6 Shows Like Baby Reindeer to Watch in 2024

We can't get enough of Baby Reindeer. The Netflix hit from creator and star Richard Gadd is loosely based on his life, and follows a comedian named Donny (Gadd) who encounters a stalker, Martha (Jessica Gunning), and also found his sexuality and ability to have a relationship affected greatly after enduring sexual abuse by a TV writer who promised to help out his career. Gadd's honesty and the eerie chemistry between Donny and Martha make Baby Reindeer one of the most unique shows of the season, but since it's a brisk binge at just seven 30-minute episodes, you might be itching for more.

If you're looking for more shows like Baby Reindeer, we've put together a list of TV series that deftly handle stalkers, tackle sexual abuse, and capture the spirit of London's youth.