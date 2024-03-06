The Oscars, the most prestigious ceremony in the film industry, returns this Sunday, March 10. The 2024 show features a glowing list of nominees for the 24 categories, including 10 contenders for the coveted Best Picture award. Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations total, but others like the lighthearted Barbie also appear in the diverse lineup. With commentary from host Jimmy Kimmel and performances like Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken," this year's show should be a fun watch. If you're interested in watching the 96th Academy Awards, we've put together a handy guide to help you watch the festivities.

How to watch the Oscars

The Oscars 2024 show starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 10, on ABC. Beware: If you've watched the Oscars before, you might be used to the ceremony starting one hour later. ABC typically comes with standard cable and satellite subscriptions. If you already pay for cable or satellite, that's your best bet at watching the Oscars this Sunday. In select markets, cable subscribers can also watch through ABC.com or the ABC App using their credentials.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer secured 13 Academy Award nominations Universal Pictures

The Oscars official website also suggests checking with your local TV provider to see if they offer free service. ABC is one of the "local" channels that many in the US can get for free with an old-school antenna. There are plenty of antenna options on Amazon, and many are super cheap.

How to stream the Oscars without cable

No cable? No problem. You can stream the Oscars with any service that offers ABC like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV. New subscribers to select live TV streaming services can even get free trials, allowing you to watch the Oscars without spending a dime.

Sling TV is the cheapest option for streaming ABC, but it's not available for everyone. ABC, along with other local channels like NBC and FOX, is included with Sling Blue. You can get 50% off your first month of Sling Blue, dropping the price out of the gate from $45 to $22.50. With 42 channels in all, Sling Blue offers great value for news and entertainment streaming. That said, ABC is only available on Sling Blue in select markets. You'll want to check to make sure ABC streams in your region before subscribing. It's also worth noting you can get Sling Blue + Orange for $30 for your first month. Sling Orange comes with sports and family channels, so that might be a better option for some who want to use Sling for more than just the Oscars.

If ABC streaming isn't available on Sling in your area, your next cheapest option is FuboTV. Fubo currently offers a seven-day free trial and then $20 off the first month. If you decide to subscribe to its lowest-priced plan, it'll cost you $80/month for its catalog of over 185 channels and 1000 hours of Cloud DVR. This is a subscription that leans toward sports fans, so be sure to browse its offerings before committing if you plan on staying after the trial.

Next up is DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers. Its cheapest subscription is $70/month for over 75 channels and unlimited Cloud DVR recording. Then there's Hulu + Live TV, which arguably offers the best value for most families thanks to its inclusion of Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu, however, does not have a free trial, so you'll have to spend $77/month for an ad-supported plan or $87/month for an ad-free plan. If you simply want to watch the Oscars, Hulu + Live TV is pricey, but if you plan on sticking to one of these services, it's a great choice.

How to stream the Oscars using a VPN

The Oscars are broadcast to over 200 countries across the world. In fact, the official Oscars website has an international list of local stations that audiences across the world could consider for their viewing needs. Just look up your particular country for the respective provider and find out how you could access it from your home. But if for some reason, you can't access the show, a VPN can help.

VPNs enable you to change your IP address to match a particular region's offerings. So, if your country doesn't offer a way to watch the Oscars through a service you like, you can use a VPN to make it seem like you're in a country that does. ExpressVPN is one of the best options from a value perspective at the moment, as you can save 49% off its standard subscription with the first three months free. You can also check out Private Internet Access for $12 for only one month or an even cheaper annual subscription.

