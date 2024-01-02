New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in January 2024

It's like the old saying goes: New year, new stuff to watch on Max. January is starting strong with the premiere of True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. It's the fourth season of the crime drama overall, and this time, they're in Alaska. Also premiering this month are the seventh season of Rick and Morty, the Jason Momoa travel series On the Roam, and the final season of the sweet and underrated Sort Of.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and Max in January.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in January

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Michele K. Short/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Bundle up: True Detective is headed to the Last Frontier. After almost five years away, the hit HBO anthology series is returning for its long-awaited fourth season, and it's moving the action to Alaska, a far cry from the hot and sweaty climates the show used to call home. Subtitled Night Country, this season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as a pair of detectives tasked with investigating a mysterious case — the disappearance of eight men who operate an Arctic research station — during the long winter night. Fans of great television should note that The Leftovers' Christopher Eccleston and Fleabag's Fiona Shaw are also in the cast. Here's everything we know about Season 4. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer] [Review]

Sort Of Season 3 (Jan. 18, Max)

The third and final season of Bilal Baig's tender, low-key dramedy finds Sabi (Baig) processing their particularly complicated grief after the death of their father. Free of his expectations, they begin to confront old and new questions about their identity. It'll be sad to say goodbye to one of TV's most underrated gems, but if we're confident in any show's ability to stick the landing, it's this one. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in January

January 1

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em' High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

January 2

Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)

January 4

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

January 5

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)

January 6

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

January 7

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)

January 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

January 10

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)

January 11

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

January 12

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie)

January 13

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

January 14

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

January 15

Snowden (2016)

January 16

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)

January 18

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

January 19

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)

January 20

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

January 21

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

January 22

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)

January 24

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)

January 25

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)

January 26

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

January 27

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 28

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 31

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

Everything leaving Max in January

January 5

The Nun (2018)

January 9

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Miracle Workers, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

January 11

Blended (2014)

January 24

Barbarian (2022)

January 27

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo

Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas

January 28

August: Osage County (2013)

January 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

All About Steve (2009)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Anna (2019)

Annie Hall (1977)

Best Man Down (2013)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Momma's House (2000)

Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Black Boy Joy (2021)

Blair Witch (2016)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cooties (2015)

The Cypher (2021)

Deadfall (2012)

The Delta Force (1986)

Dolapo is Fine (2021)

Double Impact (1991)

Flash of Genius (2008)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Footloose (1984)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Growing Up Milwaukee (2020)

Hackers (1995)

Hotel For Dogs (2009)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Knowing (2009)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Mexican (2001)

MI-5 (2015)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Platoon (1987)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

A Rodeo Film (2021)

Ronin (1998)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Rubber (2011)

See How They Run (2022)

Soul Plane (2004)

Source Code (2011)

A Storybook Ending (2021)

The Terminator (1984)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Whiteout (2009)