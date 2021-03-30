Philo Review 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the Affordable Live TV Streaming Service

What is Philo TV?





So, just what is Philo TV? Simply, it's an over-the-top (OTT) live streaming service that combines live TV channels with an on-demand service, giving subscribers the best of both worlds. They can either catch their favorite shows live, record them for later or take advantage of the service's on-demand menu.

Additionally, Philo is one of the most affordable streaming services available and offers a great mix of entertainment channels, along with unlimited cloud recording space.

This Philo TV review will examine channels available, price, packages, add-ons, and more.

Philo Compared to Other TV Streaming Services

A side-by-side comparison of Philo to other live-streaming services gives you an easy-to-see snapshot of what each service offers. This comparison allows you to determine which service is right for you based on pricing, on-demand content, and channel offerings.

However, when considering the streaming quality, your internet connection plays a primary role on whether you can achieve optimum video quality.



Philo Sling TV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Starting price $25/mo. $35/mo. $70/mo. $65/mo. Free trial length Seven days None None Seven days On-demand content? Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of channels 70+ 30+ 75+ 85+ DVR storage Unlimited 50 hours Unlimited Unlimited Streaming quality Up to 1080p for on demand, 720p for live content 720p Up to 1080p Up to 1080p

This table clearly shows how much of a value Philo streaming services are. You receive almost double the channels relative to Sling Orange's package for $10/mo. less, along with unlimited recording space. Philo is also less than half of the cost of a YouTube TV subscription and almost a third of the price of Hulu + Live TV. Overall, Philo streaming is a smart choice for those searching for affordable entertainment options.

How Much Does Philo Cost?

Another benefit to Philo is its simplicity. Currently, there is a single package with 74 channels for $25/mo. With this package, you can watch shows and movies live, record them for later viewing, or use the on-demand feature to access content whenever you're ready. Philo TV keeps things simple and affordable. Best of all, you can use the Philo free trial to see if the live-streaming service is a smart fit for you.

Philo Channels and Add-ons

Philo live TV offers a healthy mix of channels to appeal to a wide variety of tastes. It offers 16 drama and sitcom channels, including AMC, Comedy Central, Lifetime, and more; 16 reality channels, including A&E, CMT, MTV, and more; and eight kids' channels, including Nickelodeon, Discover Family, and more.

Among the six discovery channels are Animal Planet, Discovery, and more, while the nine channels in the cooking and home category include Cooking Channel, Food Network, HGTV, and more. A variety of other channels are featured, including American Heroes Channel, History Channel, TV Land, and more.

However, a large number of popular channels are missing. There's a limited number of news channels. Among those Philo does not carry are CNN, Fox News, or MSNBC. Sports fans will notice the absence of ESPN, NBC Sports regional networks, and Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, Philo does offer several premium add-ons. You can catch the latest movies and shows on Epix for $6/mo. and Starz for $9/mo., while each add-on comes with a free seven-day trial. However, the service does not currently offer HBO, Showtime, or Cinemax. It also does not have specialty bundles for sports or news viewers.

With these factors in mind, Philo is a wise choice if you want access to an array of entertainment, children's, and movie programming, without the need for many news or sports channels.

Alternatively, if you need access to CNN or ESPN, Philo TV will not be the best fit.

Another limitation with Philo is the absence of local channels. This table illustrates the local networks on the various live-streaming platforms.



*in designated markets

If you want access to local channels, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are your best bets since both offer most of them. An alternative solution is to buy an HD antenna, which could give you access to all the local channels, while the savings you receive with a Philo subscription will more than offset the upfront cost of the antenna itself.

Philo Features

Philo has several features that help separate it from other live-streaming platforms.

DVR

Philo offers unlimited cloud recording space as part of its package. There is no need to upgrade or pay another monthly charge for more space, as you would with Sling TV. However, both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer the same feature.

Philo's DVR is easy to use. You can record and store shows for 30 days. When you are ready to watch, you can fast forward through commercials to save you time, while you enjoy your favorite content.

Simultaneous Streams and User Profiles

Being able to watch shows on more than one device at the same time is imperative for most families. Fortunately, Philo offers three simultaneous streams with each account, placing it on par with other live-streaming services.

Additionally, with Philo, you can create up to 10 user profiles, so each family member can track their favorite shows without having to sift through all the recordings from others in the family.

Philo Supported Devices

Philo can be streamed on most mobile devices. However, the service does not support streaming from video game consoles like Sony Playstation or Xbox, while it's also not compatible with many smart TVs, including Vizio or Samsung.

Among Philo's supported devices are:

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, or Mozilla FireFox web browsers

Android

Android TV (Google TV)

Google Chromecast

Apple iOS and Apple iPadOS

Is Philo Worth It?

Philo does not have all the bells and whistles in terms of channel offerings that some of the other streaming services have, but it also has a much more affordable price. At $25/mo., Philo is the only top streaming service that costs less than $1/day.

With 74 channels, including the top drama, sitcom and kids' channels, along with unlimited recording space, three simultaneous streams, and 10 user profiles, Philo offers subscribers a great value and more bang for the buck.