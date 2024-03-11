Oscar Winners 2024: See the Full List

Join or Sign In
Here's who won gold at the 96th Academy Awards
The Academy Awards! The Oscars! The biggest night in Hollywood! Another evening of back patting for fragile celebrities looking for validation from their peers! Whatever you call it, the 96th Academy Awards were all about the movies we loved, the actors who moved us with stirring performances, and the editors who turned five-hour movies into mere three-and-a-half-hour spectacles.
Oppenheimer was the big winner of the evening, taking home trophies for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and more. Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers, and Ryan Gosling won space in everyone's hearts for his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie. Below, you'll find all the nominees, as well as the winners.
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER - Emma Stone, Poor Things
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher's Lounge, Germany
WINNER - The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
WINNER - The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
WINNER - Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
WINNER - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
The Creator
WINNER - Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things
WINNER - "What Was I Made For?", Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
"I'm Just Ken," Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
"The Fire Inside," Diane Warren, Flamin' Hot
"It Never Went Away," Jon Batiste, American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER - 20 Days in Mariupol
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER - The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER - The Zone of Interest
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things
Society of the Snow