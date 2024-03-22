Kate Winslet, The Regime Miya Mizuno/HBO

Anytime Kate Winslet is in something, it's a bit of a celebration, so put on your party hat and watch The Regime. The new limited series — a political satire in which Winslet stars as the chancellor of a crumbling European country — is the highlight of what's new on HBO and Max in March, which also includes the new series The Girls on the Bus and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. On the movie side, Warner Bros. brought the sweet Timothée Chalamet musical Wonka home, and Nicolas Cage's A24 film Dream Scenario made its streaming debut.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in March.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in March

Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, and Natasha Behnam, The Girls on the Bus Nicole Rivelli/Max

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Kate Winslet and HBO love the miniseries thing. The Regime marks Winslet's third limited series for the network, after 2011's Mildred Pierce and 2021's Mare of Easttown — both of which earned her Emmys. This one is a political satire about a chancellor (Winslet) of a fictional European country who scrambles to hold onto power as it crumbles around her. The show was written by Succession's Will Tracy, so expect ample cursing and scathing one-liners. It's like Borgen... but funny-ish! [Trailer] [Review]

If you missed Timothée Chalamet as a young version of the famous singing and dancing chocolatier in theaters, now's your chance to devour some of Wonka's sugary sweetness in the privacy of your own home. The film was directed by Paddington director Paul King, and features Rich Fulcher, America's greatest export to England. [Trailer]

The Girls on the Bus Season 1 (March 14, Max)

Originally set up for The CW — red flag? — this spunky drama follows four female journalists who get a front-row seat to the media circus that is the United States presidential campaign trail. Though they initially start as rivals working for different outlets, the girls on the bus go round and round, quickly bonding over their careers, personal lives, and the madness that is covering the biggest competition every four years. Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, and Christina Elmore star. [Trailer]

Ever dream of Nicolas Cage? Everyone in the A24 film Dream Scenario has. Cage stars as a professor who somehow becomes the star of everyone's nighttime subconscious mental parties, turning him into an overnight pop culture sensation. But when the dreams become nightmares, the attitude toward him changes. Sound weird? Good, because it is. [Trailer]

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (March 29, HBO)

Details of this new docuseries following the life and career of comedian Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show, Rothaniel) are so few and far between that all we can assume is that Carmichael will be in it. And because he is in it, we can also assume it will be good.

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in March

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)

Everything leaving Max in March

March 1

Elvis (2022)

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)

March 5

12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3

March 6

Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)

March 7

Hit & Run

March 11

OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

March 14

Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)

March 15

The Grey (2013)

March 19

Amsterdam (2022)

March 20

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)

March 29

Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)

March 30

The Promise (2017)

March 31

A Day in the Country (1946)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Animal (2001)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Class Action (1991)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Control Room (2004)

Coraline (2009)

The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Dutch (1991)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Firestorm (1998)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Ghost (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harriet The Spy (1996)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

In Vanda's Room (2000)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Late August, Early September (1998)

Lean On Me (1989)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Major Barbara (1941)

Millennium (1989)

Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)

My Life as a Dog (1985)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

Pépé le Moko (1937)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Post Grad (2009)

The Pyramid (2014)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Se7en (1995)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Smallfoot (2018)

The Soloist (2009)

Strange Days (1995)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Taken 3 (2015)

Tanner '88 (1988)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Traffik (2018)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

Upgrade (2018)

The Verdict (1982)

A Walk In The Woods (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Winter's Bone (2010)