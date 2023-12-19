New Netflix Shows and Movies in January 2024

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Don't mess with Michelle Yeoh
Let's see who's turning over a new leaf on Netflix in the new year. Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is moving into more serious territory with Good Grief, his feature film directorial debut. Modern Family alum and America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is shaking things up, too; she's playing the antihero in cartel drama Griselda. But not everything is changing in 2024. Dark action comedy The Brothers Sun is serving up vintage Michelle Yeoh — she's a no-nonsense mom and there are plenty of fight sequences. Why mess with success?
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2024.
Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in December 2023
More streaming:
Imagine finding out that your family runs a notorious triad and that your estranged brother is its deadliest weapon. That's what happens to Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) when his older sibling Charles (Justin Chien) suddenly appears in Los Angeles and reveals the unthinkable life he's lived as a Taiwanese gangster. Only it's not unthinkable to their mom, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh): Mama Sun deliberately left Taiwan years ago to leave the family's criminal past behind, and brought only Bruce with her. Come for Michelle Yeoh mothering, stay for two brothers finding each other — and themselves. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
Dan Levy makes his feature film directorial debut — and trades Schitt's Creek for Paris — with Good Grief. Levy plays Marc, an artist living in London whose life is reshaped when he suddenly loses his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). In the wake of the tragedy, he and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), eventually take a trip to Paris to deal with some hard truths. Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel? Now that's a cast. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
This time, Sofia Vergara is the boss. The Modern Family alum stars in and executive produces Griselda, an inspired-by-a-true-story limited series about Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman who became "the Godmother" of one of the most profitable cartels in history. As a bonus, the show is set in the colorful underworld of 1970-'80s Miami, so you know the outfits are going to go wild. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
More on Netflix:
Coming Soon
Detective Forst (Netflix Series)
Delicious in Dungeon (Netflix Anime)
Dusty Slay: Workin' Man (Netflix Comedy)
The Kitchen (Netflix Film)
Kübra (Netflix Series)
Jan. 1
Bitconned (Netflix Documentary)
Fool Me Once (Netflix Series)
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix Documentary)
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Jan. 4
Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix Series)
The Brothers Sun (Netflix Series)
Society of the Snow (Netflix Film)
Jan. 5
Good Grief (Netflix Film)
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Netflix Series)
Jan. 6
The Florida Project
Jan. 8
This is Us Seasons 1-6
Jan. 10
Break Point: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix Series)
Jan. 11
Champion (Netflix Series)
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 12
Lift (Netflix Film)
Love Is Blind: Sweden (Netflix Series)
Jan. 15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (Netflix Anime)
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Jan. 16
Cats (2019)
Jan. 17
End of the Line (Netflix Series)
Freaks
Jan. 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (Netflix Comedy)
Jan. 19
Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Mi soledad tiene alas (Netflix Film)
Sixty Minutes (Netflix Film)
Jan. 20
Captivating the King (Netflix Series)
The Real World: Season 16
Jan. 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Netflix Comedy)
Train to Busan
Jan. 24
Six Nations: Full Contact (Netflix Documentary)
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 (Netflix Series)
Jan. 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda (Netflix Series)
Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix Series)
Jan. 26
Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)
Jan. 27
Doctor Slump (Netflix Series)
Jan. 28
Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)
Jan. 29
Mighty Bheem's Playtime (Netflix Family)
Jan. 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Netflix Comedy)
Jan. 31
Alexander the Great (Netflix Documentary)
Baby Bandito (Netflix Series)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (Netflix Anime)
WIL (Netflix Film)
Jan. 5
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2 Ma
Jan. 12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Jan. 14
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Jan. 19
The Real World: Season 28
Jan. 22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Jan. 24
Begin Again
Jan. 31
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng