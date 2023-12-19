New Netflix Shows and Movies in January 2024

Let's see who's turning over a new leaf on Netflix in the new year. Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is moving into more serious territory with Good Grief, his feature film directorial debut. Modern Family alum and America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is shaking things up, too; she's playing the antihero in cartel drama Griselda. But not everything is changing in 2024. Dark action comedy The Brothers Sun is serving up vintage Michelle Yeoh — she's a no-nonsense mom and there are plenty of fight sequences. Why mess with success?

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in January

Michelle Yeoh, The Brothers Sun Michael Desmond/Netflix

The Brothers Sun (Jan. 4)

Imagine finding out that your family runs a notorious triad and that your estranged brother is its deadliest weapon. That's what happens to Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) when his older sibling Charles (Justin Chien) suddenly appears in Los Angeles and reveals the unthinkable life he's lived as a Taiwanese gangster. Only it's not unthinkable to their mom, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh): Mama Sun deliberately left Taiwan years ago to leave the family's criminal past behind, and brought only Bruce with her. Come for Michelle Yeoh mothering, stay for two brothers finding each other — and themselves. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Good Grief (Jan. 5)

Dan Levy makes his feature film directorial debut — and trades Schitt's Creek for Paris — with Good Grief. Levy plays Marc, an artist living in London whose life is reshaped when he suddenly loses his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). In the wake of the tragedy, he and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), eventually take a trip to Paris to deal with some hard truths. Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel? Now that's a cast. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

This time, Sofia Vergara is the boss. The Modern Family alum stars in and executive produces Griselda, an inspired-by-a-true-story limited series about Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman who became "the Godmother" of one of the most profitable cartels in history. As a bonus, the show is set in the colorful underworld of 1970-'80s Miami, so you know the outfits are going to go wild. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

More on Netflix:

Everything coming to Netflix in January



Coming Soon

Detective Forst (Netflix Series)

Delicious in Dungeon (Netflix Anime)

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man (Netflix Comedy)

The Kitchen (Netflix Film)

Kübra (Netflix Series)

Jan. 1

Bitconned (Netflix Documentary)

Fool Me Once (Netflix Series)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix Documentary)

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix Series)

The Brothers Sun (Netflix Series)

Society of the Snow (Netflix Film)

Jan. 5

Good Grief (Netflix Film)

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

The Florida Project

Jan. 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix Series)

Jan. 11

Champion (Netflix Series)

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 12

Lift (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Netflix Series)

Jan. 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (Netflix Anime)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Jan. 17

End of the Line (Netflix Series)

Freaks

Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (Netflix Comedy)

Jan. 19

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mi soledad tiene alas (Netflix Film)

Sixty Minutes (Netflix Film)

Jan. 20

Captivating the King (Netflix Series)

The Real World: Season 16

Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Netflix Comedy)

Train to Busan

Jan. 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (Netflix Documentary)

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda (Netflix Series)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix Series)

Jan. 26

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Jan. 27

Doctor Slump (Netflix Series)

Jan. 28

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (Netflix Family)

Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Netflix Comedy)

Jan. 31

Alexander the Great (Netflix Documentary)

Baby Bandito (Netflix Series)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

WIL (Netflix Film)

Everything leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 5

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2 Ma

Jan. 12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Jan. 14

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Jan. 19

The Real World: Season 28

Jan. 22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Jan. 24

Begin Again

Jan. 31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng