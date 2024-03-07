The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in March 2024

Spring is the season of fresh starts, even on TV. One of the biggest TV debuts in March is Netflix's 3 Body Problem, a sci-fi series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, whose Game of Thrones ending still stings for people who cared about that sort of thing. Will this be the start of their redemption tour? We'll see. Netflix is also giving new life to Girls5eva, a fantastic Tina Fey-produced sitcom that was beloved on Peacock but can hopefully reach a wider audience on its new platform. If you like under-the-radar sitcoms, you should also check out Hulu's Extraordinary, which returns for Season 2. Other big premieres in March include HBO's The Regime, starring Kate Winslet as an agoraphobic European chancellor, and Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, starring Kristen Wiig as a social climber trying to break into Palm Beach high society.

Our guide to the best TV in March is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

Last month's guide: The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in February

Complete guide to spring TV: Everything to know about what to watch on TV this spring

The best shows and movies to watch in March

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale Apple TV+

The Sandman has become the Spaceman. Adam Sandler's latest foray into dramatic acting sees him playing an astronaut who may be losing his damned mind. Six months into a lone mission in space and on the brink of insanity, he gets the psychological and emotional support he needs from a giant talking space spider (voiced by Paul Dano). So yeah, things are going just fine for him. Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]

Kate Winslet and HBO love the miniseries thing. The Regime marks Winslet's third limited series for the network, after 2011's Mildred Pierce and 2021's Mare of Easttown — both of which earned her Emmys. This one is a political satire about a chancellor (Winslet) of a fictional European country who scrambles to hold onto power as it crumbles around her. The show was written by Succession's Will Tracy, so expect ample cursing and scathing one-liners. It's like Borgen... but funny-ish! -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]

Extraordinary Season 2 (March 6, Hulu)

One of the best new comedies of 2023 is a show you probably never heard about, because for whatever reason, Hulu didn't feel the need to promote it. But the British comedy about a young woman who lives in a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18 — except for her — ranks among the best superhero satire shows, alongside The Boys and Peacemaker. Add the complexities of being a single woman and Gen Z-ers trying to find their identity, and it stands on its own, far from the violence and toilet humor of the others. The excellent cast only gets better with the addition of The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and after one season of the series tinkering with what works, Season 2 feels even more super. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Finally, a Big Little Lies for Florida. Apples Never Fall, based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, stars Sam Neill and Annette Bening as Stan and Joy Delaney, a married couple of former tennis coaches, who've just sold their successful Florida tennis academy and are uneasily adjusting to retirement. When a wounded young woman knocks on their door one night, it sets off a chain of events that lead to Joy's disappearance, forcing the Delaneys' adult kids (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles) to confront the family's secrets. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Girls5eva Season 3 (March 14, Netflix)

Peacock's hilarious comedy Girls5eva, about a '90s girl group that tries to make a comeback in current times, may have sung its final tune on that streamer, but Netflix scooped it up and will now air the first two seasons as well as an all-new six-episode third season. Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Meredith Scardino, it stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell and is all about trying to make it big even when your knees creak and the industry only wants to make stars out of teenagers. It also features one of TV's best theme songs. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 (March 14, Prime Video)



Part 1 of Invincible Season 2 wrapped up in late November 2023, leaving us to endure a long midseason break during the winter months. But spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the back half of Invincible's second season. The story picks up with Mark (Steven Yeun) at a crossroads, as the Viltrumites have captured his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and given Mark an ultimatum: Conquer the Earth or face deadly consequences. With only four episodes to go, this season feels like it's just getting started. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Manhunt (March 15, Apple TV+)

Playing Abraham Lincoln — and nailing his surprisingly reedy voice — is a rite of passage for actors of a certain stature. In Manhunt, it's Hamish Linklater's turn to put on Lincoln's top hat, though the Apple TV+ limited series is less focused on Lincoln's life than it is on his death. The historical drama digs into the aftermath of Lincoln's assassination, following his secretary of war, Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), as he leads the hunt for the president's killer, John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Palm Royale (March 20, Apple TV+)

Before we even get to what Palm Royale is about, let's take a look at the cast list, which features Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber, Julia Duffy, Mindy Cohn, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett. A lineup that fabulous could sell a lesser show than this, but it helps that the premise lives up to the sparkly promise of the ensemble: The series follows a social climber named Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she tries everything to break into Palm Beach high society in 1969, a time of massive upheaval in American culture. And again, it's got both Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Do you believe in second chances? I do, which is why I'm looking forward to the first show from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since they massacred the final seasons of Game of Thrones. This time, the book they're adapting is complete, and it's a doozy: Cixin Liu's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, a sprawling, multiple-timeline story about a growing threat from a cold, cold place that divides a world into good and evil. Hmmm, OK, that sounds a bit like Game of Thrones, but swap out White Walkers for aliens. Here's everything we know about the series. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (March 23, HBO)

Ramy Youssef, the titular Ramy from Ramy, returns to HBO with his second stand-up special, More Feelings (the first, from 2019, was titled Feelings — you get it). Per HBO's official description, the special finds the comedian presenting "his unique reflections on our divided world." The very short trailer, which is actually more of a 30-second excerpt of one joke, is already very funny, as Youssef expresses that he is "done apologizing" to Islamophobes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter and inspired by the true story of the author's family, this historical limited series follows a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of World War II as they struggle against the odds to survive and reunite. Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings Halina and Addy Kurc; Lerman's character, Addy, a composer, is based on Hunter's grandfather. The subject matter is heavy, but King said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that this Holocaust drama is ultimately optimistic, explaining, "It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness, but there is a lot of hope in this show." Erica Lipez, executive producer of Max's Julia and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, serves as showrunner; Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail directs. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (March 29, HBO)

What do you do after winning an Emmy for an intensely vulnerable comedy special? If you're Jerrod Carmichael, you make yourself the subject of a reality show. HBO describes it as "a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth," which seems to get at only a small part of what Carmichael is trying to accomplish, if the show's trailer is anything to go by. From uncomfortable conversations with his parents about his sexuality (Carmichael came out as gay in his 2022 special Rothaniel) to his experiences with dating, the comedian is to laying it all on the table for us to see as he uses this series to "self Truman Show" himself. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in March

Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva Emily V. Aragones/ Netflix

Netflix is hitting March hard. The streamer known for quantity over everything else is unloading dozens of new shows and movies that should catch your eye, including one of its biggest new IPs of the year, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones. Also big are Adam Sandler's movie Spaceman, Millie Bobby Brown's fantasy film Damsel, the Netflix debut of Girls5eva (previously a Peacock original), the final season of the Swedish teen drama Young Royals, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, a TV series extension of his 2019 movie also called The Gentlemen. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in March, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March.

More on Netflix:

Kate Winslet, The Regime Miya Mizuno/HBO

Anytime Kate Winslet is in something, it's a bit of a celebration, so put on your party hat and get ready to watch The Regime. The new limited series — a political satire in which Winslet stars as the chancellor of a crumbling European country — is the highlight of what's new on HBO and Max in March, which also includes the new series The Girls on the Bus and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. On the movie side, Warner Bros. is bringing the sweet Timothée Chalamet musical Wonka home, and Nicolas Cage's A24 film Dream Scenario makes its streaming debut. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and Max in March, plus everything coming to HBO and Max in March.

More on HBO and Max:

Joey King and Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones Hulu

It's almost spring, which is extraordinary. Celebrate the season by watching Extraordinary, a Hulu gem that might have flown under your radar but returns for Season 2 in March. The superhero comedy is about the pain of being a twentysomething in a world where everyone but you has superpowers — which is really how it feels to be in your 20s anyway, even if your boyfriend can't turn into a cat and your roommate can't commune with the dead. Am I right? If you're more in the mood for a historical drama, Hulu will also have the World War II limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Logan Lerman and Joey King. Plus, get ready to party with the documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and finish your Oscar cram with Emma Stone's Poor Things. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in March, plus everything coming to Hulu in March.

More on Hulu:

Jake Gyllenhaal, Road House Laura Radford/Prime Video

People are getting punched on Prime Video this March. In a fun way! A new remake of 1989's Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, hits the streamer at the end of the month. And you can pair that throwback-style action movie with a throwback-style comedy movie: Ricky Stanicky is about a group of guys who've somehow made it to adulthood without being caught in a major lie — so they hire John Cena to back them up. Meanwhile, the second half of Invincible Season 2 is sure to throw plenty of animated punches as the superheroes fight to defend the Earth. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in March, plus everything coming to Prime Video in March.

More on Amazon:

Brandon Flynn and Tobias Menzies, Manhunt Apple TV+

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in March

Outlander and The Crown's Tobias Menzies tackles American history for a change in Manhunt (March 15), a new Apple TV+ series about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the days after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. It's a perfect counterpoint to Apple TV+'s splashy, star-studded Palm Royale (March 20), in which Kristen Wiig plays a woman who would do anything to get in with the in crowd at the hottest country club in Palm Beach in 1969. Other big releases in March include Peacock's Apples Never Fall (March 14), which aims to be the next Big Little Lies; Disney+'s X-Men '97 (March 20), a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series; and AMC's Parish (March 31), starring Giancarlo Esposito as a family man with a special set of skills.

More on Apple TV+, Peacock, Disney+, and Paramount+:

March TV calendar highlights

Friday, March 1

BMF (Season 3, Starz)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Selling the Hamptons (Season 2, Max)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7, Netflix)

Spaceman (Film, Netflix)

Sunday, March 3

The Netflix Slam (Live Sports Event, Netflix)

The Regime (Limited Series, HBO)

Monday, March 4

MasterChef Junior (Season 9, Fox)

So You Think You Can Dance (Season 18, Fox)

Tuesday, March 5

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2, Fox)

The Cleaning Lady (Season 3, Fox)

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (Special, Netflix)

A Revolution on Canvas (Documentary, HBO)

Wednesday, March 6

Animal Control (Season 2, Fox)

Extraordinary (Season 2, Hulu)

Full Swing (Season 2, Netflix)

The Masked Singer (Season 11, Fox)

Thursday, March 7

2024 State of the Union Address (Live Event, Various Networks)

The Gentlemen (Season 1, Netflix)

Ricky Stanicky (Film, Prime Video)

Friday, March 8

Blown Away (Season 4, Netflix)

Boarders (Season 1, Tubi)

Damsel (Film, Netflix)

First Time Female Director (Film, The Roku Channel)

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Season 2, Apple TV+)

The Traitors (U.K.) (Season 2, Peacock)

Sunday, March 10

96th Academy Awards (Special Event, ABC)

Monday, March 11

Young Royals (Season 3, Netflix)

Tuesday, March 12

Boat Story (Season 1, Freevee)

The Lionheart (Documentary, HBO)

Wednesday, March 13

The Amazing Race (Season 36, CBS)

Little Wing (Film, Paramount+)

Thursday, March 14

9-1-1 (Season 7, ABC)

Apples Never Fall (Limited Series, Peacock)

From Dreams to Tragedy: The Fire that Shook Brazilian Football (Docuseries, Netflix)

The Girls on the Bus (Season 1, Max)

Girls5eva (Season 3, Netflix)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 20, ABC)

Invincible (Season 2 Part 2, Prime Video)

Station 19 (Season 7, ABC)

Friday, March 15

The Bloody Hundredth (Documentary, Apple TV+)

Frida (Documentary, Prime Video)

Irish Wish (Film, Netflix)

Manhunt (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

Saturday, March 16

55th NAACP Image Awards (Special Event, CBS/BET)

Sunday, March 17

Alice & Jack (Season 1, PBS)

Call the Midwife (Season 13, PBS)

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Docuseries, MGM+)

Nolly (Limited Series, PBS)

Monday, March 18

Stormy (Documentary, Peacock)

Young Royals: Forever (Documentary, Netflix)

Tuesday, March 19

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (Special, Prime Video/Freevee)

Physical: 100 (Season 2, Netflix)

The Valley (Season 1, Bravo)

Wednesday, March 20

Palm Royale (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Top Chef (Season 21, Bravo)

X-Men '97 (Season 1, Disney+)

Thursday, March 21

3 Body Problem (Season 1, Netflix)

Diarra From Detroit (Season 1, BET+)

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (Documentary, Hulu)

The Long Shadow (Limited Series, Sundance Now/AMC+)

Road House (Film, Prime Video)

Friday, March 22

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2, Netflix)

Davey & Jonesie's Locker (Season 1, Hulu)

Shirley (Film, Netflix)

You'll Never Find Me (Film, Shudder)

Sunday, March 24

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Season 2, Bravo)

Tuesday, March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (Special, Netflix)

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Special, Prime Video)

Wednesday, March 27

grown-ish (Season 6 Part 2, Freeform)

Time (Season 2, BritBox)

Thursday, March 28

American Rust: Broken Justice (Season 2, Prime Video)

The Baxters (Season 1, Prime Video)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Limited Series, Hulu)

Friday, March 29

The Beautiful Game (Film, Netflix)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season 2, Apple TV+)

A Gentleman in Moscow (Limited Series, Paramount+ With Showtime)

Is It Cake? (Season 3, Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (Season 1, HBO)

Madu (Documentary, Disney+)

Renegade Nell (Season 1, Disney+)

Spermworld (Documentary, FX)

Sunday, March 31

Parish (Season 1, AMC)