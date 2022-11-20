Paramount Plus Review 2022: Is Paramount Plus worth it?

Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer, Spontaneous Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ Pros Paramount+ Cons Budget-friendly

Features some live channels, including sports

Large on-demand library Local CBS only accessible with highest tier plan

Fewer originals than competitors

What Is Paramount Plus?

Home to nearly every Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) property there is, plus a "mountain" of other titles, Paramount+ is the ultimate streaming service for fans of CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, and more. The service underwent a rebrand in March 2021, trading in its former namesake, CBS All Access, for the more "streaming appropriate" Paramount+.

This re-launch came with plenty of additional announcements including a slate of additional content and various promotions as well. All this means is that there's a lot to know about Paramount+ as the service transitions into a new age of streaming. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

How Much Does Paramount Plus Cost?

There are two standard plans users can choose from to access Paramount+, and Paramount+ prices are as follows. The Limited Commercials plan, valued at $5/mo., and the No Commercials plan, for $10/mo. Prospective subscribers can also purchase an annual subscription for each of these plans and save about 25 percent of what they would have paid for a monthly subscription.

So how much is Paramount+ over the course of a year? The annual Limited Commercials plan will set you back a flat rate of $50/yr. While the annual No Commercials plan will cost you $100/yr. Both of these plans are attractive offers for those hoping to save a few bucks every month. Aside from this, the Paramount+ free trial was recently bumped from seven days to 30 days.

Paramount Plus Compared to Other Streaming Services

Paramount+ Hulu Netflix Disney Plus Starting monthly price $5/mo. $7/mo. $10/mo. $8/mo. Free trial length 30 days 30 days N/A N/A On-demand titles (Yes/No) Yes Yes Yes Yes Live TV (Yes/No) Yes Yes No No Offline downloads Yes Yes Yes Yes

Since its launch in 2014, Paramount+ has worked to position itself as a one-stop-shop for all the titles you'd ever want to watch. The service's library is impressive, with exclusive originals from family-friendly channels like Nickelodeon, original shows from the Paramount network, and a vast collection of classic Paramount movies to boot.

Paramount+ is the only streamer out there that grants you access to nearly every CBS show that's ever been made as well. That means if you're looking to watch full seasons of NCIS, The Neighborhood, or Frasier, then this is the perfect service for you.

Price-wise the service is comparable to a basic subscription with Hulu or maybe Disney+. Plans for Paramount+ start at $5/mo., and all come with a 30-day free trial to get you started. Currently, Paramount+'s 30-day free trial is the longest of any trial offered by a streamer, tied only with Hulu.

This is an important point, as it illustrates the service's commitment to affordability. A fact also evidenced by Paramount+'s student deal that allows enrolled college students to purchase a Limited Commercial service plan at a 25 percent discount. However, this deal becomes significantly less appealing when you compare it to Hulu's student deal, which gives an Ad-supported plan of the service to enrolled college students for $2/mo.

Still, Paramount+ has managed to hold its own among streaming giants like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu with its versatility. It's the only service out there that you can use to watch new exclusives like The Offer and also tune in to all your favorite live sports from the NFL, Masters, and more. The only other service listed above that you can use to watch live sports is Hulu, but you'll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription (plans start at $70/mo.) to do so.

Paramount Plus Features

If you're wondering if Yellowstone is on Paramount+, unfortunately, the hit series is not. However, its spinoff 1883 is exclusive to the streaming service.

Those looking for a service that the whole family can enjoy need look no further than Paramount+. Not only can you watch the service on three screens simultaneously, but parents can also set up parental locks to control what younger members of the family can stream. But with tons of Nickelodeon titles like Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, and The Wild Thornberrys Movie already on the streaming platform, there's no shortage of kid-friendly titles for kids to enjoy.

While we're on the subject of titles, you should know that Paramount+ recently announced a plethora of new titles set to make landfall on the service in the near future. Top Gun: Maverick is coming soon, while Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City are already on the service. Meanwhile, the new Rugrats reboot, and another Yellowstone spin-off will be available to stream exclusively on the streamer in the coming months.

Some of the Paramount+ shows and movies you can watch right now include:

Paramount+ also comes with plenty of additional features to keep users satisfied as well. All Paramount+ plans come with a few live TV channels and offerings, which means you can use your subscription to tune into as many local news broadcasts and live sports matchups as you want. Sports lovers can tune into games from NFL, SEC, March Madness, and more.

Those hoping to stay abreast with the news and other local topics can stream full episodes from CBS This Morning, 60 Minutes, and CBS Evening News. The service may be branded as an on-demand streamer, but Paramount+'s live TV offerings make it so much more.

Paramount Plus Supported Devices

You can stream Paramount+ on most streaming devices and smart TVs. According to Paramount+'s support page, these are all the devices you can use to stream the service:

Apple TV

Apple iPhone and Apple iPad

Android TV (Google TV)

Android smartphones and tablet

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Facebook Portal TV

Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Samsung TV (Tizen)

Vizio TV

LG TV

Roku

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Xfinity Flex

Is Paramount Plus Worth It?

Paramount+ wasn't made with one type of consumer in mind. Instead, the service was created as a catch-all for everyone out there who's interested in more than one genre. When it comes to Paramount+, the philosophy is simple.

Why settle for a streaming service that specializes in just movies when you can sign up for a service that specializes in movies, TV shows, animation, and everything else? You can even watch Paramount+ on Roku -- it's that versatile. Ultimately, the service has just about everything you could want in a streamer, all for a relatively low price.