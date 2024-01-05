New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2024

Join or Sign In
Even in the dregs of winter, a good TV show can be enough to keep you warm. This February, Hulu is giving us a hot new feud in the form of the star-studded, Ryan Murphy-produced FX original Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, as well as the second season of Amy Schumer's dramedy Life & Beth and the premiere of the intriguing new FX series Shōgun. Get cozy in front of the TV and settle in — there's plenty to watch this month.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in February below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
Ryan Murphy is known for his ability to attract talent, but this is just ridiculous. The second season of his Feud anthology — Season 1's Joan Crawford and Bette Davis showdown aired all the way back in 2017 — stars Tom Hollander as author Truman Capote and — deep breath — Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald as the Swans, a collection of high-society women Capote once palled around with. After becoming their confidante, Capote would go on to write a thinly veiled novel about characters whose lives and secrets were lifted from the Swans, and you know what happened next: feud! Once their trust in him was destroyed, the Swans cast Capote out from his precious high society, and as the legend goes, he was never the same. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Season 1 of Amy Schumer's dramedy followed the classic format: Woman reluctantly returns to her hometown after a family emergency, woman finds unexpected love, woman confronts long-repressed truths about her past. If it ain't broke! Season 2 catches us up with Beth (Schumer) and John (Michael Cera) as they explore the challenges that come along with getting married and starting a family of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
At Shōgun's press screening in New York City, actor Hiroyuki Sanada described the upcoming period drama as a "dream East-meets-West project." It's not hard to understand why. The series, which adapts James Clavell's 1975 book of the same name, is an extensive collaboration between writers, producers, and actors from both the U.S. and Japan. Set in 1600, the story follows Lord Toranaga (Sanada) as his political rivals form an alliance to plot his demise. The arrival of shipwrecked English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) just might be Toranaga's saving grace, but the daimyo must also put his trust in noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as their translator. Shōgun promises to astound in scale and scope, transporting us to feudal Japan, when life or death hinges on where one's loyalties lie. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
Feb. 1
FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted | 2014
America's Sweethearts | 2001
Baby Boy | 2001
Big Momma's House | 2000
Black Knight | 2001
The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
Call Me By Your Name | 2017
Client 9 | 2010
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
Date Movie | 2006
Dear John | 2010
The Descent | 2005
Eat Pray Love | 2010
The Eye | 2008
First Daughter | 2004
Force Majeure | 2014
Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
Hitch | 2005
How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
Jason Bourne | 2016
Jack And Jill | 2011
Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
Jumanji | 1995
Just My Luck | 2006
Jumping the Broom | 2011
Knight And Day | 2010
Life or Something Like It | 2002
Love is Strange | 2014
Man on Fire | 1987
Men Of Honor | 2000
Monster In-Law | 2005
Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
Night Catches Us | 2007
Notorious | 2009
Obsessed | 2009
Pretty Woman | 1990
Secrets of Eden | 2012
The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
Sisters | 2006
Soul Food | 1997
Twilight | 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
Valentine's Day | 2010
Warm Bodies | 2013
The Watch | 2012
What's Your Number? | 2011
12 Years A Slave | 2013
The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
(500) Days Of Summer | 2009
Feb. 2
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance | 2022
Feb. 4
Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
Beloved | 1998
Hope Floats | 1998
Predator | 1987
Predator 2 | 1990
Feb. 5
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
Antebellum | 2020
Feb. 6
Camp Hideout | 2023
Feb. 7
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Feb. 8
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song | 2010
Love & Other Drugs | 2010
Romeo + Juliet | 1996
Feb. 9
Suncoast: Film Premiere
The Abyss | 1989
Cat Person | 2023
The Lost King | 2022
Feb. 10
The Lost City | 2022
Feb. 11
Father Stu | 2022
Feb. 12
Blended | 2014
Feb. 13
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Feb. 14
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Feb. 15
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm | 2022
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
Next Goal Wins | 2022
Prometheus | 2012
2:22 | 2017
Feb. 16
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
Pod Generation | 2023
Feb. 17
Amulet | 2020
Feb. 19
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
Nomadland | 2021
Feb. 20
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
Feb. 21
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Feb. 22
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
Feb. 23
Mercy Road | 2021
Feb. 24
Dragonkeeper | 2022
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
Feb. 25
Monica | 2023
Feb. 27
FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
Feb. 28
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent | 2014
The Shack | 2017
Feb. 1
Lucky | 2017
Feb. 2
Burn | 2019
Haunt | 2019
Jungle | 2017
Feb. 5
Season of the Witch | 2011
Feb. 6
Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
Feb. 7
A Piece of Cake | 2021
Feb. 9
Brimstone | 2016
Jesus Henry Christ | 2011
Pound of Flesh | 2015
The Perfect Weapon | 2016
The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
Feb. 11
Rise of the Footsolider | 2021
Feb. 14
Babylon A.D. | 2008
District B13 | 2004
Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
I, Robot | 2004
Solaris | 2002
Feb. 16
All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015
Black November | 2012
Forsaken | 2015
Intruders | 2015
La Boda De Valentina | 2018
Feb. 23
Life of the Party | 2018
A Million Little Pieces | 2018
Prisoners of the Sun | 2013
211 | 2018
Feb. 26
Paddington 2 | 2018
Feb. 27
The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
Feb. 28
Ceremony | 2010
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
The Double | 2013
The Extra Man | 2010
The First Monday In May | 2016
Food Inc | 2008
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
Lupin III: The First | 2019
Nobody Walks | 2012
Ondine | 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
National Treasure | 2004
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004
Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death | 2005
Pusher I | 1996
The Sacrament | 2013
The Shack | 2017
Snowpiercer | 2014
Synchronicity | 2015
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
Paddington | 2015
A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
A Knight's Tale | 2001
Airheads | 1994
Apartment Troubles | 2014
Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012
Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995
District 9 | 2009
Epic Movie | 2007
Flatliners | 1990
Friends With Money | 2006
Frozen River | 2008
Get Low | 2010
Girl, Interrupted | 1999
Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
The Hustler | 1961
Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010
Magic Mike | 2012
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009
Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
Pineapple Express | 2008
Shutter | 2008
Sommersby | 1993
Splash | 1984
Straight Outta Compton | 2015
War of the Worlds | 2005
21 Jump Street | 2012
22 Jump Street | 2014
27 Dresses | 2008