The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in February 2024

A merry leap year to you all. This February is so packed with television that they needed an extra day to fit it all in, and they got it. This month brings new broadcast shows (like CBS's Elsbeth), new cable shows (FX's Shōgun), and plenty of new and returning streaming options, including a TV adaptation of a movie (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), a TV adaptation of a book that has also been adapted into a movie (One Day), and a live-action adaptation of an animated classic (Avatar: The Last Airbender). That's all on top of the broadcast shows finally returning for new seasons after fall delays (welcome back, Abbott Elementary). February is the new September.

Our guide to the best TV in February is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best shows to watch in February

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, One Day Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Feb. 2, Prime Video)

In the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt play a husband and wife who find out their spouse is actually an assassin for a covert agency, and they're both assigned to kill each other. In the 2024 TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Atlanta's Donald Glover and Pen15's Maya Erskine play assassins who find out that they're husband and wife after being assigned to each other by a covert agency, and quickly start to fall for each other. So they're kind of similar, yet not at all alike. The show feels more like a prequel to The Americans, infused with co-creator Glover's laid-back vibe, spurts of brutal violence, and a love story that requires some "oh, just go with it" energy from the viewer. Excellent guest stars — including Parker Posey and Wagner Moura in an epic fourth episode — add to the incredible watchability. All eight episodes drop on release day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 (Feb. 4, HBO)

Larry David could easily continue making Curb Your Enthusiasm forever, but he's decided to get out of the game a mere 12 seasons in, with Curb set to end after this season. How many minor inconveniences will the fictionalized Larry blow out of proportion? Who will he piss off? How many f-bombs will Susie Essman drop? We can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

David Nicholls' best-selling book One Day — which was previously adapted into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess — gets the TV treatment, and even though the season runs 14 episodes long, it can realistically live up to its name and be watched in one day thanks to its 30-minute episode run times. And the romantic drama, which follows the growing relationship between Dexter (The White Lotus' Leo Woodall) and Emma (This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod) on one day of the year over a series of many years from the late '80s to the early '00s, is built for bingeing. If you've seen the movie, you know what'll happen, but you can still stick around for the excellent soundtrack and impressive performances by the leads. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Tokyo Vice Season 2 (Feb. 8, Max)

There's never been a better time to get into the thrilling and underrated Tokyo Vice, which is based on the real experiences of American journalist Jake Adelstein. Season 2 finds Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) continuing to chase leads through Tokyo's criminal underworld, even as he begins to discover how much danger he's putting himself, and the people he loves, in. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

After watching the live-action adaptation of One Piece, we have more faith in Netflix when it comes to remaking beloved animated series. And few shows are more beloved than Avatar: The Last Airbender, which the streaming platform is launching a live-action adaptation of in 2024. When showrunner Albert Kim was first approached about the project, he too asked, Why? "What is there I could do or say with the story that wasn't done or said in the original?" Kim said in a press release. But among his reasons for taking on the show is the opportunity to "showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people." The live-action series is led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Shōgun (Feb. 27, FX and Hulu)

At Shōgun's press screening in New York City, actor Hiroyuki Sanada described the upcoming period drama as a "dream East-meets-West project." It's not hard to understand why. The series, which adapts James Clavell's 1975 book of the same name, is an extensive collaboration between writers, producers, and actors from both the U.S. and Japan. Set in 1600, the story follows Lord Toranaga (Sanada) as his political rivals form an alliance to plot his demise. The arrival of shipwrecked English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) just might be Toranaga's saving grace, but the daimyo must also put his trust in noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as their translator. Shōgun promises to astound in scale and scope, transporting us to feudal Japan, when life or death hinges on where one's loyalties lie. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Premiering on Leap Day is such an Elsbeth Tascioni move. The unconventional attorney, played by Carrie Preston, is getting a The Good Wife spin-off of her very own, because TV should never have to go too long without one. (Paramount+'s The Good Fight signed off in 2022.) Like the two previous series in the franchise, Elsbeth was created by Robert and Michelle King; unlike those series, it's moving the action from Chicago to New York, where Elsbeth will become a consultant for the NYPD. Expect bright costumes and a roster of top-notch guest stars — Jane Krakowski, Retta, Blair Underwood, Linda Lavin, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are among the names who've already been announced. Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson join Preston as series regulars. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in February

Kiawentiio, Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix

Netflix seems to know that we can never get enough of Michelle Yeoh. A month after the debut of action comedy The Brothers Sun, the streamer is adding 2023 Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once to its library, so you can watch Yeoh's Oscar-winning performance as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang. Also coming to Netflix are the romance series One Day, a sprawling tale following a man and a woman across many years, and the anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series follows Aang, the titular avatar, as he takes on the destructive Fire Nation. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in February, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February.

J.B. Smoove and Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm John Johnson/HBO

February marks the end of an era on HBO, as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's seminal comedy, gets ready to sign off for good. If goodbyes are too hard for you, you can laugh the pain away with the raucous and ridiculous Dicks: The Musical and a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You could also bury yourself in something absorbing, like Tokyo Vice, which returns for its second season this month. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and Max in February, plus everything coming to HBO and Max in February.

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans FX

Even in the dregs of winter, a good TV show can be enough to keep you warm. This February, Hulu is giving us a hot new feud in the form of the star-studded, Ryan Murphy-produced FX original Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, as well as the second season of Amy Schumer's dramedy Life & Beth and the premiere of the intriguing new FX series Shōgun. Get cozy in front of the TV and settle in — there's plenty to watch this month. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in February, plus everything coming to Hulu in February.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith David Lee/Prime Video

As the great poet Haddaway once asked, "What is love?" For Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, it's the thrill of espionage with a new partner in the new reimagining of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. For Jennifer Lopez, it's a self-aggrandizing (in a good way?) epic journey through genres in the musical film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. Both are tops on our list of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February. But if love ain't your thing and Valentine's Day is already making the bile bubble up in your throat, go straight for the carnal and violent pleasures of Bottoms or bring the family along for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in February, plus everything coming to Prime Video in February.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in February

It may be the middle of the winter, but it sure looks like fall on the TV. Two of the big three broadcast networks are bringing back their primetime dramas this month after fall's delays: ABC will debut the final season of The Good Doctor, Season 3 of Abbott Elementary, and Season 6 of The Rookie, and CBS is rolling out the new series Tracker and Elsbeth, the final season of Young Sheldon, and the FBIs and the NCISes. Speaking of procedural spin-offs, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings Michonne and Rick back to AMC. Apple TV+'s highlights include the Christian Dior drama The New Look and the sci-fi drama Constellation, and FX has the very impressive looking Shōgun. Oh, there's also some big football game on Feb. 11.

February TV calendar highlights

Thursday, Feb. 1

Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall (Season 1, Max)

Clone High (Season 2, Max)

Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 2, Fox)

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4, National Geographic)

King From Queens: The Run DMC Story (Docuseries, Peacock)

Friday, Feb. 2

Bosco (Film, Peacock)

Dario Argento: Panico (Documentary, Shudder)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Season 1, Hulu)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2, Disney Channel)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1, Prime Video)

Orion and the Dark (Film, Netflix)

The Tiger's Apprentice (Film, Parramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 4

66th Annual Grammy Awards (Special Event, CBS)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12, HBO)

Monday, Feb. 5

Below Deck (Season 11, Bravo)

Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special (Special, Hulu)

Tuesday, Feb. 6

#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders (Docuseries, Paramount+)

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Abbott Elementary (Season 3, ABC)

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels (Documentary, Disney+)

The Conners (Season 6, ABC)

Not Dead Yet (Season 2, ABC)

Thursday, Feb. 8

Couple to Throuple (Season 1, Peacock)

Halo (Season 2, Paramount+)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7, MTV)

One Day (Limited Series, Netflix)

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Documentary, Max)

Tokyo Vice (Season 2, Max)

Friday, Feb. 9

Lover, Stalker, Killer (Documentary, Netflix)

The Silent Service Season One — The Battle of Tokyo Bay (Season 1, Prime Video)

Suncoast (Film, Hulu)

Upgraded (Film, Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 11

Puppy Bowl XX (Special Event, Animal Planet/Max/Discovery+)

Stupid Pet Tricks (Season 1, TBS)

Super Bowl LVIII (Special Event, CBS)

Tracker (Season 1, CBS)

Monday, Feb. 12

Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5, CBS)

The Daily Show (With Jon Stewart) (Comedy Central)

NCIS (Season 21, CBS)

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3, CBS)

The Neighborhood (Season 6, CBS)

The Space Race (Documentary, National Geographic)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

FBI (Season 6, CBS)

FBI: International (Season 3, CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5, CBS)

Five Blind Dates (Film, Prime Video)

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Special, Netflix)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Love Is Blind (Season 6, Netflix)

The New Look (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Players (Film, Netflix)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Ghosts (Season 3, CBS)

So Help Me Todd (Season 2, CBS)

The Vince Staples Show (Season 1, Netflix)

Young Sheldon (Season 7, CBS)

Friday, Feb. 16

Blue Bloods (Season 14, CBS)

Fire Country (Season 2, CBS)

Life & Beth (Season 2, Hulu)

S.W.A.T. (Season 7, CBS)

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (Film, Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 18

American Idol (Season 22, ABC)

CSI: Vegas (Season 3, CBS)

The Equalizer (Season 4, CBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 11, HBO and Max)

Tuesday, Feb. 20

The Good Doctor (Season 7, ABC)

The Rookie (Season 6, ABC)

Will Trent (Season 2, ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Constellation (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Disney+)

Thursday, Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1, Netflix)

Summer House (Season 8, Bravo)

Friday, Feb. 23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6, Netflix)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Season 1, Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 25

The Walking Dead: The One Who Live (Season 1, AMC and AMC+)

Monday, Feb. 26

Deal or No Deal Island (Season 1, NBC)

The Voice (Season 25, NBC)

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Shogun (Limited Series, FX)

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Iwájú (Season 1, Disney+)

Survivor (Season 46, CBS)

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Limited Series, Netflix)

Thursday, Feb. 29

Elsbeth (Season 1, CBS)

The Tourist (Season 2, Netflix)

