X X Magnolia



X X MLB Network

X X X MotorTrend X X X X MSNBC X X X X MTV X X X X MTV Classic



X X MTV 2 X X X X Nat Geo Wild



X X National Geographic X X X X NBA TV

X X X Newsmax X X X X NewsNation

X X X NHL Network



X X Nick Jr.

X X X Nickelodeon X X X X Nicktoons

X X X Olympic Channel



X X Ovation X

X X OWN

X X X Oxygen



X X Paramount X X X X PBS Kids X X X X Pop TV

X X X QVC X X X X QVC 2 X X X X Reelz X X X X Revolt X

X X RFD TV X X X X Science

X X X SEC Network

X X X Shop LC X X X X Shorts TV

X X X Showtime





X Showtime 2





X Showtime Extreme





X Smithsonian



X X Sportsman



X X Starz





X Starz Encore Action



X X Starz Encore Black



X X Starz Encore Classic



X X Starz Encore East



X X Starz Encore Family



X X Starz Encore Suspense



X X Starz Encore West



X X Starz Encore Westerns



X X Starz Kids & Family





X Sundance TV X X X X SyFy X X X X Tastemade

X X X TBS X X X X TCM X X X X TeenNick X X X X Tennis Channel

X X X The History Channel X X X X The Weather Channel

X X X TLC X X X X TNT X X X X Travel Channel

X X X Tru TV X X X X TUDN





X TV Land X X X X TV One X X X X TVG

X X X UniMas

X X X Universal Kids



X X Universo



X X Univision X X X X Up TV

X X X USA X X X X VH1 X X X X Vice X X X X We TV X X X X

Sports Channels with DIRECTV STREAM

The number of sports channels you receive depends on the package you choose. If you select the Entertainment package, you only receive four sports channels -- ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and MotorTrend.

However, fans will find plenty of sports channels in the Choice (14 channels), Ultimate (20 channels), and Premier (20 channels) packages. These three packages also include regional sports networks, so you can watch your favorite local sports teams. Depending on your location, this includes Altitude Sports, AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports, Longhorn Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN 2, MSG, MSG Plus, NBC Sports, NESN, Root Sports, SNY, Spectrum SportsNet, or YES Network.

Local Channels with DIRECTV STREAM

Depending on your location, you'll have access to your local channels. This could include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyTV, and PBS. To find out what channels are available in your area, simply enter your zip code.

How Do DIRECTV STREAM's Channels Compare?

There are several live TV streaming options available. A few of the most popular are fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. fuboTV's basic plan and Hulu + Live TV's single plan both match DIRECTV STREAM's $70/mo. for the Entertainment package, while Sling TV offers the most affordable plan at $35/mo.

However, depending on the DIRECTV STREAM package you choose, you could have more channels than these other options. fuboTV comes with more than 120 channels, Hulu + Live TV with more than 75 channels, and Sling TV with more than 30 channels.

For Entertainment Channels

More than half of the channels in DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package are in the entertainment category. This includes some of the most popular channels such as A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, Comedy Central, Lifetime, Paramount, TBS, TNT, USA, and more.

For Sports Fans

Although the Entertainment package doesn't offer many sports channels, sports fans have plenty of options with the channels in the other three packages, which also include the regional sports networks.

For Newsworthy Channels

DIRECTV STREAM has a wide selection of news channels, accounting for almost a quarter of the channels in the Entertainment package. Among these are CNBC, CNN, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, and more.

For Kids

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the top kids' channels in the Entertainment package, including the Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, and Teen Nick.

Overall Value

The pricing for DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package is right on par with fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. However, the price for DIRECTV STREAM's other three packages exceed the rates for its competition.

Does DIRECTV STREAM's Channel List Beat the Rest?

With the wide variety of channels available from DIRECTV STREAM's four packages, there are plenty of options for all customers, making it one of the most popular live streaming packages. And, it's one of the only services where sports fans can have access to regional sports networks, namely Bally Sports.