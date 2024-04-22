6 Shows Like Baby Reindeer to Watch in 2024

Join or Sign In
We've got more series about obsession, stalking, and honesty
We can't get enough of Baby Reindeer. The Netflix hit from creator and star Richard Gadd is loosely based on his life, and follows a comedian named Donny (Gadd) who encounters a stalker, Martha (Jessica Gunning), and also found his sexuality and ability to have a relationship affected greatly after enduring sexual abuse by a TV writer who promised to help out his career. Gadd's honesty and the eerie chemistry between Donny and Martha make Baby Reindeer one of the most unique shows of the season, but since it's a brisk binge at just seven 30-minute episodes, you might be itching for more.
If you're looking for more shows like Baby Reindeer, we've put together a list of TV series that deftly handle stalkers, tackle sexual abuse, and capture the spirit of London's youth.
Another high quality, darkly comedic gem that's unlike most of the shows that Netflix is putting out these days, Beef is all about the strange relationship that develops between two people (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) after a heated road rage incident locks their lives together. Like Baby Reindeer, the odd and unhealthy obsession between two strangers and the uncomfortable ways in which they interact is the focus of the series, with themes of loneliness and depression bubbling underneath the surface. It was a big deal at the 2023 Emmys, with Yeun and Wong winning for their performances and the show winning the Best Limited Series award.
As much as Baby Reindeer is about a stalker, it's also about the multitude of ways a victim can change after sexual assault. Baby Reindeer's stunning fourth episode details Donny's grooming and abuse at the hands of a successful TV writer, completely changing the way the rest of the season is seen. Michaela Coel's 2020 HBO series I May Destroy You shares a lot in common with Baby Reindeer, from the singular, brave voice of a talented young writer from the U.K. to its difficult but necessary subject matter. In the dark comedy, Coel plays an up-and-coming author who tries to recount a possible rape after a night out with friends yields little the next day except for fuzzy memories. It was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, and Coel took home an Emmy for Outstanding Writing.
If the stalking angle is what got you hooked on Baby Reindeer, then you should also watch Netflix's You, the current king of stalker shows. Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg, a charismatic bookstore employee in New York City who has a dangerous knack for obsessing over women. Told from his point of view, it's a different angle from Baby Reindeer on the mentality of an obsessive, but gives insight into the incredible preparation and the mental gymnastics that stalkers engage in. Be warned though: You leans much more into anti-hero drama, though Badgley's performance makes it easy to root for him, so much so that he once had to chastise fans for thirsting over Joe.
For American audiences, part of the kick of watching Baby Reindeer was being immersed in the youthful, chaotic energy of London, and one of the best shows of all time to capture that same vibe is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. The two-season Prime Video comedy, which premiered in 2016, stars Waller-Bridge as a young woman whose sexually charged dating exploits are chronicled in brutally honest fashion, with Waller-Bridge occasionally breaking the fourth wall to comment on what's happening. That personalized account mirrors Gadd's series, with both unafraid to go places others avoid. The second season is a particular standout, and is considered one of the best seasons of television of the decade.
This new take on Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley, simply titled Ripley, takes the gloss and glitz out of the popular 1999 movie and sharpens it into a gorgeous black-and-white psychological thriller about a man who will stop at nothing to live the life he thinks he deserves. Yep, that means murder. Less volatile but more extreme than Baby Reindeer's Martha, this Thomas Ripley, played exquisitely by Andrew Scott, is a detailed look at the psyche of a sociopathic con man and stalker, but framed in the artsiness of an Italian New Wave movie.
Baby Reindeer flipped television's adoration of stalker dramas on its head by focusing mostly on the target, but the majority of recent stalker shows want to get into the mind of the stalker. Case in point, Prime Video's 2022 British drama Chloe, an underrated limited series about a woman named Becky (an exquisite Erin Doherty) who becomes obsessed with her childhood friend Chloe's suicide and takes up a fake identity to infiltrate Chloe's circle of friends and live the life she always wanted. Unlike Baby Reindeer, Chloe is all about deception and cunning rather than the brute force of Martha's infatuation, but both are two sides of the same coin.