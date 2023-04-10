Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Find out who's scrubbing in again
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial will be back this fall! That's right: Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a landmark Season 20. With a new batch of interns causing all kinds of new drama at the hospital, it seems there are still more stories to tell at the most traumatized hospital in TV history.
A lot has gone down in Season 19, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) leaving the place that raised her into a legendary surgeon to try to cure Alzheimer's Disease in Boston. The residency program is being resurrected by a ragtag group of interns that includes Shepherd legacy Lucas (Niko Terho), as well as Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Mika (Midori Francis), and Simone (Alexis Floyd). Three of the five new recruits live together in Meredith's old house, while the other two are secretly hooking up, and it feels very much like Season 2 over here.
What will these new interns face in Season 20, and how will they cause their mentors to grow gray hairs? That remains to be seen, but here's what we know about Grey's Anatomy Season 20 so far.
Current boss Krista Vernoff has been the showrunner of Grey's Anatomy for the past six years (and Station 19 for the past four) but is stepping down at the end of Season 19. Meg Marinis, who has worked on the show since Season 3 and written over 25 episodes, is taking over showrunner duties.
Pompeo is not the only major exit from Grey's Anatomy in Season 19. Kelly McCreary also departs the series in May after eight seasons on the show.
Alongside the interns, Lucas (Niko Terho), Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Mika (Midori Francis), and Simone (Alexis Floyd), the following cast members are expected to return:
Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey
James Pickens Jr. as Richard Weber
Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman
Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd
Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson
Chris Carmack as Atticus 'Link' Lincoln
Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu
Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt
The major question mark for the series regular cast is Scott Speedman, whose character, Nick Marsh, was left hanging when he told Meredith over the phone that he loved her. Will he follow her to Boston or stay behind as resident director? Kate Walsh has also been making frequent trips back to the show as Addison Montgomery. Perhaps there's room for Addison to return full time to Grey Sloan...
Grey's Anatomy has premiered in the fall of every broadcast season since its second season (Season 1 was a spring premiere). It is still a steady ratings performer for ABC, so there's no reason not to expect Season 20 to premiere in late September or early October. ABC will reveal the official premiere date this summer.
If you want more hospital drama in perhaps less rainy cities, check out these shows like Grey's Anatomy.
If you just want more Grey's Anatomy, there are a couple of ways to watch. The first 18 seasons are available on Netflix. All Season 19 episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.