New Netflix Shows and Movies in February 2024

Netflix seems to know that we can never get enough of Michelle Yeoh. In January, its action comedy The Brothers Sun introduced us to Eileen Sun, a mom portrayed by Yeoh who is as deadly with her verbal jabs as she is with her punches and kicks. In February, another one of Yeoh's character will be back in action on Netflix. 2023 Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once arrives on the platform in February, where you can watch Yeoh's Oscar-winning performance as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang.

Also coming to Netflix is the romance One Day, a sprawling tale following a man and a woman across many years, and the series allows viewers to catch up with their evolving relationship on one day each year. It's a show made for light bingeing, just like another upcoming series — The Vince Staples Show — that arrives on the platform in February. The Vince Staples Show stars the eponymous artist as himself, and will feature his unserious adventures.

Elsewhere on Netflix, a new show is about to launch with a more serious adventure. The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the titular avatar, as he takes on the destructive Fire Nation. Though he's only a child (physically, at least), Aang must take this mission extremely seriously because he is the only hope for the world.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in February

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, One Day Ludovic Robert/Netflix

David Nicholls' best-selling book One Day — which was previously adapted into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess — gets the TV treatment, and even though the season runs 14 episodes long, it can realistically live up to its name and be watched in one day thanks to its 30-minute episode run times. And the romantic drama, which follows the growing relationship between Dexter (The White Lotus' Leo Woodall) and Emma (This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod) on one day of the year over a series of many years from the late '80s to the early '00s, is built for bingeing. If you've seen the movie, you know what'll happen, but you can still stick around for the excellent soundtrack and impressive performances by the leads. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Netflix knows you might not entirely know who Vince Staples is. "He's kind of famous, but he's not. He's kind of rich, but he's not," the show logline says. "He's also kind of a criminal. But he's…not?" This series produced by Staples himself takes the audience on a wild ride following the rapper and singer's daily adventures, where some events are more ordinary than others. Staples has worked on this project since 2019. "Created at the crossroads where David Lynch meets Dave Chappelle, this slow burner forces you to find the humor in life's little things," he said in a press release. [Trailer]

After watching the live-action adaptation of One Piece, we have more faith in Netflix when it comes to remaking beloved animated series. And few shows are more beloved than Avatar: The Last Airbender, which the streaming platform is launching a live-action adaptation of in 2024. When showrunner Albert Kim was first approached about the project, he too asked, why? "What is there I could do or say with the story that wasn't done or said in the original?" Kim said in a press release. But among his reasons for taking on the show is the opportunity to "showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people." The live-action series is led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. [Trailer]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4 (Feb. 26)

Took you long enough! (Title of your sex tape.) The beloved NBC/Fox comedy heads to Netflix. Seasons 5-8 will remain exclusive to Peacock. [Funny Stuff]

Everything coming to Netflix in February



Coming Soon

Detective Forst

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Feb. 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda!

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Feb. 2

Let's Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

Plus One

Feb. 3

Ready Player One

Feb. 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer



Feb. 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Feb. 8

One Day

Feb. 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Feb. 10

Horrible Bosses 2

Feb. 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

Feb. 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

Feb. 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

The Heartbreak Agency

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Players

Feb. 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

Feb. 16

The Abyss

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Feb. 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Feb. 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Southpaw

Feb. 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

Feb. 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Feb. 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Feb. 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

Feb. 29

A Round of Applause

The Tourist: Season 2

Everything leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 7

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Prisoners

Feb. 10

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Feb. 14

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Feb. 19

Operation Finale

Feb. 23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Feb. 26

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 27

American Pickers: Season 15



Feb. 28

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Feb. 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don't Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She's All That

She's the Man

Stand by Me