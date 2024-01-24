New Hulu Shows and Movies in January 2024

Set a resolution you can keep in 2024: Resolve to watch good TV. Hulu is getting the year off to a solid start with the new Marvel series Echo, which is streaming in full on the platform despite officially being a Disney+ Original. And it seems like Marvel made a New Year's resolution of its own: to bring back a little of the grittiness that used to define its TV shows back in the Netflix days. Elsewhere on Hulu, Jake Johnson tries to survive a deadly game in his new movie Self Reliance, and Mandy Patinkin solves a murder in detective series Death and Other Details.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in January below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in January

Alaqua Cox, Echo Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Echo (Jan. 9)

In 2021, Hawkeye introduced the world to Alaqua Cox, who made her acting debut as Maya Lopez — also known as the superhero Echo. Now, Cox, who is deaf and Native American, like her character, is starring in a series focused on Maya's origin story. Echo is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, and also features Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning. The series is a Disney+ Original, but you can watch the full first season on Hulu the same day it drops on Disney+, a sign that it's going to be a little more violent and mature than your typical Disney+ fare. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

In a move that was true to the spirit of the title, Jake Johnson wrote, directed, and stars in Self Reliance. The New Girl actor's feature film directorial debut (which was originally scheduled to be released in the fall, but it was pushed back during the strikes) follows a man who's offered a chance to win $1 million if he can survive a deadly reality TV competition. The loophole is that he can only be killed when he's alone, setting him off on a quest for constant companionship. Reviews for the movie have been solid so far; it sounds like good company. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

It's never a bad idea to start the new year with a detective show. This one stars Mandy Patinkin (it's never a bad idea to start the new year with a Mandy Patinkin show, either) as the brilliant investigator Rufus Cotesworth, who teams up with a young woman named Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) to solve a locked-room murder on a Mediterranean ocean liner. The twist is that Imogene is a petty thief herself — and the prime suspect. -Kelly Connolly

Everything new on Hulu in January

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth, 2013

Arkansas, 2020

Astro Boy, 2009

Compliance, 2012

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Empire Records, 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fight, 2020

Flawless, 2007

Frank, 2014

The Guard, 2011

Grandma, 2015

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Heat, 1995

Hero, 1992

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015

The King Of Comedy, 1983

Little Manhattan, 2005

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pineapple Express, 2008

Prince Avalanche, 2013

Shoplifters, 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

Jan. 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Jan. 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG, 2018

Jan. 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck, 2023

Jan. 5

All Fun and Games, 2023

The System, 2022

Jan. 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects, 2023

Jan. 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Jan. 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia, 2023

Jan. 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It, 2013

Jan. 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim, 2023

Jan. 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus, 2010

The Last Days On Mars, 2013

Uncharted, 2022

The Wave, 2015

Jan. 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma, 2022

Jan. 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

Jan. 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island, 2023

Invisible Beauty, 2023

Jan. 19

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker, 2022

Dangerous Waters, 2023

Jan. 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1

Jan. 23

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

Jan. 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard, 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Jan. 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking, 2023

Jan. 26

The Good Mother, 2023

Deliver Us, 2023

Imitation Game, 2014

Jan. 27

Brian Banks, 2019

Jan. 28

R.M.N., 2022

Jan. 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 30

First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

Everything leaving Hulu in January

Jan. 3

Christmas Child, 2004

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014

Jan. 7

13 Assassins, 2010

Jesus Camp, 2006

The Queen Of Versailles, 2012

Jan. 9

12 Strong, 2018

Jan. 10

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, 2007

Central Intelligence, 2016

Jan. 14

Camp Nowhere, 1994

The Christmas Candle, 2013

Main Street, 2010

Serious Moonlight, 2009

Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004

Zero Days, 2016

Jan. 17

The Quake, 2018

Jan. 21

The Tax Collector, 2020

Jan. 24

Barbarian, 2022

Jan. 28

Begin Again, 2014

White Snake, 2019

Jan. 31

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Apollo 11, 2019

Armageddon, 1998

Australia, 2008

Carpool, 1996

Contagion, 2011

Deck the Halls, 2006

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Easy Virtue, 2009

Five Feet Apart, 2019

Friendsgiving, 2020

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Goodbye Lover, 1999

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

Home Alone 3, 1997

In Time, 2011

Magic Mike's Last Dance, 2023

The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015

Miracle On 34th Street, 1947

Miracle on 34th Street, 1994

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

The Mummy, 2017

Nightride, 2021

The Nutcracker, 1993

The One I Love, 2014

Outbreak, 1995

Pacific Rim, 2013

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Poseidon, 2006

The Sandlot, 1993

Second Best, 1994

The Secret Scripture, 2016

See How They Run, 2022

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shock and Awe, 2017

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Teddy Kollek, 1995

Tigerland, 2000

Trance, 2011

Twister, 1996