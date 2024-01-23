New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in February 2024

Join or Sign In
Curb Your Enthusiasm one last time
February marks the end of an era on HBO, as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's seminal comedy, gets ready to sign off for good. If goodbyes are too hard for you, you can laugh the pain away with the raucous and ridiculous Dicks: The Musical and a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You could also bury yourself in something absorbing, like Tokyo Vice, which returns for its second season this month.
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in February.
Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.
You might be able to deduce this from the title, but Dicks: The Musical is not for everyone. But those willing to open their hearts to the depraved minds of Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson might just be in for a good time. Sharp and Jackson play a pair of self-obsessed, womanizing businessmen who, after discovering that they're actually identical twins who were separated at birth, decide to Parent Trap their parents (played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally) back together. Megan Thee Stallion co-stars as the twins' boss, while Bowen Yang co-stars as God. What more could you ask for? [Trailer]
Larry David could easily continue making Curb Your Enthusiasm forever, but he's decided to get out of the game a mere 12 seasons in, with Curb set to end after this season. How many minor inconveniences will the fictionalized Larry blow out of proportion? Who will he piss off? How many f-bombs will Susie Essman drop? We can't wait to find out. [Trailer]
There's never been a better time to get into the thrilling and underrated Tokyo Vice, which is based on the real experiences of American journalist Jake Adelstein. Season 2 finds Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) continuing to chase leads through Tokyo's criminal underworld, even as he begins to discover how much danger he's putting himself, and the people he loves, in. [Trailer]
February 1
Bad Education (2004)
Batman vs. Robin (2015)
Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
The Bling Ring (2013)
Brooklyn (2015)
Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Citizen Kane (1941)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
Dying of the Light (2014)
Everest (2015)
The Family (2013)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
A Ghost Story (2017)
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla 2000 (1999)
Gorky Park (1983)
The Lego Movie (2014)
Leviathan (1989)
Life as We Know It (2010)
Menashe (2017)
Midsommar (2019)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Music From Another Room (1998)
My Sister's Keeper (2009)
The Notebook (2004)
Only The Strong (1993)
The Peanuts Movie (2015)
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)
Save Yourselves! (2020)
Se7en (1995)
Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)
Shorts (2009)
Son of Batman (2014)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
Stone (2010)
The Trust (2016)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Up In the Air (2009)
The Visit (2015)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
February 2
Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)
Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
February 3
Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 4
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 5
Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
February 6
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
February 7
The Deep Three
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 8
They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
February 10
The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 11
Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 12
Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)
February 13
Trial By Fire
February 14
Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
February 15
Bea's Block (Max Original)
Bleed For This (2016)
The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
February 16
Underdogs United, Season 1
February 17
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
February 18
Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
February 20
Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)
Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
February 22
Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)
San Andreas (2015)
February 23
Machete Kills (2014)
February 26
The Man Who Played with Fire
February 27
God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
February 29
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
February 1
Tacoma FD, Seasons 1-3
February 6
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)
February 7
The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2019) (HBO Original)
February 10
Central Intelligence (2016)
February 15
Bullet To The Head (2013)
February 17
Ben 10 (2017), Season 4B
February 18
Chasing Greatness: Coach K X Lebron (2023)
It's A Hard Truth, Ain't It (HBO Original) (2018)
February 22
Paris Can Wait (2017)
February 25
A Tiny Audience (HBO Original)
February 29
42 (2013)
Act of Valor (2012)
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)
Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)
Be Kind, Rewind (2008)
Blindspotting (2018)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Dc Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam
Drive My Car (2021)
Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)
Exorcist, The (1973)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2018)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Ghost And The Darkness, The (1996)
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)
Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)
Heartburn (1986)
I Love You, Man (2009)
JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time (2014)
Juice (1992)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Knocked Up (2007)
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)
Little Black Book (2004)
Lucy (2014)
Milk (2008)
The Missing (2003)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Sabrina (1995)
Speed Racer (2008)
Superman vs. The Elite (2012)
Superman: Brainiac Attacks (2006)
Superman: Doomsday (2007)
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
Wonder Woman (Animated) (2009)