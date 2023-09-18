Aisha Hinds and Peter Krause, 9-1-1 Jack Zeman/Fox

Operator: 9-1-1. What's your emergency?

Caller: Help! I don't know when the hit drama 9-1-1 is coming back for a new season.

Operator: Stand by. Help is on the way.

Showcasing the lives of the emergency workers who come to the rescue of those in crisis each week, 9-1-1 quickly became a popular procedural drama on Fox. It's no surprise as the highly-rated show was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and stars big names like Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

After wrapping up its sixth season at Fox, the beloved show was sadly canceled by the network due to costs despite its large viewership audience. Thankfully ABC, much like the essential workers in the show, came to save the day, picking up the series for Season 7.

The new season is coming, so we'll try to answer your questions, such as when does 9-1-1 premiere, who is in Season 7 of 9-1-1, and where you can watch new and old episodes of the series.

9-1-1 Season 7 latest news

Back in May, Oliver Stark, who plays the firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley, spoke with Variety about the network switch for 9-1-1. Stark mentioned the cast and crew did not hear about the change until a couple of hours before the official press release was sent out.

One of the most exciting parts of the interview was when Stark talked about 9-1-1 having potential crossovers with ABC shows, since now the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover is "extremely unlikely" as they are on different networks.

When speaking of the network changing to ABC, Stark said to Variety, "I don't know, maybe it even opens us up to possible other crossover with ABC procedurals. Maybe we end up on The Rookie."

9-1-1 Season 7 release date prediction

It's safe to say 9-1-1 won't be coming to ABC in 2023. When ABC announced its 2023-2024 Fall schedule, 9-1-1 was not on its programming list. This could mean the network planned to premiere the series in the winter or summer of 2024.

However, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's even more difficult to determine when Season 7 of 9-1-1 will be released. Production on Season 7 of the first responder drama had not even started before the strikes. Once an agreement has been struck and the strike is over, 9-1-1 will need to be filmed, edited, and perhaps even written before we get the Season 7 Episode 1 premiere date.

Why did 9-1-1 move over to ABC for Season 7?

Despite being Fox's most-watched and one of its highest-rated programs (The Masked Singer beat it by mere percentage points last season) for the last several years, the network canceled 9-1-1 after six seasons on May 1, 2023. Why? The same reason anyone makes this kind of decision: money. At an estimated $9-10 million per episode thanks to its veteran cast of well-known actors and pricey special effects, 9-1-1 simply became too rich for Fox.

For ABC, the move made more sense. 20th Century Fox TV, the studio that makes 9-1-1, is no longer owned by Fox; it was acquired by ABC parent company Disney in the big Disney-Fox deal in 2019, a few seasons into 9-1-1's run. By airing 9-1-1 on ABC, Disney now has complete ownership over the series and can keep all the money for the corporation instead of sharing profits with an outside studio. 9-1-1 spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star will continue to air on Fox, even though it's also made by 20th Century Fox TV.

What will 9-1-1 Season 7 be about?

There have been no teasers or spoilers about what fans can expect for Season 7 of 9-1-1. At the end of Season 6, we saw Bobby (Krause) and Athena (Bassett) go on a much-needed respite by embarking on a cruise. Perhaps there will be a disaster aboard requiring their expertise? There is also Maddie (Love Hewitt) and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) upcoming vows that may call for a wedding episode in Season 7.

Who will be in 9-1-1 Season 7?

Currently, there have been no announcements of cast shake-ups for Season 7 of 9-1-1, so we expect all the main cast to return for the upcoming season.

9-1-1 Season 7 main cast:

Where can I watch 9-1-1?

Season 7 of 9-1-1 will be airing on ABC sometime in the future and will likely stream on Hulu the next day. To catch up on the first six seasons, or rewatch it and binge it from the beginning, you can also use Hulu to stream all the current episodes available.