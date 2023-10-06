X

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (October 2023)

The adventures of Richter Belmont will continue on Netflix

TV Guide Editors

September was a quiet month for TV cancellations, but we were still sad to see shows like Blindspotting and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty get cut short. What will October bring us? 

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below. 

TV show cancellations

  • iCarly, Paramount+: The reboot, in which Miranda Cosgrove reprised her role as the titular Carly, has been canceled after three seasons. (Oct. 4, Variety)
  • Welcome to Flatch, Fox: The mockumentary sitcom based on British series This Country is not returning after its second season. (Oct. 6, Fox)

TV show renewals

  • Only Murders in the Building, Hulu: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short won't be running out of murders to investigate anytime soon. The comedy has been renewed for a fourth season. (Oct. 3, Hulu)
  • Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix: The video game adaptation — which is set 300 years after the events of Castlevaniahas been renewed for a second season. And production has already started. (Oct. 6, Netflix)