New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in January 2024

Marriages are being tested in the biggest movies coming to Prime Video this month. In the sci-fi thriller Foe, a couple must face separation of astronomical magnitude — one of them is being spent to literal space. The relationship in action comedy Role Play is slightly more contained, though not by much: A husband discovers that his wife has a hidden life as an assassin, and is a wanted killer around the world.

Also new on Prime Video in January is Lulu Wang's new drama Expats. Musical comedy Hazbin Hotel and adventure series Zorro are arriving on the platform as well.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in January

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Foe Prime Video

Foe (Jan. 5, Prime Video)



Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescal) were living a quiet life at their farm when an offer from a stranger throws everything into chaos. Junior has the opportunity to live in space, but without his wife. And Hen will be living with a robot should Junior accept the proposal. The film directed by Garth Davis is based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name. [Trailer]

Role Play (Jan. 12, Prime Video)



When Dave (David Oyelowo) agreed to do a little role playing with his wife Emma (Kayley Cuoco) for their wedding anniversary, he had no idea just how much experience she had in pretending to be someone else. In fact, pretending to be someone else is Emma's job: She is a skilled assassin with multiple identities, and Emma has kept this profession hidden from Dave for years. But that's no longer possible when she meets a man (Bill Nighy) who instantly recognizes her and the hefty bounty on her head. [Trailer]

The Farewell director Lulu Wang is the creator, director, and writer of this six-part limited series adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee's novel The Expatriates. Set in 2014 Hong Kong, Expats follows three American women, played by Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, whose lives intersect after a tragedy, and explores the blurred lines between victimhood and culpability. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in January

Jan. 1

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always...Sex (1972)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven's Gate (1981)

Hoodlum (1997)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It's A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Pariah (2011)

Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021)

Jan. 2.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Jan. 5

Foe (2024)

Hit S3 (2020)

James May: Our Man in India (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Jan. 9

Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)

The Passenger (2023)

Jan. 12

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play (2024)

Jan. 16

Burn After Reading (2008)

Fast X (2023)

Jan. 19

Dance Life (2024)

Hazbin Hotel (2024)

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)

The Other Zoey (2023)

Zorro (2024)

Jan. 23

Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)

Jan. 26

Expats (2024)

Everything coming to Freevee in January

Jan. 1

5000 Blankets (2022)

A Dog's Journey (2019)

A Dog's Purpose (2017)

Abel's Field (2012)

Baby Driver (2017)

Before I Fall (2017)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Courageous (2011)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

Facing the Giants (2006)

Fireproof (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Heaven is for Real (2014)

Henry Fool (1997)

Home Again (2017)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Legacy Peak (2022)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

(2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Max Steel (2016)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Monster Family (2017)

Moonrise (2022)

Nerve (2016)

Overcomer (2019)

Ozzy (2016)

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Sun Moon (2023)

The Eagle Huntress (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Grace Card (2010)

The Marksman (2021)

The November Man (2014)

The Perfect Match (2016)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Story of Jacob and Joseph (1974)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery

(2018)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

To Write Love on Her Arms (2012)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Jan. 10

The Winter Palace (2022)

Jan. 12

UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers S4 (2024)



Jan. 22

Terra Willy (2019)