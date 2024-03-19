New Hulu Shows and Movies in March 2024

It's spring, which is extraordinary. Celebrate the season by watching Extraordinary, a Hulu gem that might have flown under your radar but returned for Season 2 in March. The superhero comedy is about the pain of being a twentysomething in a world where everyone but you has superpowers — which is really how it feels to be in your 20s anyway, even if your boyfriend can't turn into a cat and your roommate can't commune with the dead. Am I right? If you're more in the mood for a historical drama, Hulu also has the World War II limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Logan Lerman and Joey King. Plus, get ready to party with the documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and complete your Oscars binge with the streaming debut of Emma Stone's Poor Things.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in March below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in March

Joey King and Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones Hulu

Extraordinary Season 2 (March 6)

One of the best new comedies of 2023 is a show you probably never heard about, because for whatever reason, Hulu didn't feel the need to promote it. But the British comedy about a young woman who lives in a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18 — except for her — ranks among the best superhero satire shows, alongside The Boys and Peacemaker. Add the complexities of being a single woman and Gen Z-ers trying to find their identity, and it stands on its own, far from the violence and toilet humor of the others. The excellent cast only gets better with the addition of The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and after one season of the series tinkering with what works, Season 2 feels even more super. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Poor Things (March 7)

Yorgos Lanthimos' endearingly odd fantasy/romance/drama/comedy film and Best Picture nominee hits subscription streaming just in time for your Oscars cram (the big Tinseltown gala will be held on March 10). In addition to Best Picture, Poor Things is up for 10 other Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, who plays a previously deceased woman who is brought back to life and thirsts for worldliness and self-discovery, and Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, the man she runs off with for a global adventure. It's a good one. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (March 21)

Relive Atlanta's most iconic street party with this new documentary. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told tracks the rise and eventual fall of Freaknik, which started as a spring break cookout for Atlanta's historically Black colleges and universities in the 1980s and grew into a legendary annual festival before being shuttered in 1999. Executive produced by Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, the doc also features appearances from Lil Jon, CeeLo Green, and more as they share the stories behind the event and explore its complex legacy. -Kelly Connolly

Based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter and inspired by the true story of the author's family, this historical limited series follows a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of World War II as they struggle against the odds to survive and reunite. Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings Halina and Addy Kurc; Lerman's character, Addy, a composer, is based on Hunter's grandfather. The subject matter is heavy, but King said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that this Holocaust drama is ultimately optimistic, explaining, "It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness, but there is a lot of hope in this show." Erica Lipez, executive producer of Max's Julia and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, serves as showrunner; Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail directs. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Everything new on Hulu in March

March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali, 2001

Bad Teacher, 2011

Batman Begins, 2005

Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012

Belle, 2014

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014

Blade Runner 2049, 2017

Dangerous Beauty, 1998

The Descendants, 2011

Dreamin' Wild, 2022

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Dune, 2021

Dunkirk, 2017

Enough Said, 2013

Failure to Launch, 2006

The Favourite, 2018

Firehouse Dog, 2007

Foxcatcher, 2014

Goodfellas, 1990

Goosebumps, 2015

The Heat, 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

The Hot Chick, 2002

How I Live Now, 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012

Inception, 2010

Kingdom Come, 2001

L.A. Confidential, 1997

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Life of Pi, 2012

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

No Good Deed, 2014

Person to Person, 2017

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

Sexy Beast, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

Sisters, 2015

The Spirit, 2008

Stand by Me, 1986

Street Kings, 2008

Surrogates, 2009

Takers, 2010

The Tree of Life, 2011

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Thirteen, 2003

Win Win, 2011

The Wrestler, 2008

March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019

March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter, 2023

March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, 2023

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

March 8

Cash Out, 2023

March 12

Blackfish, 2013

March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, 2023

The Stones and Brian Jones, 2023

March 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers, 2006

Children of the Corn, 2023

Life Partners, 2014

Taken, 2009

Taken 2, 2012

360, 2011

March 17

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream

March 19

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, 2023

March 22

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

March 24

One Shot, 2021

Skyfire, 2021

March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Charlie's Angels, 2019

March 26

DC League of Super-Pets, 2022

Montana Story, 2022

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather, 2023

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint, 2023

March 30

FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express, 2023

March 31

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Everything leaving Hulu in March

March 1

The Square, 2017

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, 2017

March 2

Active Measures, 2018

March 5

Amsterdam, 2022

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

March 7

Among the Shadows, 2019

A Star is Born, 2018

March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

March 13

Hell Hath No Fury, 2021

March 14

All Good Things, 2010

Drinking Buddies, 2013

Love, Simon, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Nature Calls, 2012

Please Stand By, 2017

March 15

I Think We're Alone Now, 2018

March 31

Batman Begins, 2005

Belle, 2014

Best Night Ever, 2013

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014

Bronson, 2008

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012

Dunkirk, 2017

The Empty Man, 2020

Enough Said, 2013

The Favourite, 2018

Goon, 2011

Goodfellas, 1990

How to be Single, 2016

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007

Inception, 2010

Jason Bourne, 2016

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

Man on Wire, 2008

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut), 2009

Nightmare Alley, 2021

The Notebook, 2004

The Oxford Murders, 2008

The Right Kind of Wrong, 2013

Second Act, 2018

The Sorcerer and the White Snake, 2011

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, 2010

Underwater, 2020

The Wolfpack, 2015

Young@Heart, 2007