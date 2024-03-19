New Hulu Shows and Movies in March 2024

Join or Sign In
Super news: Extraordinary is back
It's spring, which is extraordinary. Celebrate the season by watching Extraordinary, a Hulu gem that might have flown under your radar but returned for Season 2 in March. The superhero comedy is about the pain of being a twentysomething in a world where everyone but you has superpowers — which is really how it feels to be in your 20s anyway, even if your boyfriend can't turn into a cat and your roommate can't commune with the dead. Am I right? If you're more in the mood for a historical drama, Hulu also has the World War II limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Logan Lerman and Joey King. Plus, get ready to party with the documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and complete your Oscars binge with the streaming debut of Emma Stone's Poor Things.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in March below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
One of the best new comedies of 2023 is a show you probably never heard about, because for whatever reason, Hulu didn't feel the need to promote it. But the British comedy about a young woman who lives in a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18 — except for her — ranks among the best superhero satire shows, alongside The Boys and Peacemaker. Add the complexities of being a single woman and Gen Z-ers trying to find their identity, and it stands on its own, far from the violence and toilet humor of the others. The excellent cast only gets better with the addition of The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and after one season of the series tinkering with what works, Season 2 feels even more super. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Yorgos Lanthimos' endearingly odd fantasy/romance/drama/comedy film and Best Picture nominee hits subscription streaming just in time for your Oscars cram (the big Tinseltown gala will be held on March 10). In addition to Best Picture, Poor Things is up for 10 other Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, who plays a previously deceased woman who is brought back to life and thirsts for worldliness and self-discovery, and Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, the man she runs off with for a global adventure. It's a good one. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Relive Atlanta's most iconic street party with this new documentary. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told tracks the rise and eventual fall of Freaknik, which started as a spring break cookout for Atlanta's historically Black colleges and universities in the 1980s and grew into a legendary annual festival before being shuttered in 1999. Executive produced by Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, the doc also features appearances from Lil Jon, CeeLo Green, and more as they share the stories behind the event and explore its complex legacy. -Kelly Connolly
Based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter and inspired by the true story of the author's family, this historical limited series follows a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of World War II as they struggle against the odds to survive and reunite. Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings Halina and Addy Kurc; Lerman's character, Addy, a composer, is based on Hunter's grandfather. The subject matter is heavy, but King said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that this Holocaust drama is ultimately optimistic, explaining, "It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness, but there is a lot of hope in this show." Erica Lipez, executive producer of Max's Julia and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, serves as showrunner; Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail directs. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
March 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
Ali, 2001
Bad Teacher, 2011
Batman Begins, 2005
Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012
Belle, 2014
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014
Blade Runner 2049, 2017
Dangerous Beauty, 1998
The Descendants, 2011
Dreamin' Wild, 2022
Drive Angry 3D, 2011
Dune, 2021
Dunkirk, 2017
Enough Said, 2013
Failure to Launch, 2006
The Favourite, 2018
Firehouse Dog, 2007
Foxcatcher, 2014
Goodfellas, 1990
Goosebumps, 2015
The Heat, 2013
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
The Hot Chick, 2002
How I Live Now, 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012
Inception, 2010
Kingdom Come, 2001
L.A. Confidential, 1997
Legends of the Fall, 1994
Life of Pi, 2012
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
No Good Deed, 2014
Person to Person, 2017
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
Sexy Beast, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
Sisters, 2015
The Spirit, 2008
Stand by Me, 1986
Street Kings, 2008
Surrogates, 2009
Takers, 2010
The Tree of Life, 2011
Thank You for Smoking, 2006
Thirteen, 2003
Win Win, 2011
The Wrestler, 2008
March 2
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019
March 5
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter, 2023
March 6
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, 2023
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
Cash Out, 2023
March 12
Blackfish, 2013
March 14
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, 2023
The Stones and Brian Jones, 2023
March 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers, 2006
Children of the Corn, 2023
Life Partners, 2014
Taken, 2009
Taken 2, 2012
360, 2011
March 17
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
March 19
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, 2023
March 22
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24
One Shot, 2021
Skyfire, 2021
March 25
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie's Angels, 2019
March 26
DC League of Super-Pets, 2022
Montana Story, 2022
March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather, 2023
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint, 2023
March 30
FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express, 2023
March 31
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
March 1
The Square, 2017
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, 2017
March 2
Active Measures, 2018
March 5
Amsterdam, 2022
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
March 7
Among the Shadows, 2019
A Star is Born, 2018
March 12
The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022
March 13
Hell Hath No Fury, 2021
March 14
All Good Things, 2010
Drinking Buddies, 2013
Love, Simon, 2018
Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018
Nature Calls, 2012
Please Stand By, 2017
March 15
I Think We're Alone Now, 2018
March 31
Batman Begins, 2005
Belle, 2014
Best Night Ever, 2013
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014
Bronson, 2008
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012
Dunkirk, 2017
The Empty Man, 2020
Enough Said, 2013
The Favourite, 2018
Goon, 2011
Goodfellas, 1990
How to be Single, 2016
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007
Inception, 2010
Jason Bourne, 2016
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
Man on Wire, 2008
Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut), 2009
Nightmare Alley, 2021
The Notebook, 2004
The Oxford Murders, 2008
The Right Kind of Wrong, 2013
Second Act, 2018
The Sorcerer and the White Snake, 2011
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, 2010
Underwater, 2020
The Wolfpack, 2015
Young@Heart, 2007