X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (February 2024)

Obliterated just got obliterated

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

The fact that February is the shortest month of the year means that statistically, there's a lower chance of your favorite show getting canceled this month. But that also means there's a smaller probability of your favorite show getting renewed. The paradox of math! Things are quiet so far, but the odds were not in favor of Netflix's Obliterated, which ran out of luck and was the month's first cancellation. 

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below. 

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

  • Obliterated, Netflix: The raunchy special agent comedy from the creators of Cobra Kai is one and done. (Feb. 1, The Hollywood Reporter

More TV coverage:

TV show renewals

  • No shows renewed yet