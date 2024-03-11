Oscar Winners 2024: See the Full List

Emma Stone, The Academy Awards Disney/Frank Micelotta

The Academy Awards! The Oscars! The biggest night in Hollywood! Another evening of back patting for fragile celebrities looking for validation from their peers! Whatever you call it, the 96th Academy Awards were all about the movies we loved, the actors who moved us with stirring performances, and the editors who turned five-hour movies into mere three-and-a-half-hour spectacles.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the evening, taking home trophies for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and more. Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers, and Ryan Gosling won space in everyone's hearts for his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie. Below, you'll find all the nominees, as well as the winners.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Everything to know about the 2024 Academy Awards

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher's Lounge, Germany

WINNER - The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Focus Features

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER - The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER - Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER - Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

WINNER - "What Was I Made For?", Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

"I'm Just Ken," Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

"The Fire Inside," Diane Warren, Flamin' Hot

"It Never Went Away," Jon Batiste, American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER - 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Margot Robbie, Barbie 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER - Poor Things

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

WINNER - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER - The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Universal Pictures

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER - The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER - Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER - Poor Things

Society of the Snow