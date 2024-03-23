New Amazon Prime Video and Freevee Shows and Movies in March 2024

People are getting punched on Prime Video this March. In a fun way! A new remake of 1989's Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, is now streaming. And you can pair that throwback-style action movie with a throwback-style comedy movie: Ricky Stanicky is about a group of guys who've somehow made it to adulthood without being caught in a major lie — so they hire John Cena to back them up. Meanwhile, the second half of Invincible Season 2 is sure to throw plenty of animated punches as the superheroes fight to defend the Earth.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in March as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in March

Jake Gyllenhaal, Road House Laura Radford/Prime Video

Ricky Stanicky (March 7, Prime Video)



Are you hoping for a 2010s-style comedy movie renaissance? If not, you'd best get ready, because Ricky Stanicky is about to storm the world stage. Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler star as childhood best friends who, as children, invented an imaginary friend named Ricky Stanicky to use as a scapegoat for their bad behavior. They continue doing this well into adulthood and, after a series of mishaps, are forced ("forced") to hire a raunchy celebrity impersonator (John Cena) to play Ricky so they don't look like liars. This, as connoisseurs of the genre know, is a classic premise, in which a group of guys who created a problem that no one has ever had try to find a ridiculous way out of it rather than simply telling the truth. We're so back. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Boat Story Season 1 (March 12, Freevee)



If you saw this title and thought to yourself, "This had better be a story about a boat," then I have great news: It's a story about a boat. Even better? It's a shipwrecked boat full of cocaine! When two desperate strangers (Breeders' Daisy Haggard and Timeless' Paterson Joseph) come across the white gold, they agree to sell it and split the profit... if they can safely navigate the minefield of police, hit men, and gangsters. Reviews have been positive. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 (March 14, Prime Video)



Part 1 of Invincible Season 2 wrapped up in late November 2023, leaving us to endure a long midseason break during the winter months. But spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the back half of Invincible's second season. The story picks up with Mark (Steven Yeun) at a crossroads, as the Viltrumites have captured his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and given Mark an ultimatum: Conquer the Earth or face deadly consequences. With only four episodes to go, this season feels like it's just getting started. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Road House (March 21, Prime Video)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this remake of the Patrick Swayze-starring '80s classic, playing a down-on-his-luck former UFC fighter who takes a job at a mysterious Florida roadhouse. Bradley Cooper took Gyllenhaal's Leonard Bernstein biopic away from him, so now we have this. Cool? -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in March

March 1

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela's Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

March 5

Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)

March 7

Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

March 12

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

March 14

Frida (2024)

March 17

The Captive (2014)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

March 19

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

March 21

Road House (2024)

March 23

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 26

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

March 29

The Imitation Game (2014)

March 31

Battle Royale (2001)

Everything coming to Freevee in March

March 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Before I Fall (2017)

Dolittle (2020)

Emma (2020)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Picture Day (2012)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Hannah's Law (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

March 12

Boat Story (2024)

March 19

The Invisible Man (2020)

March 22

100% Wolf (2020)

March 31

Run the Race (2018)