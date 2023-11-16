ABC 2024 Premiere Dates: Here's When Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor, 9-1-1, and More Return

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's finally Abbott Elementary's back-to-school season
The tentative end of the SAG-AFTRA strike is launching dozens of shows back into production. One of them is Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson's hit mockumentary series that captured the hearts of sitcom fans across the country. On Nov. 16, ABC shared the premiere date for Abbott Elementary Season 3 — and for its other shows returning at the start of 2024.
Abbott Elementary will launch its third season with a one-hour premiere in February, but that's far from the only ABC series coming back that month. The Conners and Not Dead Yet are among the other comedies returning. American Idol also debuts a new season in February.
And it's been an exciting time for Bachelor Nation. Both Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor are wrapping up their seasons in 2023, but fans won't have to wait long for the new season of The Bachelor to begin. Joey Graziadei's journey to find love will unfold on ABC beginning in January.
Another highlight in ABC's 2024 schedule is the premiere of 9-1-1 Season 7, which is set for March. The drama was previously canceled at Fox before ABC picked it up. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will also be making their returns in March.
Check out the full list of ABC premiere dates below. All times listed are Eastern and Pacific Time.
Monday, Jan. 22
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (two hours)
10 p.m.: 20/20 (all-new limited edition true-crime series, title to be announced)
Wednesday, Feb. 7
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: Not Dead Yet
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (one-hour premiere)
10 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey
Sunday, Feb. 18
8 p.m.: American Idol (two hours)
10 p.m.: What Would You Do?
Tuesday, Feb. 20
8 p.m.: Will Trent
9 p.m.: The Rookie
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Thursday, March 14
8 p.m.: 9-1-1
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m.: Station 19