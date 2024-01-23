New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in February 2024

February marks the end of an era on HBO, as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's seminal comedy, gets ready to sign off for good. If goodbyes are too hard for you, you can laugh the pain away with the raucous and ridiculous Dicks: The Musical and a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You could also bury yourself in something absorbing, like Tokyo Vice, which returns for its second season this month.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in February.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in February

J.B. Smoove and Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm John Johnson/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

You might be able to deduce this from the title, but Dicks: The Musical is not for everyone. But those willing to open their hearts to the depraved minds of Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson might just be in for a good time. Sharp and Jackson play a pair of self-obsessed, womanizing businessmen who, after discovering that they're actually identical twins who were separated at birth, decide to Parent Trap their parents (played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally) back together. Megan Thee Stallion co-stars as the twins' boss, while Bowen Yang co-stars as God. What more could you ask for? [Trailer]

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 (Feb. 4, HBO)

Larry David could easily continue making Curb Your Enthusiasm forever, but he's decided to get out of the game a mere 12 seasons in, with Curb set to end after this season. How many minor inconveniences will the fictionalized Larry blow out of proportion? Who will he piss off? How many f-bombs will Susie Essman drop? We can't wait to find out. [Trailer]

Tokyo Vice Season 2 (Feb. 8, Max)

There's never been a better time to get into the thrilling and underrated Tokyo Vice, which is based on the real experiences of American journalist Jake Adelstein. Season 2 finds Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) continuing to chase leads through Tokyo's criminal underworld, even as he begins to discover how much danger he's putting himself, and the people he loves, in. [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in February

Everything leaving Max in February

