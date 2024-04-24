6 Shows Like Netflix's Baby Reindeer to Watch Next

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

Netflix's new series Baby Reindeer has mesmerized audiences since its debut on April 11. And thanks to word of mouth, the show is gaining more viewers every day. Based on a true story that was turned into a stage play by creator and star Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer follows a middling stand-up comedian named Donny (Gadd) whose chance encounter with a lonely woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) turns his life into a nightmare.

The series is about more than just a stalker, though. The second half of Baby Reindeer details Donny's experience as a victim of grooming and sexual abuse by a TV writer who promises to further Donny's career, and how that informs all aspects of his life — from his evolving sexuality to his difficulties with intimacy, and even his relationship with Martha.

If you've binged all of Baby Reindeer and you're looking for more challenging series covering difficult topics of obsession, stalking, sexual abuse, and more, we've put together a list of shows like Baby Reindeer to watch next.