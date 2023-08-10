Invincible Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything to Know

Join or Sign In
There's one episode Robert Kirkman says fans will 'need time to recover from'
It's been more than two years since Invincible Season 1 finished airing in April 2021, and that's just too long — especially since the first season of the animated superhero series delivered one of the most devastating finales of all time. What's next for Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun), after his father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), completely betrayed him? And what are the new threats to Earth now that the most powerful being on the planet is gone? Thankfully, Prime Video has announced the release date of Invincible Season 2, so it won't be long before the next chapter of Mark's adventures begins at last.
In case you forgot: In the Season 1 finale, Nolan revealed to his son that he was assigned to Earth to conquer the planet and asked his Viltrumite son to join him in this quest. Mark refused, and that's when Nolan wreaked havoc across Chicago as he ruthlessly beat up his son. But the most heartbreaking moment in the episode was undoubtedly when Nolan asked Mark what he would still have hundreds of years later, when the humans that his son is bent on protecting will all be dead. "You, Dad, I'd still have you," an entirely battered Mark said. Hearing this, Nolan at last ended his rampage and flew away from Earth with tears in his eyes. Whew!
From Invincible Season 2's teaser trailer, we know that Omni-Man will return. But it's also obvious that plenty of new antagonists will appear as Mark continues to sharpen his superpowers. Here's everything we know about Invincible Season 2 so far, including its release date, cast, and more.
Prime Video announced at San-Diego Comic Con 2023 that Invincible Season 2 premieres Nov. 3. The season consists of eight episodes, and the first four will be released weekly beginning Nov. 3 before the show goes on a mid-season hiatus. "When you see the episodes, Episode 4 of Season 2 is a very obvious midseason finale," Robert Kirkman, who wrote the comic book series that the show adapts, told TV Guide. "People are going to need time to recover from that episode."
In the same interview, Kirkman shared that the wait between future seasons of the show is expected to be shorter. "We have lived through the longest period of time there will ever be between a season of Invincible," he said. "Every other season, however long we go, the wait will be less."
The teaser trailer for Invincible Season 2 was also shared at Comic-Con. Plenty of the key characters from Season 1 make an appearance, including a dejected Debbie (Sandra Oh) with tears streaming down her face. "I didn't know who he was," she said, clearly referring to Nolan, who brutally likened their marriage to a relationship with a "pet" in Season 1's finale. The teaser also confirms that in addition to a number of returning cast members, a large roster of new actors will be joining the ensemble. That list is impressive, to say the least. Think Rhea Seehorn, Sterling K. Brown, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz — and that's only a small portion.
Steven Yeun returns as Mark Grayson, or Invincible, while J.K. Simmons returns as Nolan, or Omni-Man. Sandra Oh will once again voice the role of Debbie. Other members of the returning cast include:
The first season of Invincible, along with July's special episode on Atom Eve, is available to stream on Prime Video.
