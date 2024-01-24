New Hulu Shows and Movies in January 2024

Join or Sign In
Buckle up for Echo
Set a resolution you can keep in 2024: Resolve to watch good TV. Hulu is getting the year off to a solid start with the new Marvel series Echo, which is streaming in full on the platform despite officially being a Disney+ Original. And it seems like Marvel made a New Year's resolution of its own: to bring back a little of the grittiness that used to define its TV shows back in the Netflix days. Elsewhere on Hulu, Jake Johnson tries to survive a deadly game in his new movie Self Reliance, and Mandy Patinkin solves a murder in detective series Death and Other Details.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in January below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
In 2021, Hawkeye introduced the world to Alaqua Cox, who made her acting debut as Maya Lopez — also known as the superhero Echo. Now, Cox, who is deaf and Native American, like her character, is starring in a series focused on Maya's origin story. Echo is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, and also features Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning. The series is a Disney+ Original, but you can watch the full first season on Hulu the same day it drops on Disney+, a sign that it's going to be a little more violent and mature than your typical Disney+ fare. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
In a move that was true to the spirit of the title, Jake Johnson wrote, directed, and stars in Self Reliance. The New Girl actor's feature film directorial debut (which was originally scheduled to be released in the fall, but it was pushed back during the strikes) follows a man who's offered a chance to win $1 million if he can survive a deadly reality TV competition. The loophole is that he can only be killed when he's alone, setting him off on a quest for constant companionship. Reviews for the movie have been solid so far; it sounds like good company. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
It's never a bad idea to start the new year with a detective show. This one stars Mandy Patinkin (it's never a bad idea to start the new year with a Mandy Patinkin show, either) as the brilliant investigator Rufus Cotesworth, who teams up with a young woman named Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) to solve a locked-room murder on a Mediterranean ocean liner. The twist is that Imogene is a petty thief herself — and the prime suspect. -Kelly Connolly
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth, 2013
Arkansas, 2020
Astro Boy, 2009
Compliance, 2012
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
Empire Records, 1995
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
The Fight, 2020
Flawless, 2007
Frank, 2014
The Guard, 2011
Grandma, 2015
Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
Heat, 1995
Hero, 1992
Hook, 1991
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015
The King Of Comedy, 1983
Little Manhattan, 2005
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy, 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
Pineapple Express, 2008
Prince Avalanche, 2013
Shoplifters, 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
Super Troopers, 2002
War of the Worlds, 2005
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Year One, 2009
21 Jump Street, 2012
22 Jump Street, 2014
Jan. 2
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Jan. 3
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG, 2018
Jan. 4
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck, 2023
Jan. 5
All Fun and Games, 2023
The System, 2022
Jan. 7
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects, 2023
Jan. 8
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Jan. 9
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia, 2023
Jan. 11
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
She Made Them Do It, 2013
Jan. 12
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim, 2023
Jan. 15
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus, 2010
The Last Days On Mars, 2013
Uncharted, 2022
The Wave, 2015
Jan. 16
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma, 2022
Jan. 17
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
Jan. 18
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island, 2023
Invisible Beauty, 2023
Jan. 19
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker, 2022
Dangerous Waters, 2023
Jan. 22
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
Jan. 23
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
Jan. 24
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard, 2021
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Jan. 25
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking, 2023
Jan. 26
The Good Mother, 2023
Deliver Us, 2023
Imitation Game, 2014
Jan. 27
Brian Banks, 2019
Jan. 28
R.M.N., 2022
Jan. 29
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
Jan. 30
First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Jan. 3
Christmas Child, 2004
Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014
Jan. 7
13 Assassins, 2010
Jesus Camp, 2006
The Queen Of Versailles, 2012
Jan. 9
12 Strong, 2018
Jan. 10
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, 2007
Central Intelligence, 2016
Jan. 14
Camp Nowhere, 1994
The Christmas Candle, 2013
Main Street, 2010
Serious Moonlight, 2009
Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004
Zero Days, 2016
Jan. 17
The Quake, 2018
Jan. 21
The Tax Collector, 2020
Jan. 24
Barbarian, 2022
Jan. 28
Begin Again, 2014
White Snake, 2019
Jan. 31
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Apollo 11, 2019
Armageddon, 1998
Australia, 2008
Carpool, 1996
Contagion, 2011
Deck the Halls, 2006
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Easy Virtue, 2009
Five Feet Apart, 2019
Friendsgiving, 2020
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Goodbye Lover, 1999
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
Home Alone 3, 1997
In Time, 2011
Magic Mike's Last Dance, 2023
The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015
Miracle On 34th Street, 1947
Miracle on 34th Street, 1994
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
The Mummy, 2017
Nightride, 2021
The Nutcracker, 1993
The One I Love, 2014
Outbreak, 1995
Pacific Rim, 2013
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Poseidon, 2006
The Sandlot, 1993
Second Best, 1994
The Secret Scripture, 2016
See How They Run, 2022
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shock and Awe, 2017
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Teddy Kollek, 1995
Tigerland, 2000
Trance, 2011
Twister, 1996