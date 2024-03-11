X

Oscar Winners 2024: See the Full List

Here's who won gold at the 96th Academy Awards

Tim Surette
Emma Stone, The Academy Awards

Emma Stone, The Academy Awards

 Disney/Frank Micelotta

The Academy Awards! The Oscars! The biggest night in Hollywood! Another evening of back patting for fragile celebrities looking for validation from their peers! Whatever you call it, the 96th Academy Awards were all about the movies we loved, the actors who moved us with stirring performances, and the editors who turned five-hour movies into mere three-and-a-half-hour spectacles. 

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the evening, taking home trophies for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and more. Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers, and Ryan Gosling won space in everyone's hearts for his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie. Below, you'll find all the nominees, as well as the winners.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher's Lounge, Germany
WINNER - The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER - The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER - Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER - Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

WINNER - "What Was I Made For?", Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
"I'm Just Ken," Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
"The Fire Inside," Diane Warren, Flamin' Hot
"It Never Went Away," Jon Batiste, American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER - 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER - The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER - The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things
Society of the Snow