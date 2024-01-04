The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in January 2024

You've thrown out your old calendar, but have you filled your new calendar with a complete itinerary of all the great shows you plan to watch this month? Let us make that part easier for you. You'll want to mark yourself busy on Jan. 26 so you can check out Masters of the Air, a star-studded Apple TV+ war drama that sends all the internet's favorite boys into the clouds. You'll also need to block out Jan. 14 for the chilling True Detective: Night Country. The full first season of Marvel's Echo drops Jan. 9, so there's another day gone, and Ryan Murphy's FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans is the only thing we'll be buzzing about on Jan. 31.

Our guide to the best TV in January is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best shows and movies to watch in January

Austin Butler, Masters of the Air Apple TV+

The Brothers Sun (Jan. 4, Netflix)

Imagine finding out that your family runs a notorious triad and that your estranged brother is its deadliest weapon. That's what happens to Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) when his older sibling Charles (Justin Chien) suddenly appears in Los Angeles and reveals the unthinkable life he's lived as a Taiwanese gangster. Only it's not unthinkable to their mom, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh): Mama Sun deliberately left Taiwan years ago to leave the family's criminal past behind and brought only Bruce with her. Come for Michelle Yeoh mothering, stay for two brothers finding each other — and themselves. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Review]

Echo (Jan. 9, Disney+ and Hulu)

In 2021, Hawkeye introduced the world to Alaqua Cox, who made her acting debut as Maya Lopez — also known as the superhero Echo. Now, Cox, who is deaf and Native American, like her character, is starring in a series focused on Maya's origin story. Echo is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, and also features Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning. The series is a Disney+ Original, but you can watch the full first season on Hulu the same day it drops on Disney+, a sign that it's going to be a little more violent and mature than your typical Disney+ fare. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Bundle up: True Detective is headed to the Last Frontier. After almost five years away, the hit HBO anthology series is returning for its long-awaited fourth season, and it's moving the action to Alaska, a far cry from the hot and sweaty climates the show used to call home. Subtitled Night Country, this season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as a pair of detectives tasked with investigating a mysterious case — the disappearance of eight men who operate an Arctic research station — during the long winter night. Fans of great television should note that The Leftovers' Christopher Eccleston and Fleabag's Fiona Shaw are also in the cast. Here's everything we know about Season 4. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer] [Review]

Sort Of Season 3 (Jan. 18, Max)

The third and final season of Bilal Baig's tender, low-key dramedy finds Sabi (Baig) processing their particularly complicated grief after the death of their father. Free of his expectations, they begin to confront old and new questions about their identity. It'll be sad to say goodbye to one of TV's most underrated gems, but if we're confident in any show's ability to stick the landing, it's this one. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Expats (Jan. 26, Prime Video)



The Farewell director Lulu Wang is the creator, director, and writer of this six-part limited series adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee's novel The Expatriates. Set in 2014 Hong Kong, Expats follows three American women, played by Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, whose lives intersect after a tragedy, and explores the blurred lines between victimhood and culpability. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Masters of the Air (Jan. 26, Apple TV+)

You thought Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks were done making limited series about World War II? Think again. The duo behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific are now bringing us Masters of the Air, which follows a group of airmen, nicknamed the "Bloody Hundredth," who conducted risky bomb raids over Germany during the war. The sprawling cast is a real who's who of It boys, including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (Jan. 31, FX)

Ryan Murphy is known for his ability to attract talent, but this is just ridiculous. The second season of his Feud anthology — Season 1's Joan Crawford and Bette Davis showdown aired all the way back in 2017 — stars Tom Hollander as author Truman Capote and — deep breath — Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald as the Swans, a collection of high-society women Capote once palled around with. After becoming their confidante, Capote would go on to write a thinly veiled novel about characters whose lives and secrets were lifted from the Swans, and you know what happened next: feud! Once their trust in him was destroyed, the Swans cast Capote out from his precious high society, and as the legend goes, he was never the same. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in January

Michelle Yeoh, The Brothers Sun Michael Desmond/Netflix

Let's see who's turning over a new leaf on Netflix in the new year. Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is moving into more serious territory with Good Grief, his feature film directorial debut. Modern Family alum and America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is shaking things up, too; she's playing the antihero in cartel drama Griselda. But not everything is changing in 2024. Dark action comedy The Brothers Sun is serving up vintage Michelle Yeoh — she's a no-nonsense mom and there are plenty of fight sequences. Why mess with success? Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in January, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January.

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Michele K. Short/HBO

It's like the old saying goes: New year, new stuff to watch on Max. January is starting strong with the premiere of True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. It's the fourth season of the crime drama overall, and this time, they're in Alaska. Also premiering this month are the seventh season of Rick and Morty, the Jason Momoa travel series On the Roam, and the final season of the sweet and underrated Sort Of. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and Max in January, plus everything coming to HBO and Max in January.

Alaqua Cox, Echo Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Set a resolution you can keep in 2024: Resolve to watch good TV. Hulu is getting the year off to a solid start with the new Marvel series Echo, which is streaming in full on the platform despite officially being a Disney+ Original. And it seems like Marvel made a New Year's resolution of its own: to bring back a little of the grittiness that used to define its TV shows back in the Netflix days. Elsewhere on Hulu, Jake Johnson tries to survive a deadly game in his new movie Self Reliance, and Mandy Patinkin solves a murder in detective series Death and Other Details. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in January, plus everything coming to Hulu in January.

Brian Tee and Nicole Kidman, Expats Prime Video

Marriages are being tested in the biggest movies coming to Prime Video this month. In the sci-fi thriller Foe, a couple must face separation of astronomical magnitude — one of them is being spent to literal space. The relationship in action comedy Role Play is slightly more contained, though not by much: A husband discovers that his wife has a hidden life as an assassin and is a wanted killer around the world. Also new on Prime Video in January are Lulu Wang's new drama Expats, musical comedy Hazbin Hotel, and adventure series Zorro. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in January, plus everything coming to Prime Video in January.

Alan Cumming, The Traitors Peacock

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in January

The biggest debut of the month might be Masters of the Air, the Apple TV+ war drama that counts Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg among its executive producers and stars some of the internet's favorite boys, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa. It's enough to make you salute. Earlier in the month, Apple TV+ has Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi's crime thriller Criminal Record. Over on Disney+, you can get your superhero fix with Marvel's Echo (the season will also stream in full on Hulu) or — parents rejoice — kick back with new episodes of Bluey. Showtime has Ruth Wilson's Ireland-set limited series The Woman in the Wall, and Paramount+ has Sexy Beast, a prequel to Jonathan Glazer's 2000 film (not to be confused with the unsettling reality dating show Sexy Beasts). And if you're looking for shows about betrayal, hit reality competition The Traitors is back for Season 2 on Peacock, and Ryan Murphy's FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans premieres on FX at the end of the month.

January TV calendar highlights

Monday, Jan. 1

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Season 1, NBC)

Bitconned (Documentary, Netflix)

The Changemakers (Limited Series, Paramount+)

Fool Me Once (Limited Series, Netflix)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1 Broadcast Debut, ABC)

Wednesday, Jan. 3

I Can See Your Voice (Season 1, Fox)

Sistas (Season 7, BET)

We Are Family (Season 1, Fox)

Thursday, Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1, Netflix)

The Brothers Sun (Season 1, Netflix)

Daughters of the Cult (Docuseries, Hulu)

The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding (Special, Hulu)

Society of the Snow (Film, Netflix)

Friday, Jan. 5

Foe (Film, Prime Video)

Good Grief (Film, Netflix)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 Part 2, Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16, MTV)

Sunday, Jan. 7

81st Golden Globe Awards (Special, CBS)

All Creatures Great and Small (Season 4, PBS)

Funny Woman (Season 1, PBS)

Grimsburg (Season 1, Fox)

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (Season 4, PBS)

Monday, Jan. 8

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (Documentary, HBO)

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Echo (Season 1, Disney+/Hulu)

La Brea (Season 3, NBC)

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (Special, Netflix)

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Break Point (Season 2, Netflix)

Criminal Record (Season 1, Apple TV+)

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1, Netflix)

Thursday, Jan. 11

Champion (Season 1, Netflix)

Ted (Limited Series, Peacock)

Friday, Jan. 12

Bluey (Season 3 Part 2, Disney+)

Lift (Film, Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 1, Netflix)

Role Play (Film, Prime Video)

Self Reliance (Film, Hulu)

The Traitors (Season 2, Peacock)

Uninterrupted's Top Class (Season 4, Freevee)

Saturday, Jan. 13

2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Special, FXX)

Sunday, Jan. 14

2024 Critics Choice Awards (Special, The CW)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (Limited Series, MGM+)

Monsieur Spade (Limited Series, AMC)

True Detective: Night Country (Season 4, HBO)

Monday, Jan. 15

75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Special, Fox)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Death and Other Details (Season 1, Hulu)

June (Documentary, Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

American Nightmare (Docuseries, Netflix)

Chicago Fire (Season 12, NBC)

Chicago Med (Season 9, NBC)

Chicago P.D. (Season 11, NBC)

Wild Cards (Season 1, The CW)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Law & Order (Season 23, NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4, NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 25, NBC)

On the Roam (Limited Series, Max)

Sort Of (Season 3, Max)

Friday, Jan. 19

Dance Life (Season 1, Prime Video)

Hazbin Hotel (Season 1, Prime Video)

The Kitchen (Film, Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2, Netflix)

The Woman in the Wall (Limited Series, Paramount+ With Showtime)

Sunday, Jan. 21

The Way Home (Season 2, Hallmark)

The Woman in the Wall (Limited Series, Showtime)

Monday, Jan. 22

The Bachelor (Season 28, ABC)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Special, Netflix)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Special, Prime Video)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out (Season 1, Freeform)

Queer Eye (Season 8, Netflix)

Six Nations: Full Contact (Film, Netflix)

Thursday, Jan. 25

Griselda (Limited Series, Netflix)

In the Know (Season 1, Peacock)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Limited Series, Netflix)

Sexy Beast (Season 1, Paramount+)

Friday, Jan. 26

Expats (Limited Series, Prime Video)

Hightown (Season 3, Starz)

Masters of the Air (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

The Underdoggs (Film, Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 28

Next Level Chef (Season 3, Fox)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Special, Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Season 11, Bravo)

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Alexander the Great (Limited Series, Netflix)

Assembled: The Making of Echo (Special, Disney+)

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (Limited Series, FX)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (Documentary, HBO)