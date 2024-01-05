New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2024

Even in the dregs of winter, a good TV show can be enough to keep you warm. This February, Hulu is giving us a hot new feud in the form of the star-studded, Ryan Murphy-produced FX original Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, as well as the second season of Amy Schumer's dramedy Life & Beth and the premiere of the intriguing new FX series Shōgun. Get cozy in front of the TV and settle in — there's plenty to watch this month.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in February below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

Last month's guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (January 2024)

More streaming:

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans FX

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (Feb. 1)

Ryan Murphy is known for his ability to attract talent, but this is just ridiculous. The second season of his Feud anthology — Season 1's Joan Crawford and Bette Davis showdown aired all the way back in 2017 — stars Tom Hollander as author Truman Capote and — deep breath — Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald as the Swans, a collection of high-society women Capote once palled around with. After becoming their confidante, Capote would go on to write a thinly veiled novel about characters whose lives and secrets were lifted from the Swans, and you know what happened next: feud! Once their trust in him was destroyed, the Swans cast Capote out from his precious high society, and as the legend goes, he was never the same. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Life & Beth Season 2 (Feb. 16)

Season 1 of Amy Schumer's dramedy followed the classic format: Woman reluctantly returns to her hometown after a family emergency, woman finds unexpected love, woman confronts long-repressed truths about her past. If it ain't broke! Season 2 catches us up with Beth (Schumer) and John (Michael Cera) as they explore the challenges that come along with getting married and starting a family of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Shōgun (Feb. 27)

At Shōgun's press screening in New York City, actor Hiroyuki Sanada described the upcoming period drama as a "dream East-meets-West project." It's not hard to understand why. The series, which adapts James Clavell's 1975 book of the same name, is an extensive collaboration between writers, producers, and actors from both the U.S. and Japan. Set in 1600, the story follows Lord Toranaga (Sanada) as his political rivals form an alliance to plot his demise. The arrival of shipwrecked English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) just might be Toranaga's saving grace, but the daimyo must also put his trust in noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as their translator. Shōgun promises to astound in scale and scope, transporting us to feudal Japan, when life or death hinges on where one's loyalties lie. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

More on Hulu:

Everything new on Hulu in February

Feb. 1

FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted | 2014

America's Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma's House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine's Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What's Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

(500) Days Of Summer | 2009



Feb. 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2022

Feb. 4

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990



Feb. 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

Feb. 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

Feb. 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

Feb. 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

Feb. 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

Feb. 10

The Lost City | 2022

Feb. 11

Father Stu | 2022

Feb. 12

Blended | 2014

Feb. 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Feb. 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

Feb. 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2022

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

Feb. 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation | 2023

Feb. 17

Amulet | 2020

Feb. 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

Feb. 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

Feb. 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Feb. 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2

Feb. 23

Mercy Road | 2021

Feb. 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

Feb. 25

Monica | 2023

Feb. 27

FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

Feb. 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries

St. Vincent | 2014

The Shack | 2017

Everything leaving Hulu in February

Feb. 1

Lucky | 2017

Feb. 2

Burn | 2019

Haunt | 2019

Jungle | 2017

Feb. 5

Season of the Witch | 2011

Feb. 6

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

Feb. 7

A Piece of Cake | 2021

Feb. 9

Brimstone | 2016

Jesus Henry Christ | 2011

Pound of Flesh | 2015

The Perfect Weapon | 2016

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

Feb. 11

Rise of the Footsolider | 2021

Feb. 14

Babylon A.D. | 2008

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

I, Robot | 2004

Solaris | 2002

Feb. 16

All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015

Black November | 2012

Forsaken | 2015

Intruders | 2015

La Boda De Valentina | 2018

Feb. 23

Life of the Party | 2018

A Million Little Pieces | 2018

Prisoners of the Sun | 2013

211 | 2018

Feb. 26

Paddington 2 | 2018

Feb. 27

The Fault In Our Stars | 2014

Feb. 28

Ceremony | 2010

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Double | 2013

The Extra Man | 2010

The First Monday In May | 2016

Food Inc | 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Lupin III: The First | 2019

Nobody Walks | 2012

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death | 2005

Pusher I | 1996

The Sacrament | 2013

The Shack | 2017

Snowpiercer | 2014

Synchronicity | 2015

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Paddington | 2015

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight's Tale | 2001

Airheads | 1994

Apartment Troubles | 2014

Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012

Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Girl, Interrupted | 1999

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

The Hustler | 1961

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010

Magic Mike | 2012

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Pineapple Express | 2008

Shutter | 2008

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

War of the Worlds | 2005

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

27 Dresses | 2008