All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (September 2023)

August brought us a handful of sad TV cancellations (goodbye to The Great and A League of Their Own), so it's a relief that September is starting off slow, with How I Met Your Father as the first casualty of the month. Meanwhile, the Taylor Sheridan-created, Jeremy Renner-starring Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown has unsurprisingly been renewed for a third season.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.

Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel , HBO: After 29 years, the sports talk series is coming to an end. The series launched in 1995. (Sept. 6, Variety)

After 29 years, the sports talk series is coming to an end. The series launched in 1995. (Sept. 6, Variety) How I Met Your Father, Hulu: Now we'll never know how she met our father. The Hilary Duff-starring spin-off has been canceled after two seasons. (Sept. 1, Variety)

More TV coverage:

TV show renewals