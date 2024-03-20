New Netflix Shows and Movies in March 2024

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Adam Sandler is friends with a talking space spider in Spaceman
Netflix hit March hard. The streamer known for quantity over everything else is unloading dozens of new shows and movies that should catch your eye, including one of its biggest new IPs of the year, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones. Also big are Adam Sandler's movie Spaceman, Millie Bobby Brown's fantasy film Damsel, the Netflix debut of Girls5eva (previously a Peacock original), the final season of the Swedish teen drama Young Royals, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, a TV series extension of his 2019 movie also called The Gentlemen.
The next tier includes several docuseries and reality shows: the travel and food show Somebody Feed Phil, the pro golf series Full Swing, the glass blowing competition Blown Away, fan-favorite Is It Cake?, Korea's beefy reality competition Physical 100, and the live tennis event Netflix Slam. Licensed shows include The Resident, Martin, and Vikings, and there's even a Korean show about a woman who turns into a chicken nugget. Don't believe me? Here's the trailer.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2024.
The most current guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies
Previous month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in February 2024
More streaming:
The Sandman has become the Spaceman. Adam Sandler's latest foray into dramatic acting sees him playing an astronaut who may be losing his damned mind. Six months into a lone mission in space and on the brink of insanity, he gets the psychological and emotional support he needs from a giant talking space spider (voiced by Paul Dano). So yeah, things are going just fine for him. Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. [Trailer]
British director Guy Ritchie (Snatch) expands his star-studded 2019 crime caper The Gentlemen with this eight-episode series full of quick-talking, wisecracking crooks all elbowing each other for power and money. This time, Theo James' Eddie Halstead inherits an estate that he learns is part of Mickey Halstead's (played by Matthew McConaughey in the film) marijuana empire. Naturally, that means plenty of run-ins with scalawags looking for a slice of the pie, though likely no McConaughey, as these are mostly all new characters in the franchise. Ritchie's trademark style is all over this, making for a fun — if totally expected — action-comedy specked with violence and absurdity. [Trailer]
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown stars in this fantasy film about a young woman whose dream wedding into a royal family becomes a nightmare when it turns out she's actually a sacrifice for a dragon as part of the kingdom's cruel tradition of murdering nice young ladies. But instead of becoming a snack, she becomes a badass, fighting her way out of her subterranean prison to seek revenge on those who threw her down there. [Trailer]
The Swedish romance series is returning for its third and, unfortunately for us Wilmon stans, final season. Young Royals Season 2 ended with the most dramatic confession. At the school Hillerska's anniversary, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) admitted in his speech that he was in fact the one with Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) in the widely distributed sex tape. Until then, Wille had to lie about the video to protect the royal family's reputation. But it's clear that the prince no longer wants to hide his feelings for Simon, and we'll only know the aftermath of this decision in the new season. The first five episodes of this six-episode season will be released March 11, followed by the series finale on March 18. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
Peacock's hilarious comedy Girls5eva, about a '90s girl group that tries to make a comeback in current times, may have sung its final tune on that streamer, but Netflix scooped it up and will now air the first two seasons as well as an all-new six-episode third season. Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Meredith Scardino, it stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell and is all about trying to make it big even when your knees creak and the industry only wants to make stars out of teenagers. It also features one of TV's best theme songs. [Trailer]
Do you believe in second chances? I do, which is why I'm looking forward to the first show from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since they massacred the final seasons of Game of Thrones. This time, the book they're adapting is complete, and it's a doozy: Cixin Liu's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, a sprawling, multiple-timeline story about a growing threat from a cold, cold place that divides a world into good and evil. Hmmm, OK, that sounds a bit like Game of Thrones, but swap out White Walkers for aliens. Here's everything we know about the series. [Trailer]
More on Netflix:
March 1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) - Netflix series
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) - Netflix series
Furies (FR) - Netflix series
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) - Netflix series
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) - Netflix film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 - Netflix series
Spaceman - Netflix film
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) - Netflix film
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
March 3
The Netflix Slam - Netflix live event
March 4
Hot Wheels Let's Race - Netflix family
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) - Netflix comedy
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2 - Netflix documentary
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping - Netflix documentary
Supersex (IT) - Netflix series
March 7
The Gentlemen (GB) - Netflix series
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) - Netflix family
The Signal (DE) - Netflix series
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) - Netflix series
Damsel - Netflix film
March 9
Queen of Tears (KR) - Netflix series
March 11
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) - Netflix series
March 12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man - Netflix comedy
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War - Netflix documentary
March 13
Bandits (MX) - Netflix series
March 14
24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) - Netflix film
Art of Love (TR) - Netflix film
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 - Netflix series
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) - Netflix comedy
March 15
Chicken Nugget (KR) - Netflix series
Irish Wish - Netflix film
Iron Reign (ES) - Netflix series
Murder Mubarak (IN) - Netflix film
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) - Netflix documentary
March 17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) - Netflix series (new episode)
Young Royals Forever (SE) - Netflix documentary
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership - Netflix comedy
Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) - Netflix series
Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) - Netflix series
March 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
3 Body Problem - Netflix series
March 22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 - Netflix series
The Casagrandes Movie - Netflix family
El Paseo 7
On The Line
Shirley - Netflix film
March 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 - Netflix family
March 26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns - Netflix comedy
March 27
The Believers (TH) - Netflix series
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure (PL) - Netflix film
Rest In Peace (AR) - Netflix film
Testament: The Story of Moses - Netflix documentary
March 29
The Beautiful Game - Netflix film
Heart of the Hunter (ZA) - Netflix film
Is It Cake?: Season 3 - Netflix series
The Wages of Fear (FR) - Netflix film
March 30
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
March 1
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
March 2
Lady Bird
March 12
Miracle in Cell No. 7
March 14
The Giver
March 15
Get on Up Savages
March 17
The Cursed
March 19
Carol
March 29
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
March 30
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
March 31
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984