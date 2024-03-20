New Netflix Shows and Movies in March 2024

Netflix hit March hard. The streamer known for quantity over everything else is unloading dozens of new shows and movies that should catch your eye, including one of its biggest new IPs of the year, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones. Also big are Adam Sandler's movie Spaceman, Millie Bobby Brown's fantasy film Damsel, the Netflix debut of Girls5eva (previously a Peacock original), the final season of the Swedish teen drama Young Royals, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, a TV series extension of his 2019 movie also called The Gentlemen.

The next tier includes several docuseries and reality shows: the travel and food show Somebody Feed Phil, the pro golf series Full Swing, the glass blowing competition Blown Away, fan-favorite Is It Cake?, Korea's beefy reality competition Physical 100, and the live tennis event Netflix Slam. Licensed shows include The Resident, Martin, and Vikings, and there's even a Korean show about a woman who turns into a chicken nugget. Don't believe me? Here's the trailer.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in March

Adam Sandler, Spaceman Larry Horricks/Netflix

Spaceman (March 1)

The Sandman has become the Spaceman. Adam Sandler's latest foray into dramatic acting sees him playing an astronaut who may be losing his damned mind. Six months into a lone mission in space and on the brink of insanity, he gets the psychological and emotional support he needs from a giant talking space spider (voiced by Paul Dano). So yeah, things are going just fine for him. Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. [Trailer]

The Gentlemen Season 1 (March 7)

British director Guy Ritchie (Snatch) expands his star-studded 2019 crime caper The Gentlemen with this eight-episode series full of quick-talking, wisecracking crooks all elbowing each other for power and money. This time, Theo James' Eddie Halstead inherits an estate that he learns is part of Mickey Halstead's (played by Matthew McConaughey in the film) marijuana empire. Naturally, that means plenty of run-ins with scalawags looking for a slice of the pie, though likely no McConaughey, as these are mostly all new characters in the franchise. Ritchie's trademark style is all over this, making for a fun — if totally expected — action-comedy specked with violence and absurdity. [Trailer]

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown stars in this fantasy film about a young woman whose dream wedding into a royal family becomes a nightmare when it turns out she's actually a sacrifice for a dragon as part of the kingdom's cruel tradition of murdering nice young ladies. But instead of becoming a snack, she becomes a badass, fighting her way out of her subterranean prison to seek revenge on those who threw her down there. [Trailer]

Young Royals Season 3 (March 11)

The Swedish romance series is returning for its third and, unfortunately for us Wilmon stans, final season. Young Royals Season 2 ended with the most dramatic confession. At the school Hillerska's anniversary, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) admitted in his speech that he was in fact the one with Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) in the widely distributed sex tape. Until then, Wille had to lie about the video to protect the royal family's reputation. But it's clear that the prince no longer wants to hide his feelings for Simon, and we'll only know the aftermath of this decision in the new season. The first five episodes of this six-episode season will be released March 11, followed by the series finale on March 18. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Girls5eva Season 3 (March 14)

Peacock's hilarious comedy Girls5eva, about a '90s girl group that tries to make a comeback in current times, may have sung its final tune on that streamer, but Netflix scooped it up and will now air the first two seasons as well as an all-new six-episode third season. Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Meredith Scardino, it stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell and is all about trying to make it big even when your knees creak and the industry only wants to make stars out of teenagers. It also features one of TV's best theme songs. [Trailer]

3 Body Problem Season 1 (March 21)

Do you believe in second chances? I do, which is why I'm looking forward to the first show from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since they massacred the final seasons of Game of Thrones. This time, the book they're adapting is complete, and it's a doozy: Cixin Liu's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, a sprawling, multiple-timeline story about a growing threat from a cold, cold place that divides a world into good and evil. Hmmm, OK, that sounds a bit like Game of Thrones, but swap out White Walkers for aliens. Here's everything we know about the series. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in March



March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) - Netflix series

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) - Netflix series

Furies (FR) - Netflix series

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) - Netflix series

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) - Netflix film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 - Netflix series

Spaceman - Netflix film

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) - Netflix film

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam - Netflix live event

March 4

Hot Wheels Let's Race - Netflix family

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) - Netflix comedy

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2 - Netflix documentary

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping - Netflix documentary

Supersex (IT) - Netflix series

March 7

The Gentlemen (GB) - Netflix series

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) - Netflix family

The Signal (DE) - Netflix series

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) - Netflix series

Damsel - Netflix film

March 9

Queen of Tears (KR) - Netflix series

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) - Netflix series

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man - Netflix comedy

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War - Netflix documentary

March 13

Bandits (MX) - Netflix series

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) - Netflix film

Art of Love (TR) - Netflix film

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 - Netflix series

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) - Netflix comedy

March 15

Chicken Nugget (KR) - Netflix series

Irish Wish - Netflix film

Iron Reign (ES) - Netflix series

Murder Mubarak (IN) - Netflix film

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) - Netflix documentary

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) - Netflix series (new episode)

Young Royals Forever (SE) - Netflix documentary

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership - Netflix comedy

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) - Netflix series

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) - Netflix series

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem - Netflix series

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 - Netflix series

The Casagrandes Movie - Netflix family

El Paseo 7

On The Line

Shirley - Netflix film

March 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 - Netflix family

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns - Netflix comedy

March 27

The Believers (TH) - Netflix series

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) - Netflix film

Rest In Peace (AR) - Netflix film

Testament: The Story of Moses - Netflix documentary

March 29

The Beautiful Game - Netflix film

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) - Netflix film

Is It Cake?: Season 3 - Netflix series

The Wages of Fear (FR) - Netflix film

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Everything leaving Netflix in March

March 1

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

March 2

Lady Bird

March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7

March 14

The Giver

March 15

Get on Up Savages

March 17

The Cursed

March 19

Carol

March 29

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

March 30

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

March 31

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984