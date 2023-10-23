Join or Sign In
It's gonna be a beautiful day in the apocalypse
Put down the controller and pop open the Nuka-Cola, because the beloved Bethesda video game, Fallout, is now being reimagined as a streaming TV series. Following the success of HBO's The Last of Us, another post-apocalyptic video game-turned-television show, Prime Video has big things in store for Fallout. With Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, on board to executive produce, we can hardly wait to see what's in store for the upcoming Fallout series on Amazon.
We know you have questions, whether you're a lifelong fan of the video game, or just love a good dystopian series, so we will do our best to answer your questions like, when does Fallout premiere, who will be in the first season of Fallout, and what you can expect to see happen in the show.
On Oct. 23, Prime Video revealed that the Fallout TV series will premiere on April 12, 2024.
While no trailer has been dropped for the Fallout TV series as of yet, Prime Video made the release date announcement online using a mock of the games' infamous Pip-Boy wearable computer.
Prime Video previously released a short video on its YouTube page, which includes interviews with the creatives behind the original Fallout video games.
In the video, the Art Director of Bethesda Game Studios, Istvan Pely, says, "So I've actually been blown away by how much they've stuck with our original visions and designs on the visual side of our world building in the games — directly translating that to the screen, it's sort of reassuring that we got it right the first time."
There has been limited information about what to expect in the Fallout series.
In August 2023, Todd Howard, the game director of Starfield, Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, was at Gamescom, a gaming convention in Germany, where he demoed his newest game, Starfield. At the end of his presentation, he showed the audience a sneak peek of the Fallout television show. During this time, it was revealed the show takes place in Los Angeles and is set in the same time period as the games (However there is a 150-year difference between Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, so that's still a bit unclear).
We expect Season 1 of the Fallout TV series will have a lot of similarities to the past video games. Perhaps it will start with life in the vault and the main character breaking free into a new unknown world full of mutants and ghouls. This escape from the bunker would be in line with the image Prime Video released in October 2022 on X, which showed a shadowed person standing in the open doorway of a glowing vault. Maybe the main character will befriend a loyal canine companion, Dogmeat, and stab themselves with a stimpak after a tussle with a deathclaw — let's just say we're hoping for endless Fallout Easter eggs.
Along with Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell from Yellowjackets, Johnny Pemberton best known from Superstore, Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten from Disjointed, and Xelia Mendes-Jones from Wheel of Time will play characters in Fallout Season 1.
The Fallout TV series is a Prime Video original, so it will exclusively stream on Amazon's streaming service when it premieres. For now, you'll have to get your Fallout fix by playing the RPGs.