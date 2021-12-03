Best Movies on Disney Plus Right Now (December 2021)

You probably subscribed to Disney+, at least in part, so it could be a virtual babysitter for your kids, but the best movies on Disney+ are for everyone. The family-friendly fare has the best of the Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar catalogs, sure, but it's also got some great new originals, National Geographic titles, and many surprises. We've put together a list of the best movies on Disney+ right now so you can get right to the good stuff.

You'll notice that movies like Stars Wars: A New Hope aren't on this list, but before you call us a bunch of bantha fodder, know that this is a list of the best movies on Disney+ right now. We already know one of the first things you did when you got Disney+ was go through the good Star Wars films, so there's no need for them to be on here. Same with the bigger Marvel and Pixar movies. This list is reserved for the new releases (whether they're new to everyone or just new to Disney+), the Disney+ originals that you can't watch anywhere else, hidden gems, and our own personal favorites.

Looking for the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney+ or the best Christmas movies on Disney+? Or more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have hand-picked selections based on shows you already love.

The Beatles: Get Back

For fans of: John, Paul, George, and Ringo

The Beatles: Get Back Apple Corps Ltd.

In 1969, a documentary crew filmed the Beatles as they were recording what ended up being their final album, Let It Be, and preparing for their famous concert on the roof of their label's office building, their final live performance, which was documented in the 1970 film Let It Be. This three-part, eight-hour docuseries is built out of the hundreds of hours of unused archival footage from those sessions. The film was painstakingly restored by director Peter Jackson, who cut it into a fly-on-the-wall documentary that simply shows the lads from Liverpool at work. It's the most unvarnished look at the Beatles' creative process ever, capturing them at unguarded moments of interpersonal tension and spontaneous joy. It will test the patience of anyone who isn't a Beatles diehard, but even casual fans will want to check out the complete rooftop concert in Part 3. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





The Rescue



For fans of: Happy endings after going through a lot to get there, group efforts

The Rescue National Geographic

National Geographic's acclaimed documentary on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue from Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin premiered in early December, and it was worth the wait. It tells the thrilling stories of the divers who risked their lives to save members of a boys soccer team and their coach who were trapped in an underwater cave system. (The stories of the survivors were locked up by Netflix, which will air a miniseries about their ordeals next year.) It became a race against time, as an intensifying monsoon season threatened to cut the boys off for good. This is one of those documentaries where knowing how it ends does nothing to diminish the power of the story. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Swashbuckling adventures, a wisecrackin' Rock, totally OK movies

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall, Jungle Cruise Disney

Most people subscribe to Disney+ for the Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies, but let's not forget the lot from Walt Disney Pictures. (Yes, John Carter is on Disney+!) The latest big WD movie to hit Disney+ is the 2020 action-adventure Jungle Cruise, which, yes, is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, but is more than just a guy on a boat making bad puns (though Dwayne Johnson does do an extended bit on that). Johnson plays a man with a boat who helps a woman (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) go deep into the Amazon to find a mystical place before the bad guys do. It's a family-friendly film that's entertaining but not TOO entertaining. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Swoon-worthy romance, gothic imagery, topiary sculptures

Johnny Depp, Edward Scissorhands

Director Tim Burton was inspired by the popular drinking game Edward Fortyhands when dreaming up this classic romantic fantasy film. While growing up in the suburbs, he watched his classmates tape 40oz bottles of malt liquor to their hands, which made him imagine "what if instead of bottles, the hands were scissors?" All right, that's a joke — Scissorhands came first, not Fortyhands — but still, the drinking game shows the cultural impact and legacy of the 1990 film, which was added to Disney+ in late 2021. It stars Johnny Depp as the titular Frankenstein's monster, a sweet, sensitive young man who's isolated from society because he's different but just wants to love. Depp and Winona Ryder, who plays Edward's love interest Kim Boggs, were at the peak of their powers, as was Burton, whose sense of gothic whimsy was perfected here. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Amy Adams, princess parody, New York Frickin' City

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Enchanted Disney+

Step out of the usual Disney mold with this rom-com that's a wink and a nudge at Disney's animated classics and that finally hit Disney+ in late 2021. Amy Adams stars as Giselle, your typical singing and dancing wide-eyed animated Disney princess who gets transported to live-action New York City, where she gets life lessons in reality and New Yorkers get dazzled (or irritated) by her naïveté and innocence. It's appropriate for all audiences, with silly high jinks for the kids and Disney satire for the grown-ups. A sequel, Disenchanted, is due out in 2022. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: American history, fake rap, Broadway musicals

Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Disney+

If somehow you haven't already seen the concert film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's era-defining Broadway musical, you might as well change that now. It's one of those rare cultural phenomenons that actually live up to the hype. Don't let Miranda's cringe-inducing lip-biting selfie keep you from experiencing art that really is as good as people say it is. Miranda plays Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who rises from nothing to become one of the most influential voices in the creation of the American government. You've heard all about why it's culturally important, about how it brings hip-hop to musical theater and reclaims American history for people of color. But do you know how good a song "Wait for It" is? -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Billie Eilish, SoCal, orchestras supporting pop stars

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Disney+

Singer/artist/pop star Billie Eilish plays the entirety of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever in sequential order on stage at the famed Hollywood Bowl in this concert film that branches out from Disney+'s usual fare. Sometimes Eilish is on stage with just a drummer and guitarist for her more intimate songs, sometimes she's joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the grander songs. In interstitials, she's even animated almost like a Disney princess as she drives along the coast, and drones tower over Los Angeles to give a birds-eye look at the city. Watch it as a superfan or throw it on in the background during your cocktail party and you'll be fine. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Kids who are smarter than you, inspiring stories, STEM

Daniela Blanco, Own the Room Future of Work Film Inc.

National Geographic hosts a pair of films from directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster about kids making a difference in the world that are so delightful you'll want to watch more than one, which is why both are on this list. 2018's Science Fair follows nine kids from around the world as they compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, and 2021's Own the Room follows five kids from different countries as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. The formula is the same because Costantini and Foster have found one that works well: These precocious kids are doing amazing things and inspiring others to do the same, not from any sense of self-interest, but from a desire to make the world a better place. This is hope for our future in documentary form. -Tim Surette [Own the Room Trailer | Science Fair Trailer]

For fans of: Brendan Fraser, live-action adaptations of old cartoons

Brendan Fraser, George of the Jungle Walt Disney Pictures

This 1997 comedy is one of those movies kids watched over and over again on VHS, and one of the main reasons why Brendan Fraser is currently beloved by the internet (hence its relevance on this list). Fraser plays the titular Tarzan-type dude who was raised by animals in the African jungle and is brought to San Francisco by Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann), his Jane. It's silly stuff — it's based on a Saturday morning cartoon from 1967, after all — but Fraser sells it with his sweet, wide-eyed naivete and gift for physical comedy. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Heights, people doing things that you would never do

Alex Honnold, Free Solo Jimmy Chin/National Geographic

Disney+ is home to the 2019 Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Feature, a white-knuckle thriller following mountain climber Alex Honnold as he attempts the absolutely unnecessary yet oh-so impressive task of free climbing — no harness, no safety net — Yosemite's El Capitan, a 3,000 foot tall sheer face of granite, against the will of gravity. While not for those with even the slightest hint of acrophobia, Free Solo is a mesmerizing character study of a man who has set his mind on achieving the impossible at the risk of his own life. It's not a spoiler to say he accomplishes his feat, either, but the interesting part is at what cost. -Tim Surette [Trailer]