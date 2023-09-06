All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (September 2023)

Join or Sign In
Mayor of Kingstown is coming back for more
August brought us a handful of sad TV cancellations (goodbye to The Great and A League of Their Own), so it's a relief that September is starting off slow, with How I Met Your Father as the first casualty of the month. Meanwhile, the Taylor Sheridan-created, Jeremy Renner-starring Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown has unsurprisingly been renewed for a third season.
Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.
