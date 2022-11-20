Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Walton Goggins, The Unicorn Robert Voets/CBS

In March 2021, CBS rebranded its major streaming service from its former name, "CBS All Access," to its current "Paramount Plus." With the rebrand came a slew of new deals and promotions for users to check out. If you're looking for a Paramount Plus free trial, then you're in luck.

The Paramount Plus free trial is still going strong, making it easy to enjoy the many popular movies and TV shows to be found. So to start, let's take a look at how the Paramount Plus price, free trial, and other deals stack up to its competition.

Is Paramount Plus Free? How Much is Paramount Plus?

There are four Paramount Plus subscriptions currently available. The Essential plan with limited commercials will set you back $5/mo., while the Premium (formerly Commercial Free) plan will cost you $10/mo. The Commercial Free plan also gives you the option to download content from the platform to watch offline at your discretion -- an enticing offer for those who lead busy lifestyles. You can also access some live TV with both of these plans.

You can also opt to purchase an annual Essential plan for $50/yr. Purchasing this plan nets out to a 16 percent monthly discount. And the annual Premium plan priced at $100/yr. will also save you about 16 percent each month. All of these plans come with a no-contract guarantee, meaning that you can cancel at any time should you choose to do so.

Is There a Paramount Plus Free Trial?

Wondering how to get Paramount Plus for free? All new Paramount Plus subscribers are eligible for a seven-day free trial when they sign up for the service right now. This free trial gives you the opportunity to enjoy many of the streaming service's most popular titles over the course of a week.

Fans of animation should check out Paramount network shows like those in the Nickelodeon library -- full seasons of classics like Spongebob Squarepants, Rocko's Modern Life, and more. While those with a predilection for twisty dramas might enjoy Clarice, The Good Wife, and The Stand. There's also plenty of classic movies for you to binge during the week, with The Godfather and Indiana Jones film series headlining the service's movie front. And yes, popular shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery are on Paramount Plus.

How to Get a Paramount Plus Free Trial

Signing up for a Paramount Plus trial couldn't be easier. To get the free trial, prospective subscribers need only to follow a few simple steps.

Go to Paramount Plus's homepage on your web browser or mobile device. Click one of the "Try It Free" buttons on the page -- there are several. Choose your Paramount Plus plan when prompted. Create your account Put in your payment information

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically charged for your first month of the subscription. But there's plenty of shows and movies for you to try out during the trial that will help you assess the service itself.

Other Paramount Plus Deals

Those looking to save money with the service should consider purchasing an annual Paramount Plus subscription for a flat rate of $50. Doing so will help you save about 16 percent on your monthly rate.

Additionally, enrolled college students are eligible for the student discount, which gives you an Essential plan for a monthly discount of about 25 percent. This means you'll be paying about $4/mo. for your subscription if you're eligible for this discount.

To sign up for the student plan, simply go to Paramount Plus's homepage, click the "Are you a Student?" tab located near the bottom of the page, then fill out the appropriate forms to receive your discount. You just need this info for your Paramount Plus login.

Paramount Plus also offers a bundle deal with Showtime to get both streaming services together starting at $12/mo. This is an overall savings of $4/mo. You can also access Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video account if you want to keep your streamers all in one place.

It's important to mention here that just because the service isn't offering any other major deals right now, that doesn't mean they never will. The service has featured many attractive promotions in the past and is likely to do so in the coming months to celebrate its re-brand.

In the past, Paramount Plus offered the entire first season of the Paramount exclusive Star Trek: Picard for free to the public to commemorate the season one finale and generate buzz for the streamer itself. All of this to say we shouldn't rule out the possibility of more promotions for this service just yet.

Paramount Plus Deals Compared



Paramount Plus Hulu Disney Plus Netflix Starting monthly price $5/mo. $7/mo. $8/mo. $10/mo. Free trial length Seven days 30 days N/A N/A First month discount No No No No Other Promotions offered? Yes Yes Yes No

Paramount Plus and Hulu are on par when it comes to price and free trial. Hulu may have a bit of an advantage when it comes to brand recognition, but that's wholly dependent on who you ask. Where Paramount Plus falters is its lack of any sufficient promotions.

In any given year, Hulu offers tons of promotions to prospective and existing subscribers, with the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle and enrolled college student discount being the two most popular deals currently offered by the service. The same can not be said for Paramount Plus, as currently, the service is only offering one major discount for consumers.

However, what Paramount Plus lacks in significant deals, it makes up for with its free trial length. At 30 days, the service's free trial is the longest of all the services listed, tied with Hulu. This is a unique move for the streamer, as big-name services like Netflix and Disney Plus have abandoned free trials entirely.

Our Final Take

Paramount Plus has historically been overlooked and undervalued. But to understate the value of the service would be a crime. Paramount Plus is the only service out there that you can use to watch every Star Trek series ever made. It's the only service that's home to some of the most anticipated reboots and spin-offs of the year, like Rugrats and The Good Fight.

And it's the only service out there that you can use to watch almost every ViacomCBS title ever made. Couple all of this with its affordable price and attractive free trial, and it's easy to understand why anyone might decide to sign up for a Paramount Plus plan.