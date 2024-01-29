New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in February 2024

As the great poet Haddaway once asked, "What is love?" For Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, it's the thrill of espionage with a new partner in the new reimagining of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. For Jennifer Lopez, it's a self-aggrandizing (in a good way?) epic journey through genres in the musical film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. Both are tops on our list of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February. But if love ain't your thing and Valentine's Day is already making the bile bubble up in your throat, go straight for the carnal and violent pleasures of Bottoms or bring the family along for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in February

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith David Lee/Prime Video

In the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt play a husband and wife who find out their spouse is actually an assassin for a covert agency, and they're both assigned to kill each other. In the 2024 TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Atlanta's Donald Glover and Pen15's Maya Erskine play assassins who find out that they're husband and wife after being assigned to each other by a covert agency, and quickly start to fall for each other. So they're kind of similar, yet not at all alike. The show feels more like a prequel to The Americans, infused with co-creator Glover's laid-back vibe, spurts of brutal violence, and a love story that requires some "oh, just go with it" energy from the viewer. Excellent guest stars — including Parker Posey and Wagner Moura in an epic fourth episode — add to the incredible watchability. All eight episodes drop on release day. [Trailer]

Bottoms (Feb. 13, Prime Video)



This indie film came out in theaters last August, but unless you are a subscriber to MGM+, which you are not, then it hasn't been available on streaming subscriptions. The premise — a high school sex comedy mixed with... Fight Club!?!? — is truly deranged, but it somehow works as two teenage lesbians start a brutal women's self-defense club to give them the tools to beat up the football team. It satirizes as it pulverizes, challenging stereotypes while saying something meaningful between delivering haymakers. Bodies Bodies Bodies' Rachel Sennott and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri star. [Trailer]

When life gives you a string of hunks, make your own version of Lemonade? I'm not sure that makes any sense, but I'm not sure Jennifer Lopez's new art project, This is Me... Now: A Love Story, does either. Is it a visual album like Beyoncé's Lemonade? Is it a romantically infused musical with homages to classics like Singing in the Rain? Is it a sci-fi allegory set in a Steampunk world about the struggles of the proletariat? It appears to be all of those, according to the trailer, under the guise of Lopez's journey through love. How does Ben Affleck feel about all this? Maybe we'll find out; he makes an appearance. [Trailer]

Another movie previously buried on smaller streaming services (MGM+, Paramount+), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is one of the better family-friendly films of the last few years. It most closely resembles the Spider-Verse films, not just in its animation style, but in its urban authenticity, as it follows the heroes in a half shell in their younger years as they crawl out of the New York City sewers and take on an army of mutants. The voice cast — especially the largely unknown tykes voicing the turtles — is exceptional. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in February

Feb. TBD

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

Feb. 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011

Feb. 6

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Feb. 8

Home Again (2017)

Feb. 9

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

Feb. 13

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)

Feb. 16

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (2024)

Feb. 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

Feb. 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Feb. 23

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (2024)

Feb. 29

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Red Queen (2024)

Everything coming to Freevee in February

Feb. 1

A Soldier's Story (1984)

All Saints (2017)

Birthright Outlaw (2023)

Dog Days (2018)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Life of Crime (2013)

Mortal Engines (2018)

National Champions (2021)

New in Town (2009)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

The Current War (2017)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Marksman (2021)

The Wife (2017)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

Feb. 7

A Piece of Cake (2019)

Feb. 13

Candyman (2021)

Feb. 14

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Feb. 29

Warcraft (2016)

