New Netflix Shows and Movies in February 2024

Netflix seems to know that we can never get enough of Michelle Yeoh. In January, its action comedy The Brothers Sun introduced us to Eileen Sun, a mom portrayed by Yeoh who is as deadly with her verbal jabs as she is with her punches and kicks. In February, another one of Yeoh's character will be back in action on Netflix. 2023 Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once arrives on the platform in February, where you can watch Yeoh's Oscar-winning performance as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang.
Also coming to Netflix is the romance One Day, a sprawling tale following a man and a woman across many years, and the series allows viewers to catch up with their evolving relationship on one day each year. It's a show made for light bingeing, just like another upcoming series — The Vince Staples Show — that arrives on the platform in February. The Vince Staples Show stars the eponymous artist as himself, and will feature his unserious adventures.
Elsewhere on Netflix, a new show is about to launch with a more serious adventure. The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the titular avatar, as he takes on the destructive Fire Nation. Though he's only a child (physically, at least), Aang must take this mission extremely seriously because he is the only hope for the world.
David Nicholls' best-selling book One Day — which was previously adapted into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess — gets the TV treatment, and even though the season runs 14 episodes long, it can realistically live up to its name and be watched in one day thanks to its 30-minute episode run times. And the romantic drama, which follows the growing relationship between Dexter (The White Lotus' Leo Woodall) and Emma (This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod) on one day of the year over a series of many years from the late '80s to the early '00s, is built for bingeing. If you've seen the movie, you know what'll happen, but you can still stick around for the excellent soundtrack and impressive performances by the leads. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Netflix knows you might not entirely know who Vince Staples is. "He's kind of famous, but he's not. He's kind of rich, but he's not," the show logline says. "He's also kind of a criminal. But he's…not?" This series produced by Staples himself takes the audience on a wild ride following the rapper and singer's daily adventures, where some events are more ordinary than others. Staples has worked on this project since 2019. "Created at the crossroads where David Lynch meets Dave Chappelle, this slow burner forces you to find the humor in life's little things," he said in a press release. [Trailer]
After watching the live-action adaptation of One Piece, we have more faith in Netflix when it comes to remaking beloved animated series. And few shows are more beloved than Avatar: The Last Airbender, which the streaming platform is launching a live-action adaptation of in 2024. When showrunner Albert Kim was first approached about the project, he too asked, why? "What is there I could do or say with the story that wasn't done or said in the original?" Kim said in a press release. But among his reasons for taking on the show is the opportunity to "showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people." The live-action series is led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. [Trailer]
Took you long enough! (Title of your sex tape.) The beloved NBC/Fox comedy heads to Netflix. Seasons 5-8 will remain exclusive to Peacock. [Funny Stuff]
Coming Soon
Detective Forst
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
Feb. 1
¡Sálvese quien pueda!
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
Feb. 2
Let's Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
Plus One
Feb. 3
Ready Player One
Feb. 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Feb. 7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
Feb. 8
One Day
Feb. 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
Feb. 10
Horrible Bosses 2
Feb. 11
The Blacklist: Season 10
Feb. 13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
Feb. 14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3
The Heartbreak Agency
Love Is Blind: Season 6
Players
Feb. 15
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
Feb. 16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 19
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Feb. 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Feb. 21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
Feb. 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Southpaw
Feb. 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Mea Culpa
Through My Window: Looking at You
Feb. 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
Feb. 26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Feb. 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millennium
Code 8 Part II
Feb. 29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist: Season 2
Feb. 7
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Feb. 9
Prisoners
Feb. 10
Father Stu
Goosebumps
Feb. 14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
Feb. 19
Operation Finale
Feb. 23
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
Feb. 26
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 27
American Pickers: Season 15
Feb. 28
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Feb. 29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don't Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She's All That
She's the Man
Stand by Me