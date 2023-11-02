X

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (November 2023)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a cancellation!

TV Guide Editors

November is supposed to be a month for giving thanks, so let's hope we have an abundance of TV renewals — and not a lot of cancellations — on our plates by the time the holidays roll around. So far, the month has kicked off with a two-season renewal for Futurama and a renewal for Letterkenny — but Letterkenny's 12th season will also be its last. Additionally, The CW stated that Superman & Lois will be ending after its upcoming season. November, you're on thin ice!

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below. 

TV show cancellations

  • Superman & Lois, The CW: The upcoming fourth season of the superhero drama, which airs in 2024, will be its last. (Nov. 2, The CW)

TV show renewals

  • Letterkenny, Hulu — FINAL SEASON: Pitter patter, it's almost over. The Canadian comedy will return for a 12th season, but that season will be its last. The final episodes will premiere Dec. 26. (Nov. 2, Hulu)
  • Futurama, Hulu: The animated series has been renewed for two more seasons, taking it through Season 14. The two seasons will consist of 20 new episodes total. (Nov. 2, Hulu)