All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (April 2024)

Scrub in for another season of Grey's Anatomy

TV Guide Editors

April is the month of rebirth as spring brings renewals of flowers, baby animals, and warm weather, but what about television? Which television shows will burst through the soil with new life, and which will be forever buried? Our list of all the canceled and renewed shows in April will tell you, as we're keeping track of what's returning and what's never coming back. Early April has already brought two of the biggest renewals of 2024: ABC's 9-1-1, just weeks after its debut on the network, was thrown a lifeline and will return for Season 8 next year, and Grey's Anatomy is scrubbing in for Season 21.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below. 

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

  • No cancellations yet

More TV coverage:

TV show renewals

  • Love on the Spectrum, Netflix: The U.S. version of the reality series, which follows the romantic journeys of people on the autism spectrum, will return for Season 3. (April 2, Variety)
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC: The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial aren't clocking out yet. Just a few episodes into its 20th season, Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21, extending its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. (April 2, Deadline)
  • 9-1-1, ABC: Following its premiere on its new network (Fox canceled it last year and ABC rescued it), the first-responder drama was renewed for Season 8. (April 2, Deadline)
  • Sherri, syndication: The Emmy-nominated daytime talk show starring Sherri Shepherd will return for Season 3. (April 2, Variety)