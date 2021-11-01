The Best Shows on Peacock Right Now

There's a hierarchy when it comes to the many streaming services available in 2021. The service that gives you the best bang for your buck will depend on your taste in TV, but the competition is heating up now that the newest streaming platforms are becoming more established alongside the Netflixes and Hulus of the world. So, if you haven't yet subscribed to or sampled Peacock, then you're missing out on premium entertainment. The platform has an excellent mix of new and classic shows, features a steadily growing library of original programming, and offers access to both live sporting events and a plethora of sports-related content. Some of their library is even available for free once you sign up. We've gathered up the best of the best to give you an idea of what's available — whether you've got the free subscription or a premium tier. These are the best shows streaming on Peacock right now.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have hand-picked selections based on shows you already love.

For fans of: Quirky comedies, Indigenous representation, white people being stupid

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2, premiere date TBD)



Jesse Leigh, Ed Helms, Dana L. Wilson, and Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Co-created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas, Rutherford Falls separates itself from the crowded TV landscape by putting the complex issues facing Indigenous peoples at the forefront of a sweet and charming narrative. With one of the largest Indigenous writing rooms in the industry and a cast that features several Native actors, the Peacock Original follows two best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms), the last descendent of the town's founder to still live within the city limits, and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation, a fictional local tribal community. When the town mayor decides to remove a statue of Nathan's ancestor in the name of safety, the decision sets off a chain of events that test Nathan and Reagan's lifelong friendship while also putting Native American culture and history in the spotlight. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock Premium (Episodes 1-3 available for free)]







For fans of: Shenanigans, murder mysteries, buddy comedies

Number of seasons: 8 (plus 3 films)



Dule Hill and James Roday, Psych Alan Zenuk, USA Network

When Psych premiered on USA Network in 2006, no one could have predicted the staying power of a buddy comedy about a fake psychic detective (James Roday Rodriguez) solving murders with his best friend and reluctant business partner (Dulé Hill). But the show continues to delight all these years later because creator Steve Franks long ago perfected a formula that mixed laughter and murder. Now he keeps the fire burning with a series of made-for-TV movies that prove the old adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." While Shawn (Rodriguez) and Gus (Hill) mature just enough to keep the narrative from growing stale, everything fans love about the show and these characters — wacky adventures, weird murders, well-placed digs at The Mentalist — is still present in each new chapter of the Psych Extended Universe. It's really no surprise, then, that the gang continues to reunite every few years. Two movies have already been released, while a third, titled Psych 3: This Is Gus, debuts Nov. 18 on Peacock. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: The original show, satirical comedies, Mario Lopez

Number of seasons: 1 (Season 2 premieres Nov. 24)



Saved by the Bell Peacock

No one needs another revival or reboot. But sometimes they're actually good, and then you have to suck it up and admit they're good. That is the case with Peacock's new Saved by the Bell. What could have been a cringe-fest turned out to be a pleasant surprise. A well-crafted satire from Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a new generation of teens at Bayside High while poking fun at the original series by (affectionately) underscoring its many flaws. With supporting turns from Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley and some pop-up appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, the show manages to appeal to audiences new and old, which also gives it universal appeal. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock Premium (Episodes 1-3 available for free)]







For fans of: Mixed martial arts, complicated families, Heels

Number of Seasons: 3



Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas, and Frank Grillo, Kingdom DIRECTV

Few shows have the ability to embed themselves in your heart the way Byron Balasco's Kingdom does. The MMA-themed drama follows Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo), a former professional fighter who owns and operates a gym in Venice, California, with his girlfriend, Lisa Prince (Kiele Sanchez), where he trains current fighters. This includes his two sons with his ex-wife, Christina (Joanna Going) — closeted, up-and-coming star Nate (Nick Jonas) and troubled but naturally talented Jay (Jonathan Tucker) — as well as former champion Ryan Wheeler (Matt Lauria), who was just released from prison. A unique series supported by a career-best performance from Tucker, the show expertly weaves together the highs and lows of the sport of MMA with complex family drama, revealing a compelling story that never shies away from the emotional and exhausting search for glory and acceptance. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: Gymnastics, sports docs, women infinitely more talented than you

Number of seasons: 1



Suni Lee Peacock

A sport like women's gymnastics rarely sees the spotlight outside the Olympics, which means most of us can't even begin to imagine or comprehend the hours upon hours of work that go into becoming an elite level gymnast in the United States. Golden changes that. The six-episode docuseries, which first aired in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, follows five hopefuls — Laurie Hernandez (a member of the gold medal-winning 2016 team), Suni Lee, Morgan Hurd, MyKayla Skinner, and Konnor McClain — over five months as they vie for one of the four spots on Team USA. Knowing how it all played out and who eventually made the team takes nothing away from the Peacock series, which is an eye-opening look at a grueling training process and the many ways young women push their bodies to the limits for a chance at gold. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: Muslim representation, punk music, jokes about vomiting

Number of seasons: 1



We Are Lady Parts Laura Radford/Peacock

It's probably safe to say you've never seen the likes of We Are Lady Parts before. The acclaimed British comedy (airing as a Peacock Original in the States) navigates cultural differences and new friendships when an all-female Muslim punk band — the titular Lady Parts — recruits a new lead guitarist (Anjana Vasan) into its ranks. In between the band's catchy originals and cover songs is a sharply funny show that excels by poking fun at and subverting stereotypes in order to build a more complete picture of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock Premium (Episode 1 available for free)]







For fans of: Wacky small towns, small horses, jokes about the Midwest

Number of seasons: 7



Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation NBC

When it comes to heartwarming comedies about small towns and the people who call those towns home, Michael Schur simply does not miss. He co-created Parks and Recreation with Greg Daniels (The Office), and although the Amy Poehler-led series about the employees of the Pawnee Parks Department had some growing pains in its first season, it smartly reinvented itself in Season 2, becoming a shining example of how hard work, competence, and human kindness can lead to a better and happier existence. There's no place quite like Pawnee (and maybe that's a good thing given the out of control raccoon population), but there's also no place we'd rather visit more. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (Seasons 1-2 available for free, Seasons 3-7 available on Premium)]







For fans of: Kevin Costner, Westerns, Succession

Number of seasons: 3 (Season 4 premieres Nov. 7)



Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Paramount/ViacomCBS

One of TV's most popular dramas, Yellowstone is a neo-Western by way of Dynasty (we swear that's a compliment). The series follows the ins and outs of the wealthy Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the country and one of the few families that could possibly give the Roys of Succession a run for their money in terms of infighting and complicated family dynamics. The series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, features a major power struggle as outside forces — land developers, rival ranchers, and more — attempt to encroach on the Dutton family's land. It's a thrilling, dramatic watch and a wonderful showcase for both the wide-open vistas of the American West and star Kevin Costner's ability to mumble through each and every one of his lines. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock Premium (Episode 1 available for free)]







For fans of: '90s music, 2gether, musical comedies

Number of seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)



Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps, Girls5eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Musical comedies don't always connect with viewers, but Meredith Scardino's Girls5eva — a Peacock Original about a '90s girl group that reunites after 20 years for another shot at success — has something those other shows did not: executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (who also composed the music for the series). A brilliant and smart series with shades of MTV's iconic boy band-themed movie-turned-series 2gether, Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell. It's the type of show that is so good it gets stuck in your head and you can't get it out no matter how hard you try. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock Premium (Episodes 1-3 available for free)]







For fans of: The Olympics, swimming, shiny objects

Number of seasons: 1



Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak Peacock

This Peacock-produced documentary series is a must-see for fans of sports and/or the Olympics. Across three episodes, swimmer Michael Phelps — the most decorated Olympian of all time with a record 28 medals — takes viewers through each of his five trips to the Olympics (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016), beginning when he was just 15 and the youngest male to make the U.S. swim team in nearly 70 years. As he walks viewers through each of his finals races at the Olympics — including what is now considered to be the greatest relay in Olympics history — he reveals insight not just into how he swam each event, but also his frame of mind at the time. It's an unfiltered look at greatness directly from one of the best athletes who will ever live. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: Amateur detectives, Dame Angela Lansbury, murder

Number of seasons: 12 (plus 4 films)



Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote Peacock

Look, anyone can solve a murder these days, but only Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) can solve murders as an amateur detective and have a thriving career as a mystery writer. (OK, some other television characters might have done this too, but we know who the best one is.) Murder, She Wrote is a TV classic, running for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996 and earning its leading lady a record 12 consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. While she might not be as popular these days, Jessica Fletcher never goes out of style, much like how Cabot Cove, Maine, the small town in which she lives, never runs out of dead bodies. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: Space, women who take no sh--, discussions about science and religion

Number of seasons: 4 (not including miniseries)



Michael Hogan, Battlestar Galactica Peacock

Ronald D. Moore and David Eick's reimagining of the 1970s series Battlestar Galactica is the cream of the crop when it comes to complex space operas of the 21st century. The series, which debuted as a miniseries in 2004 and captured the fear and paranoia of a post-9/11 existence, follows the last human survivors of a nuclear attack carried out by the Cylons, man-made creations that evolved from machines into sentient beings that are now nearly identical to humans. As the survivors — some military but mostly civilian — seek a new home far from the worlds they once knew, they battle enemies who look just like them, forcing those within the series and the viewers at home to have powerful and much-needed conversations about what it means to be human. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (free tier)]







For fans of: Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica

Number of seasons: 9



Steve Carell, The Office NBC

The workplace comedy that raised the bar so high it basically broke the ceiling, NBC's The Office needs no blurb that extolls its many virtues. But we'll do it anyway. Set in the bustling metropolis of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the mockumentary series from Greg Daniels is an adaptation of the U.K. comedy of the same name and digs into the mundanity of corporate America by following the everyday lives of the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, under the tutelage of World's Best Boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell). While the earlier seasons are better than the latter ones, the show features one of the best comedic ensembles in recent memory, remains one of the funniest shows to come out of the 2000s, and has left a legacy that will live on after we've all crumbled to dust. [Trailer | Watch on Peacock (Seasons 1-5 available for. free, Seasons 6-9 available on Premium)]