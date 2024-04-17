New Hulu Shows and Movies in April 2024

Join or Sign In
Lily Gladstone stars in the true-crime drama Under the Bridge
The end of Oscars season brings the start of a new season: the one where Oscar and Emmy nominees (and winners) star in limited series that air right before the Emmy voting window closes. Hulu has a pair of them this April. First up is Under the Bridge, a true crime drama about the investigation into the 1997 murder of a teenage girl in British Columbia, starring Emmy nominee Riley Keough and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone. And at the end of the month, Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss leads the FX-produced limited series The Veil, an enigmatic, globe-trotting spy thriller.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in April below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
Riley Keough stars in this adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's true-crime novel about the 1997 murder of teenage girl Reena Virk in British Columbia, Canada. As Godfrey (Keough) investigates the case, she exposes a hidden underworld of teenagers, mob mentality, and unheard cries for help. Lily Gladstone also stars as Cam Bentland, one of the only women of color on the B.C. police force. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan star in this thriller series about a pair of women engaged in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse. FX's official synopsis is just enigmatic enough to be intriguing: "One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost." A recent Vanity Fair preview revealed a little more, with creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) comparing the leads' dynamic to Thelma & Louise. Josh Charles and Dali Benssalah also star. -Allison Picurro
April 1
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie, 2014
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blair Witch, 2016
Blockers, 2018
Boys on the Side, 1995
Capone, 2020
Captain Phillips, 2013
Copycat, 1995
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012
Don't Worry Darling, 2022
The Fifth Element, 1997
The Fog, 2005
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Grudge 2, 2006
Hellboy, 2004
The Host, 2006
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
The Karate Kid, 2010
Letters to Juliet, 2010
Made in America, 1993
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Pacific Rim, 2013
Runaway Jury, 2003
Seven Years in Tibet, 1997
Shazam!, 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023
Take Shelter, 2011
Wonder Woman, 2017
You Don't Mess With the Zohan, 2008
X2: X-Men United, 2003
50 First Dates, 2004
April 2
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level, 2019
April 3
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
April 4
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule, 2023
April 5
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me, 2023
April 6
The Fable: Series Premiere
April 7
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
April 8
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
April 9
The Grudge, 2020
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
April 10
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity, 2018
April 11
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family, 2022
Trapped in the Farmhouse, 2023
April 12
The Channel, 2023
The Greatest Hits, 2024
April 13
Alone, 2020
April 15
A Kind of Murder, 2016
The Stranger, 2020
April 17
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
April 18
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, 2023
Blacklight, 2022
April 19
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
April 20
High Hopes: Complete Season 1
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
April 22
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women, 2019
Yes, God, Yes, 2019
April 23
The Meg, 2018
April 24
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
April 25
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber, 2023
Boy in the Walls, 2023
April 26
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
April 27
FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman, 2018
April 28
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Stars at Noon, 2022
Welcome to Smelliville, 2021
April 30
FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere
April 1
Savage Salvation, 2022
April 2
The Menu, 2022
April 4
Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect, 2021
April 5
Son of Bigfoot, 2017
April 6
Beast of Burden, 2018
Mr. Right, 2015
The Program, 2015
April 8
The War With Grandpa, 2020
April 14
Black Death, 2010
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon, 2015
The Two Faces Of January, 2014
April 15
Benediction, 2021
April 27
Banana Split, 2018
April 28
Permanent, 2017
April 29
Escape from Pretoria, 2020
April 30
Billionaire Boys Club, 2018
Blade Runner 2049, 2017
Downhill, 2020
Failure to Launch, 2006
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Ghostbusters, 1984
Goosebumps, 2015
The Last Duel, 2021
Ong-Bak 3, 2010
Ong-Bak 2, 2008
Ong Bak, 2003
Pacific Rim, 2013
Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018
The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020
Shazam!, 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023
Sisters, 2015
Stand by Me, 1986
Take This Waltz, 2011
Wonder Woman, 2017