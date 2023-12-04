All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (December 2023)

This holiday season, networks are giving the gifts of renewals for shows beloved by everyone on the nice list and punishing those on the naughty list by canceling their favorites. Fans of big men will be thrilled to hear that Reacher has already been renewed for Season 3 (yeah, before its second season even airs — that's the power of Jack Reacher), while fans of big families can rejoice over the news that The Upshaws has been picked up for Season 4. In sadder news, the Succession-esque Prime Video drama Riches has been canceled after one season.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

Riches, Prime Video: The British drama about a wealthy family will not return for a second season. (Dec. 1, Deadline)

TV show renewals