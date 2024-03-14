Camilla Luddington, Grey's Anatomy ABC/Anne Marie Fox

When Grey's Anatomy kicks off its milestone 20th season on Thursday, it will have been off the television airwaves for nearly 10 months due to the dual Hollywood strikes. For series star Camilla Luddington, there was an urgency to returning to work because of the lengthy wait.

"I have to say that it was the longest we've been off for — even longer than when we were off during the pandemic. We were all so excited to get back," Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, tells TV Guide. "It felt different this season. This time just felt like we needed to get back in Seattle and get back to telling these storylines."

Season 20 opens with a frenzied premiere, titled "We've Only Just Begun," which picks up immediately after the events of last season's cliffhanger finale. Directed by Kevin McKidd and penned by new showrunner Meg Marinis, the episode finds Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in crisis amid Teddy Altman's (McKidd) fainting spell in the OR, Sam Sutton's (guest star Sam Page) code blue, the interns facing major consequences, and Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) Alzheimer's research funding in grave danger.

Click above for TV Guide's big spring TV preview

"When we pick up in the first episode, it's so much chaos," Luddington agrees. "There's just so much going on, which is great, but there was no easing into it."

There's also the not-so-little factor of Jo and Link (Chris Carmack) finally getting real with their true romantic feelings, the aftermath of which will play out all season long. "She wouldn't have thought before that she deserved that and even been attracted to that [type of love]," Luddington says of Jo's "I love you" confession. "I think that's why she missed Link way back when. Her choosing him shows the growth that she's been through."

In a chat with TV Guide, the actress discusses Jo and Link's relationship, the challenges they'll face this season, welcoming back Grey's Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw, thefamiliar faces she'd like to bring back,and much more.

Season 20 feels like a landmark moment for Grey's. Did it feel different for you being back in the scrubs because of that?

Camilla Luddington: Definitely. I'd love to have the experience again, but I don't think it'll ever happen where I'm in Season 20 of a show that's still so popular, that so many people are still so passionate about. To make it this far, the fact that Jo hasn't exploded in an elevator — hopefully she never will — it's nice to feel like, "Oh my God, I'm still here. I'm still able to put on my Jo Wilson coat every season." But we did have a big gap that I was like, "What happened?" I actually watched the finale episode just to remind myself of the storylines. It was so funny because when I was watching I was like, "This is really good!" I couldn't remember other people's storylines, so I was shocked at moments, like, "Oh my God, no way!"

Last season left off with a lot of cliffhangers to tie up. Can you offer a quick tease of the premiere episode?

Luddington: You're right, so many things happened in the finale. When we pick up in the first episode, it's so much chaos. There's so much aftermath from so many different things happening, from Sam [Sutton's fate], from Teddy['s fate], from the interns' fallout, from Maggie leaving, from Meredith['s Alzheimer's research implosion], from Jo and Link. There's just so much going on, which is great, but there was no easing into it. We had to get right back into the chaos.

Let's talk a little bit about Jo and Link. Jo finally said "I love you" and they seem to be making their relationship official now. Did you feel relief that they were finally going somewhere with their romance?

Luddington: I didn't honestly know where it was going because what happens is things change all the time, which makes it really exciting, but makes it very unpredictable. At one point, I thought for sure they're going to be together in the finale and then I thought, "Oh my god, we're going to leave it where they're arguing in the finale. What's happening?" And I hadn't always been Team Link and Jo. I liked them so much as friends. I was like, no, let's just leave them in that relationship. But I became so invested in these two people finding love with each other. And the more we filmed these scenes between the two of them, the more it made sense to me. So by the finale, I was like, "Please, please someone say 'I love you.'" And so yes, I was a cheerleader for that moment at the end of the season.

The best shows to watch on Hulu

Naturally there will be hiccups along the way. What is their main obstacle this season as they try to sustain this relationship?

Luddington: One of their obstacles is going to be not letting their personal life and this new romance bleed into any hospital drama, which is hard to do because they live together. They're already in it together. It's hard to separate so that's definitely going to be something that you see happen with them in the hospital.

What do you like about Jo and Link together? And do you think they'll stand the test of time?

Luddington: I have this theory about Jo. She grew up in a lot of instability and chaos, and she ended up seeking out relationships that felt the same because it was what she knew. There was some comfort in some way in being in a chaotic relationship, but these were relationships that were not any way good for her. It took her time to either leave those relationships or for those relationships to end and then for her to get more perspective on what those relationships were like. Obviously one was extremely physically abusive. She's done so much work on herself and has had so much growth that I don't think Link would have ever been on her radar before because he's this amazing, stable, incredible guy. I don't think she ever felt like she was worthy of someone like that.

We've really seen through the seasons her confidence really grow and this relationship, hopefully, will stand the test of time because she's deserving of this relationship. He is the kind of partner that she needs and they also work really well together. One of the things I love that you'll see this season is they're both really honest with each other and able to have difficult conversations. That hasn't always been her MO in her past relationships, so I feel like Link is the guy and I feel like he deserves her too. They're good for each other, they have that foundation, and they've known each other for a long time.

Camilla Luddington, Grey's Anatomy ABC/Anne Marie Fox

This is a shortened season with only 10 episodes. Is there an episode or storyline you'd like fans to keep an eye out for?

Luddington: Yeah, Arizona Robbins comes back [in the April 4 episode]. I adore Jessica Capshaw. We end up working on a case together — I can't say what it is, but it involves fetal surgery and she's coming back to do the surgery. What I loved about filming this episode is the doctor who does this surgery was with us in our scene teaching us, and I thought that was an incredible opportunity. That episode and storyline I'm really excited for everyone to see.

How was it having Jessica back in the fray again?

Luddington: It was so exciting! We did that table read and I texted her after. Her as Arizona literally brightens up any room. She is a rainbow and sunshine in that character and I just felt like, "Oh, I missed this!" I missed this person so much — not just Jess but Arizona Robbins. What was really amazing about her coming back is having that refreshing energy that she brings. It was beautiful and so nice because it felt like she was home. She would probably say this too — after the second day of shooting, it was like she never left. It was like our family member was back to play with us. So it was awesome. I loved it.

We've seen familiar faces pop in and out of Seattle more frequently in recent seasons. Is there an actor you'd like to reunite with to resolve any lingering storylines?

Luddington: Jesse Williams. I hate to say this because it's a compliment to Jesse, but Jesse Williams cracks me up so much. [Laughs.] I love him, even though I pretend I secretly don't. We have so much fun working together. Jo doesn't need a "bridge." We don't need a sex episode because she's in a relationship. But if I can have Jesse Williams back, yes. I love Skylar Astin and I need him back. I don't know how it happens — have him come back in and need some sort of surgery. I know he has his own show [CBS' So Help Me Todd] and is doing very well. But Skylar, Camilla wants you back!

How would you describe Season 20?

Luddington: Because we have 10 episodes, the opportunity to really pack a punch in every episode has been there for us. No matter who you're a fan of, there are so many storylines for each character to really pop this season. I'm also curious about what the finale is. I'm actually heading to the table read for Episode 9 right now and I have no idea what's in store. None of us know. We're all eagerly awaiting to see what happens to all our doctors.

But you're satisfied with Jo's trajectory this season?

Luddington: I really like her this season. There are definitely challenges and some surprises, but what I love about her is she's excelling in OB. I love that she's back learning again. I love that she's still a resident and I'm excited to show everyone her medical journey.

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, March 14 at 9/8c on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.