All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (January 2024)

It's a new year, and TV networks are resolving to either make your day by renewing your favorite show or ruin your month by canceling it. Either way, TV Guide will be here for you. It might be a positive sign that the first show to get a verdict in 2024 got good news: Apple TV+ is renewing Slow Horses for Season 5. That's January's only renewal or cancellation so far; enjoy the peace and quiet while you can, and check back throughout the month as more news breaks.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below.

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

No cancellations have been announced yet this month.

More TV coverage:

TV show renewals