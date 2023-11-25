Jimmy Kimmel ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Can Barbie fend off the atomic might of Oppenheimer to win a dream house full of Oscars? The summer box office match-up of the century will likely go to Round 2 when the Academy Awards air in 2024.

The biggest story of 2023 in Hollywood will be the strikes of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild of America, but that hasn't stopped the annual Oscars machine from ramping up.

The "Barbeheimer" double feature electrified the summer box office in 2023, but there will be plenty of movies vying for Oscars (i.e. the actual awards handed out) this year. Throughout the fall, those films will flood film festivals and movie theaters in the hopes of garnering enough buzz to carry them through the holidays and into the new year.

Here's everything you need to know about the 96th Academy Awards, including when it will air and who will be the host.

When are the Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards (or The Oscars) will air live Sunday, March 10, 2024 on ABC. ABC has been the broadcast home of the Oscars since 1976, when it took the broadcast over from NBC.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has announced Raj Kapoor as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as the director of the ceremony.

Who is hosting the Academy Awards?

Returning for his fourth time hosting the Oscars will be Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony last year after a two-year stint in 2017 and 2018. In many ways, Kimmel was baptized with fire in his Oscars debut in 2017, which was the ceremony that ended with the notorious Moonlight and La La Land mixup in announcing Best Picture.

Kimmel's return comes after a turbulent few years in the hosting arena. For three years between 2019 and 2021, the Oscars went on with a host-free ceremony. Then in 2022, the Academy tried out a three-host structure with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes sharing the job to mixed results. But with Hollywood only now looking beyond the Screen Actors Guild of America and Writers Guild of America strikes this summer, Kimmel is certainly a safe bet for the ceremony. However, he will undoubtedly be expected to address the strikes and walk that fine line of humor and humility in the aftermath.

The Oscars voting and nominations

All the films eligible for Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards must be released by Dec. 31, 2023, in accordance with the Academy's theatrical guidelines.

The voting period for nominees will take place from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement set for Jan. 23. Then, nearly a month later, voting on the winners will begin on Feb. 22.

