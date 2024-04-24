New Netflix Shows and Movies in April 2024

Andrew Scott, Ripley Phillippe Antonello/Netflix

April is the month of fools, and Netflix started the month off with a man who is looking to take advantage of all of them. Ripley, the newest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley, stars Andrew Scott as the titular grifter, sent to Italy to convince a rich guy's son to return home to the United States. It's our top pick for what to watch on Netflix in the month.

Also out in April is Season 2 of Heartbreak High, the Australian high school drama that's a mix of Sex Education and Euphoria but actually appropriate for teens. An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives and Yeon Sang-ho's Parasyte: The Grey should fill your supernatural/horror needs, but if you're just here for some good-natured pranking, check out The Magic Prank Show starring Magic for Humans' Justin Willman.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in April

Parasyte: The Grey Netflix

The true heads have been waiting for this — colloquially known as "the Andrew Scott Ripley show" — for a while. First announced in 2019 and originally set to air on Showtime, Ripley was eventually picked up by Netflix and will finally premiere this April. A limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (which was previously adapted into the 1999 Matt Damon film), Ripley stars Andrew Scott as the titular conman as he travels from New York to Italy to help convince a wealthy man's layabout son to return from an extended vacation. And, well, you probably know the rest — but if you don't, I won't spoil the dark and twisted web Ripley leaves in his wake here. Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and John Malkovich co-star alongside Scott. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Parasyte: The Grey Season 1 (April 5)

Sometimes, all you need to know to decide whether or not you should watch a new TV show is if it has parasitic aliens from outer space that use humans as hosts and then commit murder using their bodies. The Korean sci-fi horror Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of a manga, directed by Train to Busan's Yeon Sang-ho, has that, and therefore I will watch it. Bonus points for the aliens popping out of hosts' heads Resident Evil-style. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Heartbreak High Season 2 (April 11)

As long as teens make dumb mistakes and hopefully learn from them, we'll always have the high school drama, and Heartbreak High — winner of a 2023 International Emmy — is one of the best to come out in the last decade. A remake of the mid '90s series that aired in Australia, the new version is updated with today's teens' problems, like gender identity and sexual fluidity, while also sticking with the classics of overbearing parents, bullying, and sex. But it's the characters, unlikely positive support systems, and earnestness that make Heartbreak High a more rewarding watch than the gratuitous Euphoria or the cheeky Sex Education. Season 2 adds a new P.E. teacher and a celibacy-pushing new classmate, and hopefully Ca$h gets out of trouble with the police following one of the most romantic arrests in TV history. -Tim Surette

Dead Boy Detectives (April 25)

The two teenage ghost-busting boys at the heart of this supernatural detective series are good at their jobs because they happen to be ghosts, too. Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the Dead Boy Detectives got their start in the Sandman comics before spinning off into their own series and now this TV adaptation, which sees Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), two ghosts from different time periods, teaming up to solve paranormal mysteries. It looks like lighthearted fun, along the lines of the recently departed Lockwood & Co., another Netflix series about British teens solving supernatural mysteries. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in April



Available soon

Baby Reindeer — Netflix Series

April 1

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

April 2

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy

Space Jam: A New Legacy

April 3

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer — Netflix Documentary

Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary

Rodeio Rock — Netflix Film

April 4

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks — Netflix Series

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Ripley — Netflix Series

The Tearsmith — Netflix Film

April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary

Parasyte: The Grey — Netflix Series

Scoop — Netflix Film

April 8

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 — Netflix Family

April 9

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect — Netflix Series

The Hijacking of Flight 601 — Netflix Series

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series

What Jennifer Did — Netflix Documentary

April 11

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night — Netflix Series

April 12

A Journey — Netflix Film

Amar Singh Chamkila — Netflix Film

Good Times — Netflix Series

Love, Divided — Netflix Film

Stolen — Netflix Film

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Family

April 15

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

April 16

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer — Netflix Comedy

April 17

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Don't Hate the Player — Netflix Series

The Grimm Variations — Netflix Anime

Our Living World — Netflix Documentary

April 18

Bros

The Upshaws: Part 5 — Netflix Series

April 19

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix Film

April 21

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

April 22

Ahead of the Curve

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen — Netflix Comedy

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold — Netflix Series

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? — Netflix Series

April 24

Deliver Me

Don't Hate the Player

King Richard

TLC Forever

April 25

City Hunter — Netflix Film

Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series

April 26

The Asunta Case — Netflix Series

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary

April 29

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish — Netflix Film

April 30

Fiasco — Netflix Series

Everything leaving Netflix in April

April 4

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

April 7

Marshall

April 8

The Nice Guys

April 9

Horrible Bosses 2

April 11

Deliver Us from Evil

April 15

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 22

The Meg

Train to Busan

April 24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

April 25

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 26

Malignant

April 30

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash