Peacock Review 2022: Everything to Know About NBC's Streaming Service

What is Peacock?

Peacock is NBC Universal's on-demand streaming service. The platform is most known for having The Office and other NBC hits like Parks and Recreation, Superstore, and 30 Rock. Along with popular shows, you can use Peacock to watch movies, original programming, and some live events including the Olympics and the Super Bowl LVI.

Thanks to its ever-expanding lineup, its popularity is steadily growing. It has over 24.5 million monthly active users. If you have Xfinity cable, you receive Peacock for free. All you have to do is voice command "Peacock" to access the app. If not, you can choose from Peacock's free or paid Premium options.

To see if Peacock makes sense for you, we're taking a look at all of its offerings and how it stacks up to other on-demand platforms.

Peacock Compared to Other TV Streaming Services

Peacock is an on-demand service. While Peacock offers curated channels like SNL, where they replay classic old shows, it does not have much live TV. However, for soccer fans, you can catch live matches of the Premier League with a paid subscription.

With this in mind, here is how each on-demand platform compares to each other:



Peacock Netflix Hulu Disney + Starting monthly price Free $9 $6 $8 Free trial length 7 days N/A 7 days N/A On-demand content? Yes Yes Yes Yes Live sports streaming Yes No Yes No Number of channels 30+ N/A N/A N/A DVR storage N/A N/A N/A N/A Streaming quality Up to 4k Up to 4k Up to 1080p Up to 1080p

As you can see from the table, Peacock stacks up favorably to many of the on-demand services available when it comes to affordability. Its ever-expanding on-demand content library, coupled with its array of classic TV show choices, makes Peacock an enticing option to consider.

Peacock Premium is also an affordable option to consider. Even if you upgrade to a paid plan, the price is less expensive than Netflix and is right in line with Hulu, depending on the membership you select.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock has three packages available. You can start with a free membership. Doing this gives you access to the first two seasons of The Office, many of the shows and movies in its on-demand catalog, and kids' programming. You can sign up online through Peacock's website or download the app to enjoy the content right away.

The next step up is Peacock Premium. For $5 per month, you can receive all the benefits of free membership with some added perks. Soccer fans will be able to catch live Premier League matches. Peacock Premium subscribers are also the first to see exclusive Peacock original series like the Saved By The Bell reboot, The Amber Ruffin Show, and more. You also receive next-day access to currently airing NBC shows, allowing you to stay in the loop with your favorite shows. The downside to Peacock Premium is it comes with ads. However, most ad breaks are 30 to 60 seconds long, whereas on live TV, you could spend minutes on each ad break.

The last membership tier is Peacock Premium Plus. For $10 per month, you can receive access to all content housed on the platform ad-free. Plus, you can watch some shows and movies offline on your smartphone.

Ultimately, Peacock has a membership level for every budget.

Peacock content and add-ons

Original Shows: The Vigil, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Bel-Air, Brave New World, American Ninja Warrior Junior, A.P Bio, The Capture

Classic TV Shows: Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dateline, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Downton Abbey, Suits, and Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Movies: Grown Ups, Do the Right Thing, Marry Me, Erin Brockovich, A.I Artificial Intelligence, Shrek, Bridesmaids

Kids: DreamWorks Nursery Rhymes, Colossal Questions, Curious George, Chicken Run, Beethoven, Bird Karma, Care Bears, and The Twisted Tales of Felix

Sports: Premier League live streams (with paid membership) and replays, talk shows like ProFootballTalk (PFT), supercross, rugby, speed skating, skiing, golf, pro wrestling documentaries, motorsports, and figure skating

News: Today, Meet The Press, NBC Nightly News, Morning Joe, The Rachel Maddow Show, The Reid Out, The First 48, The News with Shepard Smith, and Nightly News Kids Edition

Unlike many other streaming platforms, Peacock does not offer add-on options. However, it does have a unique mix of Latinx programming. You can watch the first season of El Cuerpo del Deseo, as well as many popular children's programs, TV shows, and movies in Spanish.

Peacock Features

Since Peacock is an on-demand platform, you will not need to record anything. Every show, movie, documentary, and other program is ready to view at your convenience. That means you don't have to manage DVR space to make sure you have enough room to record your favorite shows and movies.

Moreover, Peacock gives you the ability to enjoy up to three simultaneous streams — a good fit for smaller households where each person wants to watch something different on the platform at the same time.

One of the best aspects of Peacock is its sports programming. You can watch Premier League soccer games live, or catch replays and highlights, along with exclusive WWE events. Peacock also streams some major sporting events that are broadcasted on NBC, including the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

Sports fans will also find rugby, skiing, figure skating, and motocross. Fans of sports talk will love content like PFT, and wrestling fans can revisit some of their favorite documentaries. You will find sports on Peacock that are hard to find on other streaming platforms.

Peacock supported devices

Peacock offers on-demand services with many devices. Xfinity subscribers can use their voice remote to access the Peacock app for free. When browsing the list of supported devices, you will find some limitations; for example, Fire TV from Amazon is not a compatible device at this time. However, most platforms and devices do support Peacock. Here is a list of all the devices currently supported, though this is subject to change in the future:

Web Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge, Safari

Android Mobile & Tablets: 6.0 or above

iOS Mobile & Tablets: 13 or above

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Hisense VIDAA

LG Smart TV

PlayStation 4, 5

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One, X, S

Cox Contour

Xfinity

Is Peacock Worth It?

Peacock packs a lot of content into its on-demand platform. You have access to some of the most iconic shows and movies, along with a vast array of children's programming, movies, and sports. The platform is affordable and has tons of free content, or you can watch everything for $5 per month with ads, or for $10 per month without ads. And with three concurrent streams, everyone in your home can enjoy what they want on the platform. Overall, Peacock offers you a lot of value for your money, making it one of the better deals for on-demand platforms.