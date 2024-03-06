All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (March 2024)

We've set our clocks ahead an hour, but which shows will be springing forward with us, and which ones will we have to leave behind? CBS fans have gotten plenty of good news already this March; the network has renewed new drama series Tracker for Season 2, returning drama Fire Country for Season 3, and comedy Ghosts for Season 4. Meanwhile, FX's Emmy-winning Hulu series The Bear is reportedly coming back for a fourth season, which is expected to film back to back with Season 3. Prime Video's Upload has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender will return for Seasons 2 and 3, with the plan being that the third season will be the last. But the first TV series canceled this March still hurts: Netflix's The Brothers Sun won't return for Season 2. They really canceled a show starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during Oscars month!

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below.

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

Power Book II: Ghost, Starz: The Power spin-off, a sequel series focused on Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), will end with its upcoming fourth season, which will be split into two parts. The first half of the season premieres June 7, while the second half kicks off Sept. 6. (March 14, The Hollywood Reporter)

The Power spin-off, a sequel series focused on Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), will end with its upcoming fourth season, which will be split into two parts. The first half of the season premieres June 7, while the second half kicks off Sept. 6. (March 14, The Hollywood Reporter) Break Point, Netflix: The docuseries about professional tennis players has reportedly been canceled after two seasons due to low viewership and difficulty getting access to players. (March 8, The Times of London)

The docuseries about professional tennis players has reportedly been canceled after two seasons due to low viewership and difficulty getting access to players. (March 8, The Times of London) The Brothers Sun, Netflix: The Michelle Yeoh-led action dramedy about a family with ties to a criminal empire has been canceled after one season, despite positive reviews. (March 1, Deadline)

TV show renewals